Surveillance footage of a toilet outgrosses flying pirate ships

Paranormal Activity 3 grossed $54 million over the weekend, outgrossing the previous two PA movies and breaking the previous all-time record for September-October openings held by Jackass 3D. Meanwhile, Three Musketeers landed at number four behind Footloose and Real Steel with just $8.8 million. But I guess that’s what happens when you cancel all your press screenings and try to open a movie with no big stars in it in secret (Milla Jovovich thought the marketing campaign sucked, and I agree with her). Why, it’s almost as if Orlando Bloom isn’t an automatic, walk-off, box office grand slam.
|This Week
|Last Week
|Title
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Paranormal Activity 3
|Par.
|$54,020,000
|–
|3,321
|–
|$16,266
|$54,020,000
|$5
|1
|2
|1
|Real Steel
|BV
|$11,319,000
|-30.5%
|3,412
|-28
|$3,317
|$67,226,640
|–
|3
|3
|2
|Footloose (2011)
|Par.
|$10,850,000
|-30.3%
|3,555
|+6
|$3,052
|$30,863,031
|$24
|2
|4
|N
|The Three Musketeers (2011)
|Sum.
|$8,800,000
|–
|3,017
|–
|$2,917
|$8,800,000
|–
|1
|5
|4
|The Ides of March
|Sony
|$4,900,000
|-31.1%
|2,042
|-157
|$2,400
|$29,159,326
|–
|3
|6
|5
|Dolphin Tale
|WB
|$4,200,000
|-32.6%
|2,858
|-428
|$1,470
|$64,390,675
|$37
|5
|7
|6
|Moneyball
|Sony
|$4,050,000
|-25.8%
|2,353
|-487
|$1,721
|$63,708,894
|$50
|5
|8
|N
|Johnny English Reborn
|Uni.
|$3,800,000
|–
|1,552
|–
|$2,448
|$3,800,000
|$45
|1
|9
|3
|The Thing (2011)
|Uni.
|$3,115,000
|-63.3%
|2,995
|-1
|$1,040
|$14,100,000
|–
|2
|10
|7
|50/50
|Sum.
|$2,800,000
|-34.3%
|1,932
|-459
|$1,449
|$28,800,000
|$8
|4
[via BoxOfficeMojo]
It has to be a bummer for cinematographers that a 3D movie about flying pirate ships attached to zeppelins that cannon fight made less than a sixth of a film made out of surveillance footage of a bathroom where the big scare is a curtain that moves on its own. (*sigh*) It’s like no one respects a spectacle anymore. (*rides off on unicycle juggling monkeys holding sparklers*)
Other Notes:
- That Christian firefighter movie (Courageous) has now earned $25 million on a $2 million budget. It just goes to show, Jesus beats 3D every time.
- Real Steel is up to a “respectable” $67 million, but the budget was reportedly $110 million. Oh, but it made another $86.1 million worldwide. Stupid foreigners.
- Speaking of foreigners, I can’t believe Universal spent $45 million making Johnny English Reborn. Luckily, it’s made 96% of its total $108 million gross (!!!) outside of the US. It seems Rowan Atkinson is the soccer of movie stars. (I saw it. It’s great, but only if you really, really like Rowan Atkinson.)
Jesus in 3D would be quite a spectacle.
I thought the only thing that could out-gross Jackass 3D was a picture of Ryan Dunn’s autopsy.
Ugh this means more ‘Found Footage’ garbage doesn’t it?
This synopsis for Paranormal Activity 3 sounds a lot like this website I used to visit a lot. No wonder it made $54 million
Christian firefighters loved the Eucharist outta that Denver game Sunday!
Paramount takes surveillance footage of a toilet and makes 54 million dollars, but when I do it all I get is weird looks and people yelling at me about being in the ladies’ restroom again. It’s discrimination, plain snd simple.
They’re remaking Soul Surfer with found armage.
I’d think that Hollywood possibly learned a lesson after The Three Musketeers tanked horribly, but it was beaten by Paranormal Activity 3, so it’s either a wash, or Blair Witch Project 2: Rise of the Blairwolf just got green lit.
Hmm, howzabout “plain AND simple” . . . that’s better.
*throws keyboard out window, ignores surprised cries of pain, breaks out new keyboard*
Draw me like one of your 17th century bungee jumping French girls!
(Jay Leno impersonation) Did you hear about this? Over the box office weekend surveillance footage of a toilet out-grossed flying pirate ships…..and pirate ships have poop decks so you know that must have been one disgusting toilet! Obama’s a socialist!
Rowan Atkinson is the soccer of movie stars…if you touch him he collapses in agony? He’s only known as “Rowan Atkinson” to uneducated Americans?
Milla Jovovich: the Soviet Union’s final payback on the western world
P4r4norm4l 4ctivity
I’m so excited. I heard it would be meta.
Shoot to god-damned blimp! Cheat to win!
Or shoot THE blimp. Ugh
*walks away*
Congrats on the new job, vince. What happend to that show where you moved your hands awkwardly?
I didn’t go see it because I couldn’t figure out why there was a chick with a fever-mullet playing D’Artagnan.
Plus, needed more Gerard Derpardooh (I’m not googling that sh*t)