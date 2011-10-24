Surveillance footage of a toilet outgrosses flying pirate ships

Paranormal Activity 3 grossed $54 million over the weekend, outgrossing the previous two PA movies and breaking the previous all-time record for September-October openings held by Jackass 3D. Meanwhile, Three Musketeers landed at number four behind Footloose and Real Steel with just $8.8 million. But I guess that’s what happens when you cancel all your press screenings and try to open a movie with no big stars in it in secret (Milla Jovovich thought the marketing campaign sucked, and I agree with her). Why, it’s almost as if Orlando Bloom isn’t an automatic, walk-off, box office grand slam.

This Week

Last Week Title

Studio Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count / Change Average Total Gross Budget* Week # 1 N Paranormal Activity 3 Par. $54,020,000 – 3,321 – $16,266 $54,020,000 $5 1 2 1 Real Steel BV $11,319,000 -30.5% 3,412 -28 $3,317 $67,226,640 – 3 3 2 Footloose (2011) Par. $10,850,000 -30.3% 3,555 +6 $3,052 $30,863,031 $24 2 4 N The Three Musketeers (2011) Sum. $8,800,000 – 3,017 – $2,917 $8,800,000 – 1 5 4 The Ides of March Sony $4,900,000 -31.1% 2,042 -157 $2,400 $29,159,326 – 3 6 5 Dolphin Tale WB $4,200,000 -32.6% 2,858 -428 $1,470 $64,390,675 $37 5 7 6 Moneyball Sony $4,050,000 -25.8% 2,353 -487 $1,721 $63,708,894 $50 5 8 N Johnny English Reborn Uni. $3,800,000 – 1,552 – $2,448 $3,800,000 $45 1 9 3 The Thing (2011) Uni. $3,115,000 -63.3% 2,995 -1 $1,040 $14,100,000 – 2 10 7 50/50 Sum. $2,800,000 -34.3% 1,932 -459 $1,449 $28,800,000 $8 4

It has to be a bummer for cinematographers that a 3D movie about flying pirate ships attached to zeppelins that cannon fight made less than a sixth of a film made out of surveillance footage of a bathroom where the big scare is a curtain that moves on its own. (*sigh*) It’s like no one respects a spectacle anymore. (*rides off on unicycle juggling monkeys holding sparklers*)

