Quentin Tarantino Confirmed ‘The Hateful Eight’ At Comic-Con

It’s basically been an open secret that Tarantino would be making ‘The Hateful Eight’ early next year, despite his previous claim that he’d be dropping it following the script leak debacle, and he confirmed as much at Comic-Con over the weekend. And of course he did it in the most Tarantino way possible, the venue being a panel for a Django/Zorro comic book crossover helping write (hopefully with the spell-check turned on).

In fielding fan questions, Tarantino also teased that he’s working on an extended cut of Kill Bill that would include animated footage that was cut out of the original 2003 film. The whole idea for a Django Unchained-Zorro crossover comic book sparked when Dynamite CEO and publisher Nick Barruci phoned Django producer Reginald Hudlin prior to the film’s release and pitched “Django meets Zorro.” “I loved this idea, not only because I like western comics in general, but I also loved Zorro in all his iterations whether it was the Disney series or the William Witney films. I thought it was a great idea of taking the most famous, fictional Mexican western hero and putting him together with the newer, famous black western hero,” said Tarantino. Tarantino is co-plotting the comic book series with Matt Wagner doing final dialogue and Esteve Polls (The Lone Ranger) illustrating. The comic hits store shelves in November.

It’s a wonder any popular characters die in the age of Comic-Con. An auditorium of 5,000 people screaming at you for MORE MORE MORE really gives a false consensus. Meanwhile, back here in the regular world – a Django-Zorro comic book? ¯_(ツ)_/¯

When asked by a fan if he would make a movie that wasn’t rated R, Tarantino yelled, “F*ck no!” [Deadline]

As if that was ever in question. ‘Django’ being on cable allows you to rewind stuff you might have missed the first time around, like the scene where Django shoots that one guy in the dick, where it looks like there’s about 10 frames of a guy’s fake dick filled with a squib that explodes fake dick meat all over the room. Watching it, you can practically hear Quentin and his FX guys going over in precise, hyper-manic detail exactly the kind of dick explosion Quentin prefers, and that’s why I love him.

