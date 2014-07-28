Quentin Tarantino Confirmed ‘The Hateful Eight’ At Comic-Con

It’s basically been an open secret that Tarantino would be making ‘The Hateful Eight’ early next year, despite his previous claim that he’d be dropping it following the script leak debacle, and he confirmed as much at Comic-Con over the weekend. And of course he did it in the most Tarantino way possible, the venue being a panel for a Django/Zorro comic book crossover helping write (hopefully with the spell-check turned on).
In fielding fan questions, Tarantino also teased that he’s working on an extended cut of Kill Bill that would include animated footage that was cut out of the original 2003 film.
The whole idea for a Django Unchained-Zorro crossover comic book sparked when Dynamite CEO and publisher Nick Barruci phoned Django producer Reginald Hudlin prior to the film’s release and pitched “Django meets Zorro.”
“I loved this idea, not only because I like western comics in general, but I also loved Zorro in all his iterations whether it was the Disney series or the William Witney films. I thought it was a great idea of taking the most famous, fictional Mexican western hero and putting him together with the newer, famous black western hero,” said Tarantino.
Tarantino is co-plotting the comic book series with Matt Wagner doing final dialogue and Esteve Polls (The Lone Ranger) illustrating. The comic hits store shelves in November.
It’s a wonder any popular characters die in the age of Comic-Con. An auditorium of 5,000 people screaming at you for MORE MORE MORE really gives a false consensus. Meanwhile, back here in the regular world – a Django-Zorro comic book? ¯_(ツ)_/¯
When asked by a fan if he would make a movie that wasn’t rated R, Tarantino yelled, “F*ck no!” [Deadline]
As if that was ever in question. ‘Django’ being on cable allows you to rewind stuff you might have missed the first time around, like the scene where Django shoots that one guy in the dick, where it looks like there’s about 10 frames of a guy’s fake dick filled with a squib that explodes fake dick meat all over the room. Watching it, you can practically hear Quentin and his FX guys going over in precise, hyper-manic detail exactly the kind of dick explosion Quentin prefers, and that’s why I love him.
I just wish there was an entire Comic-Con panel devoted just to Quentin and his coke wizard, where Quentin would snort a fat line on stage, and then the coke wizard would suddenly appear, cheering him on while QT shadowboxed to “Stuck in the Middle With You.”
I think I missed the dick frames. My top pick for Django kill is his shooting the wife and her flying STRAIGHT BACK through the door, despite him shooting 1) with a hand gun, and 2) from a 60 degree angle ABOVE her.
Just so damn absurd, but played totally straight.
I choose to believe that he had a scene that established her as particularly loathsome but then cut it. As it stands, her shooting seems a bit . . . much.
Gotta admit, I’d like to see a QT movie that doesn’t end with a shoot out between all the characters. And having read the screenplay when I thought the movie wasn’t gonna get made… well, no spoilers but, yeah.. you can guess how it ends.
…why on earth would you want to see that?
That is one of the annoying thing about CC panels. Sitting in a Marvel panel and someone asks “Any plans for a Stilt Man ongoing?” and 3000 lemmings clapping. Shut the hell up!
As you’ve noted before, though, comic books have always been based on the premise of the main character never dying over a period of decades. Even when they kill off somebody in a very special issue, he gets resuscitated by another writer, in a grittier incarnation.
Which is great if you’re into it, but if not, not.
Yeah, DC Comics a decade ago killed a character off that nobody cared about and they could do nothing with called Blue Beetle.
Then all of a sudden people at panels started screaming “Bring back Blue Beetle!” and they brought him back and no one gave a fuck.
Tarantino: “We’re exploring Django meets D’Zorro, D’Hulk vs. D’Heap, De Lone Ranger II, and possibly DDaredevil. The last one will star Kate Upton.”
I love his movies, but I would never voluntarily be in the same room as him. Dude is one accident from walking in Gary Busey’s shoes.
Django teams up with Val Kilmer’s Doc Holiday to fight an evil Johnny Appleseed who’s planting racist trees all over America.
No magic words from the Coke Wizard??? That is The Mighty Feklahr’s FAVOURITE.
It’s actually possible that his best work is behind him.., and his future consists of making wilder, more bizarre, plot amalgamations, which folks will continue to see, ala the emperor’s new clothes.