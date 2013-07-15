Quentin Tarantino’s lady friend caught plagiarizing her movie reviews

Movie reviews are some of the easiest things to write, and I should know. All you have to do is articulate an opinion. Yet it’s amazing how often this turns out to be too difficult a task for some people, and stories of film critics stealing their reviews – reviews! not even reportage! – are more common than you’d think. The latest offender, Liane MacDougall, who writes under the name Lianne Spiderbaby, for Famous Monsters of Filmland, Fangoria, FEARnet, and Video Watchdog, and who even has a book deal with St. Martin’s Press (!!!), has the additional distinction of being the woman spotted hanging on Tarantino’s yacht back in January. (I heard he actually stole it from an obscure Japanese yacht owner from the seventies). He’s also writing the foreword for her book, Grindhouse Girls: Cinema’s Hardest Working Women, which she says was how they initially met.
Mike White of Impossibly Funky discovered Spiderbaby’s plagiarism with the help of a tipster, and diagrammed some of the sites she’d been stealing from.
First Example
The July 9, 2013 piece, “‘Suspiria’ with Barbara Magnolfi,” pieced together sections of original writing along with chunks from Critical-Film.com (1), HighDefDigest.com (2), and EmpireOnline.com (3). Here’s a visual example of the introduction to Lianne’s interview (which is not plagiarized):
—
Without a doubt, Suspiria is Dario Argento’s best film (some of you may not feel the same, but I stand behind my choice), and one of the most atmospheric and artistic films ever made in the horror genre. It is the first in Argento’s “The Three Mothers” trilogy, which also includes Inferno and The Mother Of Tears. [Argento was at the top of his proverbial game when directing both Suspiria and Inferno as they defy everything you’ve come to expect from horror films. Not only are they brimming with suspense and incredibly stylized violence, they are absolutely beautifully filmed.] (1)
Suspiria defines the horror film as [a work of visual art. Scenes are lit with bright reds, greens, and blues making them look more like moving paintings than film. It’s a masterpiece of visual filmmaking. Suspiria also includes one of the most memorable soundtracks of all time. Goblin, who would score numerous other films for Argento, provide a haunting score and one that uses strange human vocals, the sounds of whispers and gasps to compliment the music. It’s an artistic choice that lends itself well to the film.] (1) In fact, it’s hard to imagine [Suspiria without Goblin’s soundtrack] (1). The 1977 Giallo classic is [an experiment with lighting, mise-en-scène and sound. Rightly considered the pièce de résistance of Dario Argento’s filmmaking career, the movie is sparse and plain as it follows a young American dancer named Suzy (Jessica Harper) through the stressful demands of a prestigious ballet academy.](3) Over the course of the film, Suzy slowly discovers that the ballet studio is run by a nasty coven of witches.
But it’s the beginning sequence that sets Suspiria apart from all the rest – it starts out late in the [night during a raging storm. A young woman runs screaming from the exclusive Frieberg ballet school. We see her hurtling, screaming through the woods, illuminated by lightning. After she arrives at a friend’s apartment she peers through a window into the tumult, only for an arm to smash through one window pane and, in a loving, extended shot, suffocate her against the other. While her friend drums hysterically against the locked door the gloved hand repeatedly stabs the girl. In the next shot the stabbing continues, this time in full close up as the fiend winds a rope around the shrieking victims legs.](2) Then, [we cut to the friend running into the lobby of the apartment building for help. As she looks up towards a stained glass ceiling, the victim’s head crashes through it in a hail of glass shards followed by her body. We cut to the blood-drenched corpse, suspended by the rope dripping blood onto the floor. Finally Argento pans the camera to reveal his next horror: the falling glass has impaled the friend to the ground, crucifix-like, the largest sliver having split her face in half. ] (2) This is horror beauty at it’s finest!
He goes on to cite a few more examples, and the commenters on his post discovered a bunch more. In the fallout, Spiderbaby first asked White to remove his post, which he didn’t, then went on to apologize on Twitter, and then deleted her Twitter account.
Hi – my name is Lianne.
I’m asking that you please stop writing about me online and let me address the issue. I’m writing an apology for my blog now that I will make available for everyone. I’m undergoing some issues right now and I’m receiving emailed death threats (and have been for the last month) which is why I haven’t commented at all on any of this.
I need for these threats to discontinue because it’s a separate issue – so can you please remove your blog posts about me so I can do this on my own, apologize to those involved, and then move on with me life without threats. I’m undergoing some issues right now and I’m receiving emailed death threats (and have been for the last month) which is why I haven’t commented at all on any of this.
I need for these threats to discontinue because it’s a separate issue – so can you please remove your blog posts about me so I can do this on my own, apologize to those involved, and then move on with me life without threats. [sic]
Thank you
So far, there’s been no comment from St. Martin’s Press. And I don’t think we need to add insult to injury by pointing out that Spiderbaby seems to have even plagiarized a paragraph from herself in her email. She was flustered, I can sympathize.
But once again, I’m baffled not only by someone thinking she can get away with lifting passages of other peoples’ work verbatim (like really? you couldn’t even paraphrase?), but by how milquetoast the passages were that she chose to plagiarize. You really couldn’t think up your own unevocative Pete Hammondisms like “at the top of his proverbial game,” “brimming with suspense,” and “a masterpiece of visual filmmaking?” That’s just boilerplate jacket copy to begin with. It’s incredible to me that even people tasked with having opinions for a living can be so terrified of having an opinion. 10 years from now, people are going to be cribbing from Lights Camera Jackson (“It was soooo confusing!”) and I won’t care, because I will have long since drank myself to death.
I wonder if Tarantino will dumper her now that he knows she prefers to put her feet into her own mouth.
+1 uproxx gold
Good job, Pete. Take the rest of the day off.
The best. Well done.
gaH so’Qbe!
this was so funny, I just had to read this comment to my wife…..but first had to explain QT’s foot fetish, but not before having to explain who QT was. smh.
COTW
its cool, QT steals all the time and its awesome.
Tarantino’s films are full of homages. That’s completely different! Like when I created that superhero comic “Captain AmericaN,” it was an homage I tells ya!
wow
Lights Camera Jackson is just waiting for Gene Shalit to die so he can take over.
If you’re gonna lift quips from a review, I believe the rule is “Fake Shalit or GTFO”
it’s not plagiarism. they were homage’s the older, lesser known reviews.
Grrr, you got there first!
I too failed to read this comment before I made mine. Or should I say, MY comment was an homage to YOUR comment.
I also won’t care 10 years from now because I will have long since wanked myself to death
Maybe she needs to ask the Coke Wizard for some
cokeinspiration.
I liked this article better when it was on Gawker.
[defamer.gawker.com]
You realize you just plagiarized an article about plagiarism, right?
ROLL TIDE
You know what plagiarism is, right? Other than a similar joke about plagiarising herself in her statement, and block quotes from the same source (you know what quotes are, right?), what part of this article is copied verbatim from the Gawker article?
No, because I linked it three times and cited everything and never pretended they didn’t have the story first – key distinction. That’s what we do here, a mix of original reporting (see the last post before this one) and collating stories we think our readers would find interesting. I never lifted their text and pretended it was mine.
C’mon, ComeOn.
She was probably given opportunities that didn’t jive with her level of talent due to her level of attractiveness, and she had to make up the difference through plagiarism.
I guess we found the troll that used to sit next to her.
I don’t understand why you’re talking about yourself in the third person, evilbanker.
Forward = direction, foreword = book lead-in
Spelling and grammar Nazis = Worse than actual Nazis.
Right, thank you. I actually wrote it that way and then let my bastard no-good spellcheck talk me out of it.
Plagiarism is so stupid. I mean, I’m amazed not only by someone thinking she can get away with lifting passages of other peoples’ work verbatim (like really? you couldn’t even paraphrase?), but by how milquetoast the passages were that she chose to plagiarize!
*inserts monocle, takes a bite of milky toast*
btw, who makes DEATH THREATS over plagiarised film reviews?
I mean, besides Armond White, but his threats are so convoluted, verbose, and filled with polysyllabic goodness that no one understands they’re being threatened.
Okay, I thought I was losing it for a second when her letter essentially had the same paragraph three times.
At least you will die an honorable drunk.
The thing is, the reason a lot of people can’t write movie reviews isn’t because we don’t have an opinion on it, its that we really don’t have enough to say about the film. We can say we liked, this and that, some some of that, but we didn’t like this because of this, and this but its like… we just don’t have enough to make an actual good review. You can (Vince) because not only are you good at expressing your opinions but you can expand on them, and get into specifics really well while a lot of us just can’t.
the Liane MacDougall stupid bitch. i do her old country style and make her humble.
I’m baffled not only by someone thinking she can get away with lifting passages of other peoples’ work verbatim (like really? you couldn’t even paraphrase?), but by how milquetoast the passages were that she chose to plagiarize. You really couldn’t think up your own unevocative Pete Hammondisms like “at the top of his proverbial game,” “brimming with suspense,” and “a masterpiece of visual filmmaking?” That’s just boilerplate jacket copy to begin with.
I see what you did there.
Who sends someone death threats over movie reviews? Why does everyone that shows up poorly in media claim to be “receiving death threats”? Is there a death threats company that scours the days media and then pumps out the appropriate death threats? People that work 9-5 at this job? Do they receive benefits?
Clearly this lady got busted and wanted to handle the spin on it herself. Most public people want to change the narrative when they get busted from what they’ve done to any other drama. Death threats seem to be the go to source. No idea why? It never works.
i once shiv’d a guy over a poorly worded dust jacket blurb, and i felt at the top of my proverbial game.
No I believe it. I’m pretty sure 30% of the internet is death threats – it really takes no time at all to shoot off an email telling someone to go die in a rape fire. Why, I could have written three death threats in the time it took me to write this comment. Empty promises, they all are.
It may be someone that she actually stole from. In that case I would believe it.
But the interwebz full o’ crazies
Where you wrote plagiarize, I read woman.
On the plus side, I always found Barbara Magnolfi incredibly hot.
Kind of reminded me of Linda Fiorentino.
[www.barbaramagnolfi.com]
Poor Quentin. Sounds like she premeditated every step to get to him. Asking him to write a forward on her book and “trying” to show him she was a film buff as he is. Feel sorry for the guy. Was fooled and used by her who, to me, seems to be like an obsessed fan who stalked Tarantino due to his fame.
It’s been a whole year since Lianne was outed as a plagiarist. Happy First Anniversary, Lianne! You had your chance and you blew it big time.