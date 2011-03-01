Quentin Tarantino wrote a spaghetti western starring Christoph Waltz

Until photography actually begins, it’s generally good to take rumors of upcoming Tarantino projects with a grain of salt. Q-ball likes to talk a lot, and he’s kind of like the Charlie Sheen of directing, and I mean that in only the most implying-they-both-do-a-lot-of-coke way possible. But recently word has been leaking out about one project in particular, an original spaghetti western (not a remake) starring Christoph Waltz. And unless Quentin meant it in the most metaphorical-F-18s-on-the-steps-of-justice way imaginable, it sounds like it’s something with which he’ll actually be moving forward.

I ran into Quentin Tarantino, who said that he has completed the script for his Western, and that compared to recent scripts like Inglourious Basterds and Kill Bill that took so long to crystallize, this one came together much quicker and just flowed out of him. He wasn’t more descriptive than that before I lost him in the crowd, but my understanding is he’ll deliver within two months and then The Weinstein Company will begin moving toward a production start. [Deadline]

It was AintItCoolNews that added the Christoph Waltz detail, but that’s all anyone seems to know so far. It sounds like this miiight be the same slavery western he was talking about last year around this time:

“I’d like to do a Western. But rather than set it in Texas, have it in slavery times. With that subject that everybody is afraid to deal with. Let’s shine that light on ourselves. You could do a ponderous history lesson of slaves escaping on the Underground Railroad. Or, you could make a movie that would be exciting. Do it as an adventure. A spaghetti Western that takes place during that time. And I would call it ‘A Southern.’”

Anyway, Quentin famously made an alternative history version of WWII where Jews kill Hitler, so I'd love to see his wish-fulfillment take on slavery.

