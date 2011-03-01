Quentin Tarantino wrote a spaghetti western starring Christoph Waltz

Until photography actually begins, it’s generally good to take rumors of upcoming Tarantino projects with a grain of salt. Q-ball likes to talk a lot, and he’s kind of like the Charlie Sheen of directing, and I mean that in only the most implying-they-both-do-a-lot-of-coke way possible. But recently word has been leaking out about one project in particular, an original spaghetti western (not a remake) starring Christoph Waltz. And unless Quentin meant it in the most metaphorical-F-18s-on-the-steps-of-justice way imaginable, it sounds like it’s something with which he’ll actually be moving forward.
I ran into Quentin Tarantino, who said that he has completed the script for his Western, and that compared to recent scripts like Inglourious Basterds and Kill Bill that took so long to crystallize, this one came together much quicker and just flowed out of him. He wasn’t more descriptive than that before I lost him in the crowd, but my understanding is he’ll deliver within two months and then The Weinstein Company will begin moving toward a production start. [Deadline]
It was AintItCoolNews that added the Christoph Waltz detail, but that’s all anyone seems to know so far. It sounds like this miiight be the same slavery western he was talking about last year around this time:
“I’d like to do a Western. But rather than set it in Texas, have it in slavery times. With that subject that everybody is afraid to deal with. Let’s shine that light on ourselves. You could do a ponderous history lesson of slaves escaping on the Underground Railroad. Or, you could make a movie that would be exciting. Do it as an adventure. A spaghetti Western that takes place during that time. And I would call it ‘A Southern.’”
Wouldn’t it be a “Watermelon Western?” …What? Oh right, it’s fine to imply Italians eat spaghetti, but not that slaves eat watermelon? Whatever, you’re racist. Anyway, Quentin famously made an alternative history version of WWII where Jews kill Hitler, so I’d love to see his wish-fulfillment take on slavery. I can see the final scene now, with Morgan Freeman as Frederick Douglass giving an impassioned speech before congress, “And if, 150 years from now, a high-school dropout who can’t spell wants to make a B-movie where they say the N-word a lot, tell Spike Lee I said it’s cool.”
(*crowd goes wild*)
(*cut to cocaine wizard in the crowd, a single tear rolling down his cheek*)
Fin
As an aside: maybe I missed it but have we ever uncovered the cocaine wizard’s true identity or is still still a figment of Q’s coke-magination?
Working title: Two Soles for Mister Tara.
Never realized how much QT looks like Spaghett….
SPAGHETT!
The Cocaine Wizard may be Rick Baker’s alter ego, or maybe his twin.
Robert DeNiro will play a Southern lawman always chasing black women around.
*whispers* He loves black women.
an original spaghetti western (not a remake)
Since its Tarantino, ‘original’ just means it’ll be a shot-for-shot remake of scenes from different movies, haphazardly cobbled together with profanity-laden non sequiturs.
Sounds good.
Sledge hammer-wielding Abraham Lincoln and whip-toting Harriet Tubman head down South with a plan to terrorize slave owners and brutally murder Jefferson Davis (*does the Mashed Potato*).
Tagline: Uncle Tom’s cappin’
I’m looking forward to the obligatory trunk shot in a movie with no cars and Harriet Tubman.
10 bucks says Tarantino is just doing this project so he can write a character in for himself that gets to drop a few n-bombs.
Southern spaghetti superhero gender bender Tubman & Douglass.
“Does the back door to my saloon have a sign that says freed n*gger storage?”
Slave Master: “Your name is Toby!”
Slave: “My name is *BEEP*!”
Paul Blart presents: Tubman. Kevin James as a bumbling sheriff with a secret identity as a hilariously inept abolitionist. In blackface, of course.
A sheriff? But Ace, his family surely must be cropdusters.
Did anyone else see that bizarre Engrish-speaking Japanese western Tarantino was in?
Because it made me feel like I was on drugs. And I’ve never done any. Unless someone slipped me something and I imagined the whole thing, which, seeing how utterly inexplicable the whole movie was, seems possible.
Patty, unless you’ve been living under a rock the last few days you’ve already experienced the drug known as “Charlie Sheen”
Wait, what the fuck are talking about? Tubman? We all know QT is a lover of all things Japanese. It’ll be Tubgirl.
Glenn, my brain can’t process it.
But rather than set it in Texas, have it in slavery times. With that subject that everybody is afraid to deal with.
States’ rights versus federal jurisdiction?
At last, Tarantino can revive the careers of Lee Majors and Terence Hill.
True, urns, I was reaching for a farting marshal pun that never really came together.
(Tangential title for action thriller: Paul Blart presents: Fartial Law)
Moose, would you settle for Dog-man & Tub-lass?
Holy foccacia, Terence Hill and Bud Spencer are still alive! And Spencer’s wikipoop has this bit of poetry:
Who writes these things, Armando Bianco?
Cocaine Wizards is Robert Richardson, QT’s DP (also Scorsese’s and formerly Oliver Stone’s).