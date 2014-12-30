Randy Quaid May Magically Appear In The ‘Independence Day’ Sequel

12.30.14 4 years ago 13 Comments

Randy Quaid has been off Hollywood’s radar for almost five years now, unless you count his live performance of “Star Whackers” (a song about murder and the organ trade) as . . . anything. Recently, however, Independence Day Director Roland Emmerich tweeted a picture of Quaid with the caption: “He’s BAAACK,” suggesting that the actor may, in fact, have returned for the sequel.

It’s a juicy theory, if not an entirely plausible one. For one, Quaid’s character was supposed to have died in the 1996 original. Quaid also appears to have been facing some pretty serious mental health issues in the past couple years, making appearing in anything profitable and public all but impossible.

According to Yahoo News, the actor left the country almost four years ago for Canada, claiming that a Hollywood cabal named ‘Star Whackers’ was out to kill him and his wife. Star Whackers, Quaid argued, was also responsible for the death of Heath Ledger, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and other Hollywood favorites. His paranoia appears to have only deepened in the past few years. Canada refuses to grant him and his wife Evi asylum, because duh.

The Independence Day sequel is set to be released in July of 2015. While it’s unclear whether Quaid will actually cameo, his performance would definitely generate a whole lot of gratuitous buzz. The film doesn’t really need it: I’m sure audiences will crowd in, eager “to see this new movie, based on this old movie” they “once saw in the nineties!” Fabulous. Throw in a mentally ill actor in a marginal state of lucidity, and they’ve got themselves a hit!

Around The Web

TAGSindependence dayINDEPENDENCE DAY 2RANDY QUAIDROLAND EMMERICHSTAR WHACKERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP