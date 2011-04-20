Restrepo co-director Tim Hetherington killed in Libya

Well this certainly turns down the volume on all the other stupid frivolous crap I was writing about when this story hit. British photojournalist and Vanity Fair contributor Tim Hetherington, who made Restrepo with Sebastian Junger, has reportedly been killed in Libya.
Photographer Andre Liohn wrote from Misrata on his Facebook page:
“Sad news Tim Hetherington died in Misrata now when covering the front line. Chris Hondros is in a serious status. Michel Brown and Guy are wounded but fine.”
The BBC confirms one western journalist has been killed in heavy fighting in Misrata.
Hetherington’s last tweet read:
“In besieged Libyan city of Misrata. Indiscriminate shelling by Qaddafi forces. No sign of NATO.”
My condolences go to Hetherington’s friends and family, and to Junger.
I am so sad to hear this. Hetherington was one of those rare people you meet who are not only admirably heroic, but good to the bone. He was handsome, alive, charming, sharp, and dedicated to his work, which involved putting himself in the front lines of danger. My flip cam interview (below) with him and Junger is among my favorites. [AnneThompson]
According to HuffPo, Pulitzer nominated photojournalist Chris Hondros was also killed.
We tend to canonize all the recently dead in obituaries, but I don’t think “hero” is too strong a word to use on someone who was risking his life to tell the stories of the people on the front lines of the wars most of us only see on TV. And the fact that I was probably posting videos of dogs masturbating while these guys were out dying for a good cause doesn’t make me feel any better about myself, I can assure you.
UPDATE:
Via ABC News:
Award-winning war photographer Tim Hetherington and Getty photographer Chris Hondros were killed in Misrata, Libya, today in a mortar attack, colleagues told ABC News.
Hetherington, one of the best known photojournalists, produced powerful pieces for ABC News’ “Nightline” from the Korengal Valley, Afghanistan, and for the documentary “Restrepo,” which won an award at the Sundance film festival last year.
Three other journalists were wounded in the same attack, including Andre Leon and Michael Brown. The identity of the fifth reporter has not yet been confirmed.
“Tim was one of the bravest photographers and filmmakers I have ever met,” said ABC News’ James Goldston, who worked closely with Hetherington as executive producer of “Nightline.”
“During his shooting for the Nightline specials he very seriously broke his leg on a night march out of a very isolated forward operating base that was under attack. He had the strength and character to walk for four hours through the night on his shattered ankle without complaint and under fire, enabling that whole team to reach safety.”
Hey Vince don’t get so down on yourself, the world needs ditch diggers and dog masturbators too.
War coverage is no joke.
This, however is: how many war correspondents does it take to change a ligh-
Yeah, well today I had a salad because I’ve been eating nothing but fried food for the last week.
And yet, Kim Kardashian is still alive? This world makes zero sense.
*Pours 4Loco on the ground* For the Homies…
Shit, I still hadn’t processed Restrepo not winning the Best Documentary Feature Oscar.
In other news the whiny bitches behind Inside Job are all alive and well.
yet Seltzer and Freidberg still roam free
You think you feel bad about the masturbating dog?
I was eating a leftover breakfast burrito and watching ‘Twister’ on cable when 9/11 happened. Someone texted me about it and I thought it was bullshit so I didnt change the channel. I was too engrossed in Bill Paxtons overacting and Helen Hunts dried-up wizened troll face to recognize the most impacting event in our nation’s history.
Twister.
On cable.
Let that rattle around in the ol’ noggin for a few.
“He was handsome, alive, charming, sharp, and dedicated to his work…”
Really trying to drive the point home, there.
[UFO flies up. Crappy plummets from an aperture, screeching, with probe still in place]
Mortar?! Don’t hardly know h… [probe detonates, Crappy splatters all over walls]
Hmmm, guess I should buy a Blue Ray player so I can watch that copy of Restrepo Vinky sent me for that CotW.
Restrepo was a great documentary and this dude just walked into danger. Goes to show even having brass cojones wont stop RPGs.
[Turns on TV, sees Geraldo, drives to 7-11 and punches Iraqi in the neck]
Mortar fire? The Dane Cook of artillery.
Reports are coming out now that Chris may be alive.
I turned on Restrepo on Netflix back in Oscar season. Being desensitized to war coverage I expected to turn it off after a few minutes but wound up watching the whole thing. If I get bored saying a sentence I just stop, so it’s testament to his film making skills that he kept me on board a documentary for the full duration.