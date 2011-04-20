Restrepo co-director Tim Hetherington killed in Libya

Well this certainly turns down the volume on all the other stupid frivolous crap I was writing about when this story hit. British photojournalist and Vanity Fair contributor Tim Hetherington, who made Restrepo with Sebastian Junger, has reportedly been killed in Libya.

Photographer Andre Liohn wrote from Misrata on his Facebook page: “Sad news Tim Hetherington died in Misrata now when covering the front line. Chris Hondros is in a serious status. Michel Brown and Guy are wounded but fine.” The BBC confirms one western journalist has been killed in heavy fighting in Misrata. Hetherington’s last tweet read: “In besieged Libyan city of Misrata. Indiscriminate shelling by Qaddafi forces. No sign of NATO.” My condolences go to Hetherington’s friends and family, and to Junger. I am so sad to hear this. Hetherington was one of those rare people you meet who are not only admirably heroic, but good to the bone. He was handsome, alive, charming, sharp, and dedicated to his work, which involved putting himself in the front lines of danger. My flip cam interview (below) with him and Junger is among my favorites. [AnneThompson]

According to HuffPo, Pulitzer nominated photojournalist Chris Hondros was also killed.

We tend to canonize all the recently dead in obituaries, but I don’t think “hero” is too strong a word to use on someone who was risking his life to tell the stories of the people on the front lines of the wars most of us only see on TV. And the fact that I was probably posting videos of dogs masturbating while these guys were out dying for a good cause doesn’t make me feel any better about myself, I can assure you.

