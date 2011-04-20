Restrepo co-director Tim Hetherington killed in Libya

04.20.11 16 Comments

Well this certainly turns down the volume on all the other stupid frivolous crap I was writing about when this story hit.  British photojournalist and Vanity Fair contributor Tim Hetherington, who made Restrepo with Sebastian Junger,  has reportedly been killed in Libya.

Photographer Andre Liohn wrote from Misrata on his Facebook page:

“Sad news Tim Hetherington died in Misrata now when covering the front line. Chris Hondros is in a serious status. Michel Brown and Guy are wounded but fine.”

The BBC confirms one western journalist has been killed in heavy fighting in Misrata.

Hetherington’s last tweet read:

“In besieged Libyan city of Misrata. Indiscriminate shelling by Qaddafi forces. No sign of NATO.”

My condolences go to Hetherington’s friends and family, and to Junger.

I am so sad to hear this. Hetherington was one of those rare people you meet who are not only admirably heroic, but good to the bone. He was handsome, alive, charming, sharp, and dedicated to his work, which involved putting himself in the front lines of danger. My flip cam interview (below) with him and Junger is among my favorites. [AnneThompson]

According to HuffPo, Pulitzer nominated photojournalist Chris Hondros was also killed.

We tend to canonize all the recently dead in obituaries, but I don’t think “hero” is too strong a word to use on someone who was risking his life to tell the stories of the people on the front lines of the wars most of us only see on TV.  And the fact that I was probably posting videos of dogs masturbating while these guys were out dying for a good cause doesn’t make me feel any better about myself, I can assure you.

UPDATE:

Via ABC News:

Award-winning war photographer Tim Hetherington and Getty photographer Chris Hondros were killed in Misrata, Libya, today in a mortar attack, colleagues told ABC News.

Hetherington, one of the best known photojournalists, produced powerful pieces for ABC News’ “Nightline” from the Korengal Valley, Afghanistan, and for the documentary “Restrepo,” which won an award at the Sundance film festival last year.

Three other journalists were wounded in the same attack, including Andre Leon and Michael Brown. The identity of the fifth reporter has not yet been confirmed.

“Tim was one of the bravest photographers and filmmakers I have ever met,” said ABC News’ James Goldston, who worked closely with Hetherington as executive producer of “Nightline.”

“During his shooting for the Nightline specials he very seriously broke his leg on a night march out of a very isolated forward operating base that was under attack. He had the strength and character to walk for four hours through the night on his shattered ankle without complaint and under fire, enabling that whole team to reach safety.”

