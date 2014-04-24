Review: ‘Heaven Is For Real’ Is Not Shameless Pandering, It’s Much Worse

Heaven Is For Real, And If You Don’t Believe Me You’re A Jerk
There was an old Dave Chappelle sketch from right around the time Antwone Fisher came out, where Dave wondered aloud how heroic his own life story might look if he was writing it himself, the way the real Antwone Fisher wrote Antwone Fisher. The subtext of which was, What kind of asshole writes a hagiographic biopic about himself?
The answer, of course, is “Todd Burpo.” Heaven is for Real might not be a biopic, exactly, but Todd Burpo is exactly that kind of asshole. Heaven Is For Real is based on the 163-page 2010 “book” (isn’t 163 pages more of a pamphlet?) by Burpo and Lynn Vincent, Heaven Is For Real: A Little Boy’s Astounding Story Of His Trip To Heaven And Back, which I’d like to think of the world’s first Upworthy headline. And now, it’s a Christploitation picture produced with the backing of Godless Hollywood, in the person of former Fox head Joe Roth, whose parents are literally atheist Commies, and mega-church pastor TD Jakes (seen here being palmed by Tyler Perry like a basketball). The cynical opportunism of the film is illustrated best by the fact that it’s constantly selling the idea of this fake cultural divide, despite being produced by a coalition made up of the supposedly opposing sides. But we’ll get to that.
Shot in a sort of Budweiser commercial/country music style of Heartland porn, with many, many sweeping shots of wheat and corn fields bathed in what I can only describe as a Kinkadian light, Heaven Is For Real opens with Todd Burpo taking his folksy Ford pick-up truck down to the local loadin’ dock to fix up their garage door. They don’t have money to pay him for it, but even though his family is struggling, ol’ Todd is just such a man of the people that he lets them pay him in rugs to put in his church. The film is a little confusing at first, if only because Todd seems to have so many jobs. In addition to a volunteer garage door repairman, he’s also a firefighter, a pastor, a wrestling coach at the local high school, and of course the loving father to a tow-headed cherub and faithful husband to a big-titted, milk-fed redhead (Kelly Reilly, who, in the great tradition of Hollywood casting, is 14 years younger than the guy playing her husband, Greg Kinnear).
After driving his rugs to the church and showing the wrestling boys some of the finer points of the single leg takedown, Todd drives home through a gorgeous, fairy-tale expanse of golden wheat fields in his pick-up truck, arriving at his Hallmark mansion with wrap-around porch where his beautiful wife is singing church songs with the local choir. “Ugh, Mondays,” Todd mutters to himself. Isn’t life hard?! Sometimes your supple siren of a wife just won’t stop singing hymns! What a case of the Mondays!
That’s when we meet Todd’s loving, flaxen haired boy angel Colton, who’s always doing cute stuff like imitating a dog’s howl while the camera fixates creepily on his big blue eyes. He runs up excitedly to greet his daddy who tickles his belly and promises to take him out for pizza, just as soon as he’s finished comforting the dying at the hospital free of charge (I’m not making any of this up). The scene’s like a Rockwell painting, only less nuanced, and strangely unstuck in time. It feels like what it is: propaganda. Todd’s beautiful wife is always bribing him to do chores while whispering promise to make it up to him with some unspeakable (but presumably church-approved) sex act. SEE? GOD-FEARING MARRIED FOLKS CAN HAVE SEXY FUN TOO! THEY’RE PROBABLY HAVING SEXIER SEX THAN YOU!
Though supposedly about “a little boy’s trip to heaven,” about three of the film’s 100 minutes actually deal with the heaven trip, while the other 97 are devoted mainly to telling us what a stand-up guy Todd Burpo is, despite all the jerks trying to bring him down. Did you know he bravely held the family together, donated clothes to needy Mexicans, and became an inspiration to the community? Did you know he’s such a team player that he once spiral fractured his shin trying a leg out a triple in a charity softball game, or that he had to pass some kidney stones?
Seriously, a broken leg and kidney stones. At first I couldn’t figure out what the hell these plot points had to do with anything, but I now suspect they were a way to tell us that “God never gives you more than you can handle.” And who better to deliver this message than a guy with no real problems!? Even his son’s near-death experience seems little more than another way for Todd Burpo to demonstrate his will to overcome adversity.
Oh right, the kid. Casting Colton Burpo apparently took a nationwide search for the perfect little boy, and the result is this nauseating, overscrubbed figment of a casting agent’s imagination, after they’ve spent the last 10 years dealing only with freakishly wholesome pageant kids. Have you ever noticed how country heartthrobs and Disney Channel child actors always end up looking sort of like porn stars? Where you just keep scrubbing dirt and blemishes and idiosyncrasies off a person until you eventually realize that you’ve removed all the subtle markers of a unique human being and now you’ve got yourself this creepy human blow-up doll? Less a human than a human-shaped idea. This kid is like that, but designed for Fort Worth soccer moms (football moms? soccer is for faggy Europeans). It doesn’t help that in coaching the kid to be this preternaturally patient and knowing ethereal prophet of the afterworld that they’ve made him seem slightly… well… “special.”
But the kid is really beside the point. The marketing wants you to believe the movie is about the kid. It’s not. They want you to believe that it’s a long pander to the “religious right,” which it is, but it’s also so much worse than that.
You think this movie is going to be a shameless exploitation of peoples’ desire to believe in a Heaven (heck, *I* want to believe in a Heaven, I’d love it if heaven’s messenger was someone other than this asshole), but that’s only a small part of it. And that’s the good part!
Because it’s also a movie for people who’ve been duped into believing that America consists of an “us” and a “them,” made by people who profit off Americans being divided into an us and a them. The “real America” and those Godless haters on the coasts. It’s not about a little boy’s trip to Heaven, it’s about one man’s struggle against those bastard people who might question his beliefs after he’s dared them to. Why would he dare them to? So he can start a fight! Which he will win, because Jesus hands out knuckle sandwiches until everyone is full (from the book of Stone Cold Steve Austin, 14:20).
At one point, Todd’s daughter, Cassie Burpo is playing jacks or catching butterflies or engaging in some other horseshit Rockwell pastime at school when a couple of young toughs hit her in the head with a rubber ball. “Hey, Burpo!” they goad. “We heard your brother got to ride on Jesus’s pony!”
To which the young Burpette screws up her face, rolls up her sleeves, and decks them both. Later, at home, when Todd gets the phone call from the angry principal, he turns to his daughter asking, “Cassie, haven’t we talked about turning the other cheek?”
“I did turn their other cheek. When I hit ’em,” she says.
At this, people in the theater cheered with delight. This entire film is wish-fulfillment not for Christians, but for Christians with an intense persecution complex. And if there was any doubt that the filmmakers shared my fellow theatergoers’ point of view, Todd Burpo’s wife asks him, “Todd, are you going to talk to her?”
“Yeah,” he says, “I’m going to teach her how to punch so she doesn’t hurt her hand.”
WHY YOU HATIN, SATAN, SUCK THESE KNUCKS! Also, add “boxing trainer” to Todd Burpo’s list of professions.
By making Heaven is for Real all about the haters it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. You believe your kid went up to Heaven and came back? Cool, man. Fine by me. Like I said, I even want to believe. Yet the movie obsesses over this conspiracy to deny Todd Burpo’s beliefs, when even in the Burpo-authored movie reality, the only reason anyone thinks about them at all is that he never shuts up about them.
The perfect scene is when Todd first becomes convinced that his son has been to Heaven. His evidence for this is that Colton describes scenes he couldn’t possibly have witnessed in real life, like Todd yelling at God while Colton was on the operating table, and Colton meeting his miscarried sister his parents never told him about, and describing a great grandfather who died 30 years before he was born (though, to be fair, the kid didn’t even describe the grandfather, Todd just pulled out a picture of the dude and Colton said “yeah that’s him.”). Todd is struggling, so he finds a psychiatrist at the local university to ask for a second opinion. Could it be real?? Am I crazy?? He briefly lays out his case, asking “How can you explain this?”
The psych patiently offers a couple reasonable explanations, like the history of “out-of-body” hallucinations, and that maybe the kid was just imagining things he has seen his parents do. The key word being “offers.” She doesn’t push any of them on him, he just asks her for a possible explanation and she provides it. Nonetheless, Todd immediately jumps up from his chair asking, “Why is it so hard for you to admit you don’t have an explanation for this?” and storms off.
BURPO: “Hey, doc, is there any other explanation for this?”
DOC: “Well sure, I can think of a couple things it might be–”
BURPO: “F*CK YOU! YOU DON’T KNOW NOTHIN’ ABOUT MY RELATIONSHIP WITH GOD!”
GOD IS NOT DEAD BECAUSE YOU OBVIOUSLY HATE HIM! GAME, SET, MATCH, HEATHEN!
There’s no wiggle room in Heaven is for Real. No symbolic gestures, no metaphor. Not only do you have to believe Todd Burpo, you have to believe him UNQUESTIONINGLY, or else you’re a Godless hater. (That’s one of the big reveals in the movie, actually, when a character who doubted Todd tearfully explains, “I realized it wasn’t you I was upset with, it was God.”)
Most people who don’t believe that Colton Burpo, a 4-year-old Nebraskan with a burst appendix who never flatlined or actually died, received a vision from God in the form of a visit to Heaven, where he saw Jesus ride a magic rainbow pony while angels sang to him, probably just assume that Heaven Is For Real is shameless but mostly harmless pandering. You want to sell hope and love and living without fear? Fine. Make all the money you want. Even if you’re terribly cynical about it it’s still probably a net good. Heck, give it an even more openly disdainful title. “God’s Not Dead.” “Heaven Is For Real.” “Jesus Was Definitely A Guy.”
But it’s not love that Heaven Is For Real is peddling. It’s not the kind of religious story that feeds you hot chocolate and warmly invites you into its community (the way a college Bible study group did for me when I passed out on their porch once in college). It’s a divisive paean to a bogus cultural divide created by a coalition of opportunists who don’t mind making money selling that same poisonous lie, the arms dealers of a pointless culture war. F*ck these people.
My favorite review of yours ever.
Is it really that difficult to find love flowing from our mouths?
Remember when Greg Kinnear was nominated for an Oscar? Yeah, neither does he.
NICE.
I have never seen a more one sided, completely untrue, garbage review then this. She does NOT have big tits. Just a complete lack of journalistic integrity.
[www.contactmusic.com]
Meh, I stand by my comment, about the tits…the rest of the review seems pretty spot on
Jesus Christ, that’s Mary Watson from Sherlock. Oof.
and from that really terrible new doctor show
Hey hey hey. I’ll be the titty judge.
[s.wsj.net]
Hmm [cdn03.cdn.justjared.com]
I see [3.bp.blogspot.com]
Vince is sufficiently right to proceed. [images.moviefanatic.com]
That said, I’ve never seen a more bland face that wasn’t due to a massive amount of shitty photoshopping. It’d be like humping a ginger corpse with those dead eyes and expressionless face.
So who else stopped reading the review at the mention of the big tittied redhead MILF and scrolled right down to the comment section? Bravo gentlemen for coming through here.
[www.dailymotion.com]
Fantastic review, Vince. One of your best.
Fascinating.
You lost me when you decided to review this but found me when you compared a child actor to a porn star and a blow up doll.
Maybe cuz all those Disney/Nick actresses already have their tits and/or noses done before they’re 22 (while still playing H.S. students).
Or 17 like Taylor Swift, whose face is so sculpted and sharpened I could use it to fliet fish.
At some awards show recently (like in the last year), one of my cousins on FB said she looked…different. I could tell that she had her nose done (that round tip was now just as narrow as the bridge). I didn’t bother saying anything though, as all the Swifters (is that a thing?) wouldn’t have shut up about how wrong I was. She’s just getting older. And when you get older your big nose just gets smaller and prettier naturally, lol.
The correct term is Swiffers.
I read somethin’ ’bout titties?
My google alert for “titties” went off and I came running. Now I kind of want to see this movie just for the glimpse.
Typical Mancini tittie baiting.
Redhead and titties, yup. That’s all I needed.
*Slow clap*
I kind of like the fact that if there really is a heaven this family is probably going to hell for exploiting their kid.
Also is Todd Burpo related to Paul Blart?
I’ve been to Nebraska. Hell is for real, too.
FUCK NEBRASKA
Just because Nebraska doesn’t have sing-along songs like Thunder Road, don’t mean it’s not a great album
My brother was in an interracial marriage and said he and his wife basically got chased out of Nebraska when they were driving through. Lincoln is supposedly fun, though. It’s like Madison or Austin apparently.
I don’t know, I always find myself singing along to State Trooper. WOOOOOOOOO HOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.
Well, like the Simpsons showed us, all you gotta do is turn off the bluegrass on your radio and that’ll stop ’em dead in their tracks.
I will only say the Midwest has many charms but weather and cuisine are not among them.
Boys, we’re going to practice transitioning from a rear naked choke to a switch from guard to rear-mounted position, till you get it right!
Vince I disagree often with your taste in films hell I don’t even watch films very often. But, I always like reading your reviews and this is one of the best I’ve read. I know people who buy into this persecution bullshit, it runs deep in a lot of churches and is traced back to all that nonsense in the book of Acts. The early Golden age of Christianity for a lot of Christians was rife with persecution from the Roman empire, a lot of Christians these days read books of Chinese, north Korean or Arab ministers under great persecution in other countries and believe that such persecution creates miracles etc. I know a lot of Christians who pray for persecution as they think it will make them stronger and give them magic powers, that’s no lie.
Here are some examples of books that were very popular in my old church all about persecution and the joy and miracles it can bring:
[www.amazon.com]
[www.amazon.com]
[www.amazon.com]
Maybe they should go to Uganda.
Oh, wait. You mean Christians who want to be persecuted, not persecute and murder innocents.
Also, Faux News.
There is a persecution complex in (modern, American, evangelical) Christianity today. It’s kind of odd, because there are places where Christians actually are being persecuted, and American Christians focus on their own tiny slights.
Why is that? I think it’s more than just “the Golden Age” of Christianity or a desire to show themselves as strong Christians. It comes down to the scripture. Jesus and Paul both guarantee severe persecution for followers of Christ. This leads to pretty severe cognitive dissonance among modern American Christians; if they’re not suffering, they’re not doing Christianity right. Now they have to make themselves believe they’re suffering. This leads to the persecution complex.
we believe in standing for God and we are willing to die for him but we do NOT kill or behead people like the isis terriorists who are blatantly serving satan.
[www.thenewamerican.com]
You keep getting better and better. Great balance of laughs and poignant critiques. Thank for the sauce.
The sauce is creamy with this one.
amazing.
Bravo Sir, Bravo
The “atheists are angry at god” trope seems to be the common thread in these christian persecution narratives. For some reason they can’t accept that someone might just not believe there is a sentient force that involves itself in everyone’s lives, EVERYONE believes in god but atheists are the ones who aren’t happy about it.
It seems to be right there with the “The only reason I don’t believe in Santa Claus is because I didn’t get the one thing I wanted when i was seven! Fucked if I know where these presents come from every year” crowd.
Shouldn’t the kid be furious that his family selfishly had him dragged out of eternal paradise and back to this shitty, appendix-less, Nebraska-ensconced existence?
Hush hush. Have a cookie and be quiet.
Bonus points, good sir.
Buffy was upset about it
@Strable Yeah, but she was able to get over it after just one attempt to brutally murder all her friends. I bet this kid only tries to kill his parents and doctors, like, two or three times, tops.
Nothing proves the afterlife quite like the eyewitness account of a four-year old, as interpreted by his narcissistic old man, retold by a godless, money-obsessed movie studio.
It’s like playing “Telephone” with a bunch of deaf chimps.
Except that a bunch of deaf chimps playing “telephone” sounds awesome. I’ve got Sony on line 1 offering a preemptive greenlight, as long as Gosling signs to star as the phone.
Does Reilly take out dem thangs? Because, if not, they really screwed up on this one. The best evidence for the existence of a God is tig ol’ bitties.
I (an atheist) recently attended an evangelical service with a friend out of curiosity. It kind of creeped me out. The biggest takeaway was that they’re very concerned about my soul. Not me specifically, but they were very worried about the souls of everyone who didn’t subscribe to their beliefs.
It was to the point where had I said “I respect your beliefs, I agree with the lessons, but I’m cool without the whole god thing”, it would have offended them. In a way, I felt like my refusal to be concerned about my soul is almost an affront to them. It may be, for some evangelicals, the persecution complex comes from people not embracing their message.
Or it could just be an easy way to dichotomize the world in a way that confirms pre-existing beliefs, I dunno.
I love, love, love my Morrmon friends who retroactively baptize Holocaust souls so that they may enjoy the celestial kingdom. Such epic trolling.
@Shop 101 Can you imagine if you were a cool ghost, hanging out down on Earth & chill-axing & then some stupid Mormon baptized you up into Heaven & away from all the cool stuff down here? “GodDAMN MORMON!”
Especially if you got dragged away from all your ghostly friends and family going back to Moses’s day.
Its what we were taught to do, Bob. Be a fishermen of men. One lesson my father gave when he was a youth pastor was being asked in Heaven not how many souls you saved but how many souls you didn’t save because you didn’t try.
But I understand why you would be creeped out. It can come off a liitle cult like at a church like that.
@Redshirt I AM NOT A FISH. Stop trying to hook my soul. Besides, I already sold it to Milhouse for $5.
Redshirt, it doesn’t creep any logical atheist out “because of you doing something to us” with your soul-fishing derangement. Because you are not doing a thing “to us”, you know, there are no intangible super-collections of personality and virtue/sin. All that religious nonsense is just the inherited confused musings of the ignorant from the time before science.
WHY you creep us out is because, looking pretty much like any other collection of grownups, you wander around in our societies with a bunch of make believe in your heads. You crazies could get ANY idea in your heads, and you are dangerous simply because you don’t question your “beliefs”. SUPER especially the Mormons and witnesses and evangelists.
If someone pulls of a really good con-job on you, they have been able to make you feed your own babies poison cool-aid. Conduct pogroms. Attempt to commit genocide. Vote to make Pi = 3.4 The list of insanity you lot have played at is endless, almost. You don’t even get close to understanding why the religious are sick, and creepy.
And it all comes back to you believing things that are demonstrably not true.
I love every goddamn thing about this review.
Burpo was the worst Marx brother
+1
And the worst hobbit.
Come on believers! Believe harder!!
Fuck you Mancini. I read all the way to the end and you don’t even grade the thing? How am I supposed to decide if I go see it or not if you won’t sum it up with one single letter?
Or numbers of stars or something. Come on Vince, it’s like you’re not even trying to be exactly like every other movie website out there.
“Christploitation” just got added to my vocabulary. And this review is extraordinary.
Id’d actually say “The Passion” is Christploitation. “Heaven is Real” is Christanity-ploitation lol.
Next stop: Oxford English Dictionary.
They’ll take any word; the vocabulary equivalent of the Avengers.
“The Passion” is straight-up torture porn.
Great word, but the cotdamn secular elite will just change it to X-ploitation. #waragainstchristplotation
You didn’t put a grade on the film. Judging from the tone of your review I’m guessing you’d give it a B, B-
He’s being persecuted because he played a heathen gay in As Good As It Gets, not because he’s a Chri… oh, wait, that was the actor, not the character.
“to a big-titted, milk-fed redhead”
I’m conflicted. It doesn’t seem like you enjoyed the movie but this line makes it feel like you really think I should watch it at least once.
Yeah, that line followed by the rest of the review really confused me.
She was in Flight, they’re not that big.
She was in Mrs Henderson Presents, they are very nice.
Or as the South Park creators always joke, Mormons-only lol.
I eagerly await the film adaptation made for the non-believers: [youtu.be]
I eagerly await the film adaptation made for Muslims.
Nice
I eagerly await the porn parody… and the gay porn parody. The latter for different reasons.
Just wanna point out, my Dad, who’s become hardcore religious over the past 15 or so years, comes over to my room last night all smiles about how the next Pope will become a saint (actually first he asked my brother and I if we knew what great thing we’d be celebrating this Sunday first. Knowing full well my brother and I stopped going to Church over 12 years ago, so just trollbaiting us unironically). Then he tried to lead it into how we should be happy to be part of something so special. I looked at him sternly and said “I’m not Catholic”. He said “Yes you are” and started to preach (not literally, but preaching in the sense that i never officially ex-communicated myself or whatever). I silently got up and shut my door nicely. Then proceeded to rock back and forth with my hands on my face, knowing i could blow at any moment since only until about 2 years ago, him and I had had many, many shouting matches over religion.
To tell me what I am, when I’m clearly not, making the assumption of someones beliefs is about the most ignorant thing you can do to another person IMO. However, as angry as I’m getting just typing this comment out, after reading Vince’s review I am so glad I didn’t say anything to my dad last night. As movies like this only gives these people more ammunition.
Live and let live works both ways people.
Maybe you should move out?
Pay for someone’s abortion—anyone’s—and you get excommunicated automatically.
Better plan, knock a chick up out of wedlock, then pay for her abortion. You’ll be out for sure.
You quit the church at 6 yrs old?
@Martin …why would you PAY for an abortion?
That’s why God created stairs. Just closely listen to the song “Stairway To Heaven” if you don’t believe me.
[i.imgur.com]
You could “reject the host”; go to communion but gob the wafer out when you leave. Of course this does require sitting through one last mass in order to perform a religious ritual to stop being religious…
@ Lets Chop Cats: [media.giphy.com]
Well, you just have to be directly responsible for the abortion.
Perform it yourself.
I think you should wait until your dad gets hammered up sometime, then sneak into his room when he’s all wasted and passed out drunk, and fuck him in the ass. Defend yourself by citing Genesis… and Darren Aronofsky.
Always find it funny that many times the most passionate zealots forget that kind of super important part regarding tolerance.
@AB – Impossible. My dad doesn’t drink anymore and he’s a terribly light sleeper.
” It’s a divisive paean to a bogus cultural divide created by a coalition of opportunists who don’t mind making money selling that same poisonous lie, the arms dealers of a pointless culture war. F*ck these people.”
Jeez, Vince, are you a crucifix? Because you seem a little cross. (*high fives Christ; stigmata makes whistling noise*)
jajaja, steve this is my comment of the week :)
Speechless.
Comment of the Forever.
“stigmata makes whistling noise”
Not since Jon Stewart coined the term “sriracha bukakke” have I enjoyed words so.
Fuck, I was drinking milk when I read that last sentence. You owe me a keyboard.
Stuff like this makes me want to give up commenting, sort of like how listening to Stevie Ray Vaughan made me quit guitar.
I would like to nominate you for COTW. How do I find the post, damnit?
Outstanding review, sir! I doff my cap to you.
Proof the kid is mistaken: Jesus would not ride a “pony,” he would ride a magnificent black stallion with fiery red eyes OR a unicorn OR the ghost of Trigger OR a dinosaur. But a pony? Psh, the kid probably went to Hell and Satan fooled him.
Wasn’t he riding a donkey the last time we saw Him? A pony is a step up.
You don’t want to know what he did to that donkey when noone was looking. [www.liveleak.com]
Jebus rides Lil’ Sebastian. EVERYONE KNOWS THIS!
Holy shit, I REALLY want to post this on my FB page & watch my super religious mom have a brain meltdown.
Yup (well, not my mom, but I have a couple “friends”….)
Record it. It’d be the ultimate prank to see a woman have a stroke.
Todd Burpo, AKA “Marine Todd”
Exactly
That was basically calmly what I came down to stay. Only Marine Todd could coach that many sports while helping Mexicans who shouldn’t be here anyway.
Typing on a tablet leaves a lot to be desired.
No fucking child is or ever was this clever.
Yet oddly at least 60% of children on TV or in movies are.
Which just proves my point.
which is?
Wes Anderson ghost wrote this precocious child character
Uh, that no real child is that clever
I must add that no kid has proper technique to actually turn on a punch anyway. Those little fucksticks all think they can just throw from the shoulder. That’s why I dominate the fight club I started under the monkey bars at the local elementary.
You dominate the dojo? [www.youtube.com]
You are 100% about soccer being for Faggy Europeans.
insert a ‘correct’ after the 100%.
Nope, soccer is for soda slurping Americans. Europeans get football, which is the correct term for that sport.
Ok fair enough futbol is for Faggy Europeans.
Present your ass in tight shorts. Wear shoulder pads. Seems pretty clear to me which sport is faggy. Also, please call it AMERICAN Football. It makes the mind numbing stupidity of actually being played almost exclusively with your hands that much funnier.
So….better or worse than Noah? And did Kirk Cameron have a hand in this?
It’s probably worse than Noah, because Noah was fucking incredible.
Kirk Cameron was more about not getting the Burpo role than Belinda was about not getting any subway.
CALLBACK!
So how was Kinnear’s performance, or were you so loudly vibrating with indignation you couldn’t tell? (Cuz I’d understand that. This movie sounds like actual torture porn in the worst way.)
BraMOTHERFUCKINGvo to you sir.
When’s the flying spaghetti monster movie come out?
Absolutely fantastic. Bookmarking and sharing. Thank you for this.
Why can’t Heaven’s messengers be big-titted blondes like in South Park.
Probably Metallica’s best song post-“Black” album:
[www.youtube.com]
I’m disappointed with myself. Back in the Bush years, I thought of exploiting the Christian audience with a pablum potboiler. But I figured it had already crested. Damn it.
Fuck, man, that was a good review. That’s all I got.
Todd Burpo was also Bill Brasky.
[standing ovation]
“We heard your brother got to ride on Jesus’s pony”
What the hell does that even mean? And why is that a punch-worthy sentence? “Hey I heard that your brother’s not dead” *POW*
It was more about the mocking tone they used.
“Riding Jesus’s pony” sounds like a really dirt euphemism.
-y. Dirty. With a “y.”
*Sigh*
R.I.P. Lil’ Sebastian…
Outfuckingstanding
you had me with “Fort Worth soccer moms (football moms?” which I took as a sign that more and more u.s.a.ians were callling football, football and not soccer. But no, my mistake.
And football is the biggest sport in the world, not just for faggy europeans, it´s for fags all over the world, you macho unitedstateofamerican!
AR-GEN-TINA AR-GEN-TINA!
Is this the same “all over the world” that made Baywatch the most popular show of all time? Because all that does is confirm my “stupid people travel in large groups” theory.
Sorry, the already made ‘God’s Not Dead’, Superman and Hercules are in it.
[www.youtube.com]