Robb Stark Is Prince Charming In The Trailer For Disney’s Live-Action ‘Cinderella’

Disney has released the trailer for their live-action Cinderella movie, which opens March 2015, a few years late to the reimagined fairy tales party. But unlike Mirror Mirror or Snow White and the Huntsman, Cinderella, with direction by Kenneth Branagh, plays it pretty straight. It’s almost to the point where making it neither a gritty, contemporary, nor musical (or whatever the hell Mirror Mirror was) reimagining actually feels like an original approach. It’s just Cinderella (ella ella eh eh…). And no one makes a sumptuous period piece like Kenny Bronze.
Lily James from Downton Abbey plays Cinderella, with Robb Stark aka Richard Madden as Prince Charming (No one plays a rich dude who marries for love like that dude). Cate Blanchett rounds out the cast as the wicked stepmother (quite an upgrade from Julia Roberts’ ambiguously accented, thoroughly obnoxious queen), who wears awesome costumes and keeps a cat on a leash. Cate Blanchett is such an actress’s actress, I imagine she gets first dibs on any part for a queen or a wicked stepmother or any part where she gets to flamboyantly wave her hands around being imperious.
Anyway, I could do without the cornball music, but I’m excited to see Branagh and the premium cable crew take on one of Disney’s classic tales of a hot young poor girl who sticks it to all her h8rs by marrying a rich dude. And of course, there will be ample opportunity for some clever editor to stick the Red Wedding at the end of this.
Surely I’m not the only one who is creeped out by a clean-shaven Robb Stark?
You’re not, and don’t call me Shirley.
I definitely like him better with some scruff.
At a quick glance he’s got a look of Glenn Howerton to him.
He gets clean-shaven in the very first GoT episode. Which is just as unsettling then.
We also get Helena Bonham Carter, Stellan Skarsgård & Holliday Grainger.
Is it Disney’s new plan to just scoop up dead Game of Thrones actors for their movies? I saw Nonso Anozie (Xaro Xhoan Daxos) in there as well. As good an idea as any I suppose, it is a pretty big group to choose from.
I feel like I’ll end up seeing this just for the costumes.
That’d be why I saw the aforementioned Mirror, Mirror (and couldn’t totally hate it due to the costume eye candy and Lily Collins’ preciousness).
“I imagine she gets first dibs on any part for a queen or a wicked stepmother or any part where she gets to flamboyantly wave her hands around being imperious” – I immediately thought of Tilda Swinton in Snowpiercer. I could definitely see Cate in that role.
I give Tilda a little more credit in that she tends to add just enough quirks to characters that it feels less like a teenager acting dramatic.
It’s *not* a musical? What about the scene where the singing CGI mice vajazzle Cinderella’s manhole before the Fancy Ball?
Is Robb Stark sword fighting the dude from Qarth?
I have read so many Cinderella erotica stories that it feels weird when the story doesn’t have Cinderella getting eaten out by her step-sisters or getting gang-banged by the Prince’s knights.
Same with Snow White. And Red Riding Hood. And Goldilocks.
Not Beauty and the Beast though, that’s just not erotic.
THE KING IN THE NORTH!
I really want to see how many theaters I can get kicked out of when this comes out by yelling “KING IN THE NORTH!” every time he shows up onscreen
I don’t know why this made me laugh so hard. Now I’ll be disappointed if someone doesn’t do this.
And yet not one screenshot of what Cinderella looks like (lord knows I’m not gonna watch this trailer), but plenty of a radiant Robb Stark. FilmDrunk turned into Poof magazine so gradually, I hardly even noticed.
Fuuuuck that is a gorgeous man. I disagree with y’all about the beard, I think he looks just as good, if not better, without it.