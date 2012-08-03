Russell Brand will play Cupid. Is this real life?

Yes, we live in frivolous times. Russell Brand, the seemingly-obnoxious-to-everyone-except-media-execs personality from that remake of Arthur, is set to play the title role in Cupid, a romantic comedy from Joe Nussbaum. Oh, but don’t worry, this won’t be your grandma’s Cupid. I’m sure he’ll be all hip and cool and wearing sunglasses while he takes a relaxed attitude towards schoolwork.
Warner Bros. is aiming for “Cupid,” snapping up Joe Nussbaum’s romantic comedy pitch and setting it up with Russell Brand to star and produce.
Story centers on a cynical Cupid being forced to create an ideal romance.
Variety reported Monday that Brand is in early talks to star in Larry Charles’ raunchy comedy “Pierre Pierre.”
Brand recently wrapped Diablo Cody’s untitled directorial debut, which reteams him with his “Rock of Ages” co-star Julianne Hough. The Brit comic has a voice role in “Despicable Me 2” and is attached to star in “The Hauntrepreneur” for Paramount.
Nussbaum directed “Prom” and “Sydney White” and penned “Brad Cutter Ruined My Life.” [Variety]
This guy must have the best agent in the world. I find him to be not necessarily laugh-out-loud funny, but an engaging personality nonetheless when he’s in his element, and a surprisingly not-over-the-top actor in the right doses (Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Get Him to the Greek). But…have you seen his show on FX? It’s like they just let him stand onstage and read headlines, with no apparent rehearsal of any kind. Half the time he’ll be making word-association jokes about the words in the headline. He just hams it up for the crowd, they eat it up, and then there’s a dorky looking dude onstage with him whose sole purpose seems to be answering Russell’s asinine, rhetorical questions. Then they cut to the screen or the audience or whatever and you start to notice that the cameramen don’t even have f*cking tripods, like they just invited people over to Russell’s garage where he pretends he’s Johnny Carson while his friends film it. It’s the most baffling train wreck of a show you’ve ever seen. It’s like witnessing the moment when fame ruins a comedian happen in slow motion.
THAT WAS THE PROMO FOR A SHOW. WHAT THE HELL IS HAPPENING.
MRS. NUSSBAUM’S CREDIT CARD
I’m waiting for a movie that co-stars Russell Brand, Adam Sandler, and Kathryn Heigl. That’s the day I head for the assisted-suicide booth like Edward G. Robinson in “Soylent Green.”
Oh, are we still letting him make movies? I thought the talk show was a sign that his movie career was tanking.
He’s still the worst.
He is a rather immature stand up… by that I mean his joke structure and delivery are way off he’s been doing it for years and he still sounds like a stupid frat boy at an open mic night.
Hey, remember that”Cupid” TV show with Jeremy Piven that nobody watched? Well, let’s make that into a movie with the british comedian that people either don’t like or are indifferent to! Cocaine!!!
“It’s like a little yellow sleeve of liquid.” — Comedy genius.
*throws Twinkie against wall, frowns because it’s just not the same, sulks*
Russell Brand will play stupid. This is real life.
I wonder if he’ll be the straight-edge, by-the-book sort of Cupid that always plays by the rules.
Article translation = I’m a bitter, terrible stand-up who will never be as funny, successful or intelligent as this jonny-foreigner. Where’s my fucking tv show? etc, etc…
OH SHIT! Russell Brand has trolling fans! I shouldn’t be surprised, and yet somehow i am.
no, i was BRILLIANTLY deconstructing vince’s dismissive, conceited review of a tv show he has probably seen 2 minutes of.
brand x is a variation of his old bbc radio show where he actually discusses, interesting, silly/absurd news stories and attempts to understand the reason for their place in the news cycle. it’s more of a talk show hybrid than a stand up show. people often lazily dismiss brand because he requires some element of self-analysis to appreciate what he’s saying, which can make people uncomfortable. not something a stand up is traditionally supposed to do. brand does this with a unique charm, though. he’s also, progressive and positive, which cynical people naturally avoid.
HAHAHAHAHA. Oh shit. What a post.
“..where he actually discusses, interesting, silly/absurd news stories and attempts to understand the reason for their place in the news cycle.”
You’re absolutely right. He talks about things in the news and wonders why they are in the news. BRILLIANT.
Strange how my jealousy and bitterness towards stand-ups more successful than me doesn’t doesn’t manifest itself in my critiques of better shows.
yes, isn’t it? i’m guessing neither of you have actually watched a full episode, yet. tell you what, watch the last three episodes. forget your prejudice, for whatever reason, against the host and analyze what you think the show is trying to do or say and whether or not it succeeds. or you could stick with the ever so insightful strategy of dismissing things that aren’t in your comfort zone merely because you happen to think russell brand his too big for his ickle booties. seriously, imagine how good you’ll feel when you’re prejudice is confirmed and the show really is as awful as you imagine it to be.
i still can’t shake the feeling you saw a few clips from the first episode and thought, ‘well that’s just what i expected’ and left it at that.
and justin you TERRIBLE CUNT, i meant the agenda behind the news stories, the way they are written, the publication they appear in and the effect they are supposed to have other than the obvious entertainment/informative nature of news. yeah, high-brow stuff, eh? it’s like, totally mind blowing stuff.
He’s gonna wear sunglasses, play drums and shit heart-shaped arrows isn’t he?
‘Dammit, Unorthodox Cupid,’ the Chief would yell, ‘the Venereal Commisioner is on my ass!’
I read an early draft of the script when it was called “I’m With Cupid” and was to star Steven Seagal as Hank Cupid, a former CIA agent who smashes an international assassination ring posing as an internet dating service.
like 1-800-CUPID?
Please make that movie.
This will be the Cupid in which he accidentally shoots himself with the arrow, falls for the man his female best friend is in love with, thus setting off a prank war between the two. Hilarity ensues. Co-Starring Katheryn Hiegl and I don’t know, pick one! I can’t do everything Hollywood!
Have I seen his show on FX? Now that you mention it, no.
This is inevitable.
Also – is that the Purifier from Riddick on the right in the banner pic?
Err – left. Obviously the guy on the right has yet to experience the Underverse.
i went down a serious youtube rabbit hole watching his late night interviews. he should just be an interviewee professionally. Also the brandx about porn was so uncomfortable (a porn star standing behind him started crying as he talked about how porn represents the worst in humanity) i could not help but enjoy it
Eh, maybe I’ll watch the unrated version, where they’ll be able to show full penetration.
I like him, he’s a fukin goofball. If I don’t like a movie he’s in, I won’t watch.