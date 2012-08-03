Russell Brand will play Cupid. Is this real life?

Yes, we live in frivolous times. Russell Brand, the seemingly-obnoxious-to-everyone-except-media-execs personality from that remake of Arthur, is set to play the title role in Cupid, a romantic comedy from Joe Nussbaum. Oh, but don’t worry, this won’t be your grandma’s Cupid. I’m sure he’ll be all hip and cool and wearing sunglasses while he takes a relaxed attitude towards schoolwork.

Warner Bros. is aiming for “Cupid,” snapping up Joe Nussbaum’s romantic comedy pitch and setting it up with Russell Brand to star and produce.

Story centers on a cynical Cupid being forced to create an ideal romance.

Variety reported Monday that Brand is in early talks to star in Larry Charles’ raunchy comedy “Pierre Pierre.”

Brand recently wrapped Diablo Cody’s untitled directorial debut, which reteams him with his “Rock of Ages” co-star Julianne Hough. The Brit comic has a voice role in “Despicable Me 2” and is attached to star in “The Hauntrepreneur” for Paramount.

Nussbaum directed “Prom” and “Sydney White” and penned “Brad Cutter Ruined My Life.” [Variety]

This guy must have the best agent in the world. I find him to be not necessarily laugh-out-loud funny, but an engaging personality nonetheless when he’s in his element, and a surprisingly not-over-the-top actor in the right doses (Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Get Him to the Greek). But…have you seen his show on FX? It’s like they just let him stand onstage and read headlines, with no apparent rehearsal of any kind. Half the time he’ll be making word-association jokes about the words in the headline. He just hams it up for the crowd, they eat it up, and then there’s a dorky looking dude onstage with him whose sole purpose seems to be answering Russell’s asinine, rhetorical questions. Then they cut to the screen or the audience or whatever and you start to notice that the cameramen don’t even have f*cking tripods, like they just invited people over to Russell’s garage where he pretends he’s Johnny Carson while his friends film it. It’s the most baffling train wreck of a show you’ve ever seen. It’s like witnessing the moment when fame ruins a comedian happen in slow motion.

THAT WAS THE PROMO FOR A SHOW. WHAT THE HELL IS HAPPENING.

