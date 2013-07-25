Ryan Gosling Might Be Up For Luke Skywalker’s Son In ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’

As 2015 continues to grow into the summer of the Mega Blockbuster – between The Avengers: Age of Ultron, Batman vs. Superman (or Superman vs. Batman), Jurassic Park 4, Avatar 2, Prometheus 2, Mission: Impossible 5, WarCraft and even Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon 2, among others – the biggest speculation and rumors will continue to belong to Star Wars: Episode VII because, “DISNEY AND JJ ABRAMS AND LUKE AND LEIA AND HAN SOLO AND OMGGGGGGGGGGG!!!!1!”
And nobody does a better job of revving up the rumor machine and tossing out huge names for roles we know very little about (like Joseph Gordon-Levitt for Dr. Strange) than the fellas at Latino Review. Case in point: they claim that Ryan Gosling is up for the role of Luke Skywalker’s son and that Leonardo DiCaprio told Disney, “Thanks but no thanks” to a role before crawling on top of a supermodel and riding her back to his yacht.
About a two months ago my source informed me that they were going to start filming in Pinewood, but I really never paid any mind to it and now it ends up being true that they will indeed film there. I was also told that a MAJOR film star went in for a meeting, that star was Leo DiCaprio. And now I’m told that he’s out.
A little while ago I was told that two names have been thrown around a lot, and that another star went in last week.
The two stars are none other than…
RYAN GOSLING and ZAC EFRON
Latino Review reports that DiCaprio turned down a Star Wars role because he’s focusing on starring in a Robotech film at some point, but Gosling and Efron are Disney’s favorites to play the next generation of Skywalker and Solo kids, respectively, as Episode VII will take place 30 years after the tree party on Endor at the end of Return of the Jedi.
Because I don’t always like to knock “sources” and random rumors, the idea that Baby Goose would star in the JJ Abrams-directed Star Wars film in 2015 might play nicely into his plans to take a little time off from acting. But I’m still crossing my fingers that Abrams will ask Channing Tatum to play Kal Skeet-skeetrata.
*And yes, I know the banner image doesn’t make sense if he’s up for Luke Skywalker’s son, but I really wanted to make that photoshop, so deal with it.
If you knew ANYTHING from the Star Wars cannon you’d know that the person in that suit that you photoshopped was actually…oh wait, err, never mind.
Hey, girl, I’d never use the Force on you, because no means no.
+1 jedi mind trick
Hey girl, don’t worry about me switching off my targeting computers – I’ll still find your exhaust port.
Hey girl, this time why don’t you come with me to Toshi Station to pick up some power converters.
Everyone (except Chewbacca) received medals at the end of A New Hope, not Return of the Jedi.
Jedi ended with everyone hanging out in treehouses with savage teddy bears and Jedi ghosts.
Wow have I missed a lot of news, but more importantly, “Savage Teddy Bears”: great band name, or greatest band name?
This may be stupidly nerdy – but I kinda feel like Luke shouldn’t have a kid. Leia and Han sure, but I sorta feel like Luke should be wandering the earth alone or something
I’m pretty sure they’re casting for Han & Leia’s kids, not Luke. Luke would be too busy power bottoming for the Ewoks.
Luke has a son named Ben with Mara Jade.
I’m with you. I think Luke should have gone the Obi-Wan / Yoda route and gone in to isolation. Then, younger people who wanted to train from the great jedi master would have had to undertaken some serious quest / ordeal / search just to find him.
If I’m not mistaken, Luke did make the New Jedi Order a little more lenient when it comes to marriages and having children – so as to avoid what happened with his father.
wWait I missed the part about Efron as Solo Jr, are u fucking kidding???
George Lucas’ neck pouch is quivering like a motherfucker. JJ better bar him from set.
Hey girl, I’m Luke…very long pause…I’m here to rescue you.
Hey Girl, can I crawl inside you for warmth?
Hey girl, you can kiss me like you don’t know I’m your twin brother…I’m OK with that.
Like: Gosling rumor
Dislike: Efron rumor
Also, if they’re going to cast the two of them, shouldn’t it be the opposite? I mean Efron looks way more like Hamill, and Gosling makes more sense as Ford’s son.
Apparently big Hollywood producers are unaware of the existence of hair dye.
As long as the dog guy is in it, I’m cool with it.
BAAAAAAAAAAARRRRRRRRRRRFFFFFFFF!!!!!! the greatest Mog in the universe
Hey girl, let’s do the kesel run then get a sundae
That’d be awesome if when Leia popped out Han’s kid, that the baby had gills and big ol’ fish eyes and Admiral Ackbar was in the background laughing and ‘raising the roof’!
(little known fact: Ackbar and Greedo were BFFs in the space academy and he’s been plotting his revenge ever since Han shot first)
The idea of Han having a kid means he conquered the whole “shooting first” problem.
Hey girl, a moment without you is worse than being frozen in carbonite
I have complete faith that Disney will fuck up this franchise even more than Lucas did.
Remember how exciting it was when the Episode I casting news started coming out? Sam Jackson! Liam Neeson! The guy from Trainspotting! This is gonna be awesome!!
Chris Tucker as Jar Jar III!
Let me get this straight, Burnsey just referenced Karen Traviss’ excellent Republic Commando tales own Mandalorian: Kal Skirata?
Channing’s a bit young for that role though he might be better suited for Walon Vau (who is supposedly cold and unemotional as a foil to the fiery Skirata)
To hear Traviss involved with a screenplay would be the best thing ever to happen to Star Wars. There’s so much that could be done with the Mandalorian culture as guys making a living while the wars (republic vs seperatist, rebel vs empire) rage around them
What a scruffy looking nerf herder.
Hey girl, my wing might be X but my intensions are strictly G.
Jake Lloyd is 24, and I hear he’s available. His midi-chlorian count is pretty high.
This made my day for no particular reason.
Hey girl, my lightsaber is blue and so am I when I’m away from you.
Hey girl, who needs the Force when the hugs are so strong with you?
I bet they hire Ryan Reynolds to play Hans smart ass son. And Efron plays Luke’s son and he’s all charming and polite but gets overwhelmed with carrying on his fathers legacy so him and Reynolds take a trip, do the kessel run, and ‘find themselves’ in a coming of (space) age movie.
Also Donald glover joins them as lando’s son when they stop by cloud city
hey girl, i made another played out joke for you.
Isn’t he a little sweet and adorable for a stormtrooper?