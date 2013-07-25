Ryan Gosling Might Be Up For Luke Skywalker’s Son In ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’

As 2015 continues to grow into the summer of the Mega Blockbuster – between The Avengers: Age of Ultron, Batman vs. Superman (or Superman vs. Batman), Jurassic Park 4, Avatar 2, Prometheus 2, Mission: Impossible 5, WarCraft and even Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon 2, among others – the biggest speculation and rumors will continue to belong to Star Wars: Episode VII because, “DISNEY AND JJ ABRAMS AND LUKE AND LEIA AND HAN SOLO AND OMGGGGGGGGGGG!!!!1!”

And nobody does a better job of revving up the rumor machine and tossing out huge names for roles we know very little about (like Joseph Gordon-Levitt for Dr. Strange) than the fellas at Latino Review. Case in point: they claim that Ryan Gosling is up for the role of Luke Skywalker’s son and that Leonardo DiCaprio told Disney, “Thanks but no thanks” to a role before crawling on top of a supermodel and riding her back to his yacht.

About a two months ago my source informed me that they were going to start filming in Pinewood, but I really never paid any mind to it and now it ends up being true that they will indeed film there. I was also told that a MAJOR film star went in for a meeting, that star was Leo DiCaprio. And now I’m told that he’s out. A little while ago I was told that two names have been thrown around a lot, and that another star went in last week. The two stars are none other than… RYAN GOSLING and ZAC EFRON

Latino Review reports that DiCaprio turned down a Star Wars role because he’s focusing on starring in a Robotech film at some point, but Gosling and Efron are Disney’s favorites to play the next generation of Skywalker and Solo kids, respectively, as Episode VII will take place 30 years after the tree party on Endor at the end of Return of the Jedi.

Because I don’t always like to knock “sources” and random rumors, the idea that Baby Goose would star in the JJ Abrams-directed Star Wars film in 2015 might play nicely into his plans to take a little time off from acting. But I’m still crossing my fingers that Abrams will ask Channing Tatum to play Kal Skeet-skeetrata.

*And yes, I know the banner image doesn’t make sense if he’s up for Luke Skywalker’s son, but I really wanted to make that photoshop, so deal with it.