Sasha Grey retires from porn in order to squint full-time

Sasha Grey, arguably the most famous porn star in the world, who as an 18-year-old famously ordered co-star Rocco Siffredi to punch her in the stomach during a sex scene, and later went on to mainstream fame in Steven Soderbergh’s The Girlfriend Experience and Entourage, has announced her retirement from porn. As Grey recently told her legion of presumably pantsless Facebook fans:

It’s become quite evident that my time as an adult film performer has expired. Don’t worry, I haven’t found Jesus. One thing is for certain, I’m proud to say I have no regrets, I genuinely feel I accomplished everything I could as a performer. I was able to work with the industry’s most professional performers and companies, and I’ll always cherish the friends and relationships I was able to build. It was simply the perfect time for me to move on… while I was on top (pun indeed, intended). Life sometimes takes us in a direction we never could have imagined. Thanks to my friend Brandon Stosuy, last week at Housing Works in NYC I had a very successful launch for my first book, NEÜ SEX. We had a huge turnout of people for our discussion and signing, all while supporting a cause! Vice and I donated several copies of the book to Housing Works, so everyone who bought a book (or a drink) in turn helped fight HIV/AIDS and homelessness. Some very familiar faces showed up that night, and I’m happy I got to share my excitement with all of them! Four years in the making, NEÜ SEX includes my visual mosaic through photography, my sexual philosophy, and observations. I’d just like to say thank you to every individual who has supported me from day one, you are truly my shining stars.

Much like the aforementioned Siffredi, it wasn’t hard to see this coming. I was never a huge Sasha Grey fan, because to me it always seemed like her motivation for doing porn was a James Franco-esque desire to prove that she was smarter and more evolved than the rest of us (which is quite possibly true), and that allowing us to see her take it in the butt on camera was just a way to further rub it in our faces that we’d never know “the real her.” I much prefer my strippers and pornstars humble and happy to be there, everygirls delighted to have finally found a place where society allows them to be themselves, which naturally includes giggling and getting naked for me. That, and Sasha Grey’s p*ssy was just a smidge too hairy for my tastes. Nonetheless, I wish her luck in all her non-porn pursuits. We’ll never forget you, my flower, you squinty Josh Hartnett of hardcore sex you.