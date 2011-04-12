Sasha Grey retires from porn in order to squint full-time

Sasha Grey, arguably the most famous porn star in the world, who as an 18-year-old famously ordered co-star Rocco Siffredi to punch her in the stomach during a sex scene, and later went on to mainstream fame in Steven Soderbergh’s The Girlfriend Experience and Entourage, has announced her retirement from porn. As Grey recently told her legion of presumably pantsless Facebook fans:
It’s become quite evident that my time as an adult film performer has expired. Don’t worry, I haven’t found Jesus. One thing is for certain, I’m proud to say I have no regrets, I genuinely feel I accomplished everything I could as a performer. I was able to work with the industry’s most professional performers and companies, and I’ll always cherish the friends and relationships I was able to build. It was simply the perfect time for me to move on… while I was on top (pun indeed, intended). Life sometimes takes us in a direction we never could have imagined.
Thanks to my friend Brandon Stosuy, last week at Housing Works in NYC I had a very successful launch for my first book, NEÜ SEX. We had a huge turnout of people for our discussion and signing, all while supporting a cause! Vice and I donated several copies of the book to Housing Works, so everyone who bought a book (or a drink) in turn helped fight HIV/AIDS and homelessness. Some very familiar faces showed up that night, and I’m happy I got to share my excitement with all of them!
Four years in the making, NEÜ SEX includes my visual mosaic through photography, my sexual philosophy, and observations. I’d just like to say thank you to every individual who has supported me from day one, you are truly my shining stars.
Much like the aforementioned Siffredi, it wasn’t hard to see this coming. I was never a huge Sasha Grey fan, because to me it always seemed like her motivation for doing porn was a James Franco-esque desire to prove that she was smarter and more evolved than the rest of us (which is quite possibly true), and that allowing us to see her take it in the butt on camera was just a way to further rub it in our faces that we’d never know “the real her.” I much prefer my strippers and pornstars humble and happy to be there, everygirls delighted to have finally found a place where society allows them to be themselves, which naturally includes giggling and getting naked for me. That, and Sasha Grey’s p*ssy was just a smidge too hairy for my tastes. Nonetheless, I wish her luck in all her non-porn pursuits. We’ll never forget you, my flower, you squinty Josh Hartnett of hardcore sex you.
I think you’ll find that when spunk isn’t flying at her face at great velocity, she will begin to open her eyes to normal levels. Sadly, we won’t be seeing Josh opening up anytime soon. He’s still got to get cast somehow.
Am I the only internet-goer that is still uncallused enough to find women spitting into each other’s mouths disgusting?
I’m sure I’ll get there eventually, but still…
I’d extend that to spitting anywhere. I don’t know who decided using spit in pornos was hot, but that shit is gross.
It’s a shame that she’s getting out of porn just as Stoney’s getting into it.
Am I ever glad she pointed out that intentional pun! I wouldn’t have been able to sleep tonight not knowing.
Oh, and way to misspell Gray, bitch.
Better than her original draft.
Fans, for the past two weeks you have been reading about the bad break I got, being on Entourage and all. Yet today I consider myself the luckiest anal whore on the face of this earth. Strangers have been in me for seventeen years and have never received anything but kindness and encouragement from you fans. And syphilis from Ron Jeremy.
Ah, well. I’ll always have the illegal downloads of the 20,000 movies she’s done. Farewell, you titan of buttfucking.
She’ll be doing all her ass to mouth on the amateur circuit now.
She’ll be back.
Her vagina is a bigger mess than Fukushima.
“a smidge too hairy..” pulitzer prize material right there my friend, that’s awesome.
I wonder who will fill the gaping hole she leaves behind in the porn industry.
Is it too early to start blaming Stoney for the death of the porn industry?
The Merovingian-like sociopath who decided all online porn must include gagging, gaping, and cream pies needs to dial it back a bit. Let’s get back to old days of incest narratives and original scores.
He’s got it allllll, yes he does…
What I want to know is, do people actually think cum swaps are hot because my god is that gross. Don’t make two chicks blowing one dude vulgar, its supposed to be beautiful.
This comes as a spitty gagging blow to the porn industry (pun, indubitably, intended, sirs, good day).
i cunt believe this.
Loud Ejaculator Guy IS DISAPPOINT!!!!!ONE!!
Sasha the Grey will now become Sasha the White…….quite literally when her next job will be me covering her with my cum. I don’t see her acting career taking off with Vinny Chase as her coach. Was the thing about me talking about covering her with my cum too graphic? I wouldn’t say so as her current occupation is to literally eat it, so BACK OFF!
She’s actually just going on strike. She tried to claim her anus as a legal U.S. citizen, but the judge declined her choice of “Cumdumpster” as a last name.
Sasha Grey Retires From Porn to Squirt Full-Time?
in other news, I learned today that IMDB provides credits for porn as well.
202 movies in just 4 1/2 short years. Sasha, you are quite the work-a-holic, aren’t you?
I tend to blow my load several times a day too, however I do not get paid for it…. I just get blisters.
Her hairy pussy is a nice metaphor for her book — completely unnecessary and hard to navigate without a PHd in douchebag. Or something to that nature.
to be fair, you could shoot one scene and show up in 400 porn movies.
don’t I know it, Vince. F*cking Omegle!
She must have reached the point where, no matter how much she jumps up and down, her Semenometer reads “Full.”
It’s hard not to squint when jizz could fly at your corneas at any given moment.
I must have missed where Sasha proved how evolved she is. If getting choked unconscious and pounded in your limp, lifeless ass until you wake up again is proof of intelligence, then Sasha Grey is without a doubt a freaking genius.
She struck me as someone who simply wanted to make as much scratch at possible as quickly as possible in porn so she could get the hell out and…do whatever it is she thinks she’s going to do with the rest of her life. Considering her major skills are screaming, taking it up the poop chute, getting slapped and dribbling spooge down her chin, I am curious to see where things go from here.
Some of her material I dug, some of it was way too nasty for me. But I must admit that my loins have exploded to Shasha Grey many, many times. Farewell my sweet whore. you will be missed.
Is that a cloven hoof ashtray?
Why did she want to be punched in the gut? Is it because crying makes porn scenes sexier?
I mean…
I was going to say that she’ll be leaving a hole that’s impossible to fill, but she’s obviously taking that hole with her.
Sasha Grey reads Nietzsche? Or at least pretends to read Nietzsche, like just about every rebellious teenager in America? The shit you say! I’m totally fucking flabbergasted by that news. I would’ve thought she was a Kantist. You see, because Kant sounds like Cunt. Amirite? See what I did there?
@Dingus
No, she’s laying on top of Kate from Kate’s Playground.
the guy who climbed mount everest without any legs is real proud of sasha grey for having the fortitude to stop sucking cock(s) (on film anyways) for a living…
…Didn’t you wear that shirt on The Grid?
she seems kind of smart…im gna go watch a video of her eating a guys asshole
I haven’t heard of “Butt Sex Bonanza”… i’m gna check the tomatometer
She’s the Danica McKellar of porn. Sure you have a great inner monologue going while you and 2 other guys are balls deep in her, but you respect her for her girl next door qualities, and you heard something about she’s good in math or something.
high quality☆ reasonable price☆
free shi pping accept pay pal,
you can order all kind of things you want,
believe me , trust me .
☆☆☆ www happyshopping100 com -=★
“My time as an adult film performer has expired”
That sure is a polite way to tell us that your vag looks like the expired Costco-sized jar of Mayo in my fridge.
with the porno industry going the way it is, i suppose you can say that ‘we all saw this cumming’.
She’s actually leaving porno to partner up with Franco on his next indie short, “Dicknose in Sasha.”
I’ve never cared too much for the majority of porn she has done, but as far as I’m concerned, Sasha Grey is one of the most flawlessly beautiful women I have ever seen.
“Sasha Grey’s p*ssy was just a smidge too hairy for my tastes,” says the writer. Really? You’re either very young then or must’ve been sorely disappointed in looking at nude women before 1995. I find it both funny and great that an adult actress as young as she is portrays a look that was standard in the industry all through the nineties, and no one complained then! Actresses such as her and Lexi Belle have my respect for defying convention and stereotypical expectation. Hell, I’d be thrilled to see either/both of them sporting full, beautiful bushes!