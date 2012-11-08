‘Save the Date’ has those pretty girls you like

Does Alison Brie lovingly dill Lizzy Caplan in this movie? Well I can’t say she doesn’t, but it’s also true that I haven’t seen it.
I know Save the Date looks like one of those hip romantic comedies that all the hip critics love (and I know, I will never forgive them for suggesting Take This Waltz – Michelle Williams is afraid of being afraid, you guys!), but it also has Lizzy Caplan, Alison Brie, and Martin Starr, and those are some of the most likable comedy people ever. I would let Lizzy Caplan babysit my child, and I don’t even know her, or have a child. Anyway, IFC Films is releasing Save the Date today on Video on Demand, SundanceNow, iTunes, Amazon Streaming, Google Play, Xbox, Zune and PS3 PlayStation Unlimited ahead of its December 14 theatrical bow. Wait, I can play it on my Zune?!? My Myspace pals will be so excited when they hear about this! Check out the trailer below.
I’ll bite on the strength of the cast alone, but seriously, someone needs to pry the sad acoustic guitar away from the guy who cuts all these indie dramedy trailers. I promise, guy, I’m capable of having my life affirmed without listening to your aimless mopey strumming.
Directed by Michael Mohan, who I really hope names his daughter ‘Mindsay.’ Mindsay Mohan.
Caplan and Brie are enough to get me to see this film. The fact that its acronym is “STD” is simply the sexy cherry on the cake.
Herpes gets me so hot.
I think Lizzy Caplan’s still doing her AMA on Reddit.
[www.reddit.com]
“I will never forgive them for suggesting Take This Waltz…” But did you get to the part where “call-the-cops creepy if he weighed thirty pounds more” guy next door drives a rickshaw? Cause that was the cool part.
ALLISON BRIE LIZZY CAPLAN LESBIAN DILDO UPSKIRT
Vince will now be able to afford a new jerk off couch.
If Lizzy Caplan baby sat my child (if I had one), my kid would be returned to me in hipper clothes, know how to make quiche and ask me several inappropriate questions.
I don’t get the internet infatuation with Lizzy Caplan, granted I haven’t seen Party Down so maybe that has something to do with it.
See Party Down, and Bachelorette, and True Blood for boobies.
It’s mostly Party Down-based (and Mean Girls), but she’s great.
I always found her really funny but Party Down really fostered the celebrity crush aspect and now I fantasize about holding her hand.
It’s all about Cloverfield you cretinous swine!
If you only want to spend about 25 minutes and understand why she’s awesome watch Successful Alcoholics a short she did with TJ Miller on Funny or Die: [www.funnyordie.com]
Not exactly funny, but really great acting.
I sure wish that was a skunkdill #skundill #getrobofuckedbrendan
I want to see this as much as I want to watch a porn of a guy screwing a Realdoll. I’m curious, just not enough to Google it.
In case anyone was wondering, that fucking vibrator is like the magical orgasm machine. That thing is 100% guaranteed, and I am sure it works that well for women, too.
COW!
The old Fek has been replaced by a dildo spambot. I approve.
Meet the new Fek. Same as the old Fek.
That’s great and everything, but how does that fucking vibrator help sell me on a Dish Network subscription?
Can a film be “cliche-breaking” with a cliche-riddled trailer? (not that it matters, I’m still going to watch this movie probably like it and will definitely jerk off so much)
First Christina Hendricks in real life and now Lizzie Caplan in a movie? I’VE HAD FAR TOO MUCH OF YOU, GUY WHO WAS IN THE BACK OF THE CAR IN SUPER TROOPERS!
I’m just assume he’s some sort of sorcerer that has stolen Christina Hendricks soul
I’m pretty sure he built her or created her in some kind of “Weird Science”-like scenario.
At least he never got that ice cream.
He’s the flipper guy in Bubble Boy! Full list:
[www.listal.com]
He’s the flipper guy in bubble boy! other great rolls (such as special olympic participant in The Ringer) here:
[www.listal.com]
I was hoping for a movie where Lizzy Caplan and Kat Dennings play sisters who bathe a lot but Dennings has sort of ruined it with her dumb sitcom.
I like this premise…..”Steam Bath”.
what’s the uproxx term…fart-sniffing? those review quotes at the beginning! waiting for a few more reviews on the Tomato. So far, this film that “redefines the rom-com for a new generation” is only pulling a 60.
Les tomates will never like a rom com. Even an indie comedy internet buzz machine ensemble rom com.
Wow, that didn’t tell me a goddamn thing about the movie. Good job.
So, I watched that trailer and it made me menstruate all over the place. Looks like a Saw movie was filmed in here.
Alison Brie was in a wedding dress because she’s getting married TO ME. ME YOU JACKALS! BACK OFF.
you can tell a shitty, pretentious indie comedy (a la Tale This Waltz) by the jobs and in this movie one guy is a musician, one guy is a marine biologist and lizzy caplan plays bookstore manager and artist. holy shitstorm that’s bad…
No dialogue in the trailer means it’s too terrible to show which means it will suck. I still love Allison Brie though.
Ummmm…no dialog? Alison Brie says “Good luck”…looks like your theory [puts on sunglasses at night] blows! [moderators, please insert puppy watching explosion gif with sunglasses added, preferably on the puppy not the explosion, but beggars can’t be choosers so I’ll take whatever you have]
I hope in the end Allison Brie and Lizzy Caplans characters realize that they love each other and then end up going down on each other like Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis in Black Swan. Man that was a great movie.
stone cold et wants to make that cat a meal.
Is there seriously anyone who saw that trailer and was like “wow, so many critics like it, I wasn’t going to see it but I am now!” Because I’m pretty sure 99% of the people going to see this are going for Alison Brie and Lizzy Caplan.
Going for Scott Pilgrim’s bro to see if he wears any more shirts with guitars on the shoulders.