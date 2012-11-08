‘Save the Date’ has those pretty girls you like

Does Alison Brie lovingly dill Lizzy Caplan in this movie? Well I can’t say she doesn’t, but it’s also true that I haven’t seen it.

I know Save the Date looks like one of those hip romantic comedies that all the hip critics love (and I know, I will never forgive them for suggesting Take This Waltz – Michelle Williams is afraid of being afraid, you guys!), but it also has Lizzy Caplan, Alison Brie, and Martin Starr, and those are some of the most likable comedy people ever. I would let Lizzy Caplan babysit my child, and I don’t even know her, or have a child. Anyway, IFC Films is releasing Save the Date today on Video on Demand, SundanceNow, iTunes, Amazon Streaming, Google Play, Xbox, Zune and PS3 PlayStation Unlimited ahead of its December 14 theatrical bow. Wait, I can play it on my Zune?!? My Myspace pals will be so excited when they hear about this! Check out the trailer below.

I’ll bite on the strength of the cast alone, but seriously, someone needs to pry the sad acoustic guitar away from the guy who cuts all these indie dramedy trailers. I promise, guy, I’m capable of having my life affirmed without listening to your aimless mopey strumming.

Directed by Michael Mohan, who I really hope names his daughter ‘Mindsay.’ Mindsay Mohan.