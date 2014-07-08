Selena Gomez Has Achieved The American Dream, Starring Opposite Gary Busey

Adding to the “bad” movie pantheon – ‘Bad Santa,’ ‘Bad Teacher,’ ‘Bad Grandpa,’ ‘Horrible Bosses’ – comes a movie so generic that it’s just called ‘Behaving Badly,’ the CEREAL-brand cereal of “bad” movies. Based on the 2000 Ric Browde novel ‘When I’m Dead Feed The Dog’ (*emoji shrugging guy*), ‘Behaving Badly’ stars your usual inoffensive white “dork” who’s trying to win over the stereotypical hot chick, this time played by Selena Gomez, by doing lots of wiiild and craaazy stuff, like turning her house into a strip club. Remember when they already made this movie with Hayden Pannettiere?
Anyway, Rollergirl Heather Graham, Elizabeth Shue, and Mary Louise Parker all show up in hot outfits, as well as Gary Busey playing a cop who says surely ad-libbed things like “I will put you in prison with an inmate who will eat your head while you’re sleeping.” Which is ALMOST enough to recommend it. But really I just want to know when “wearing lots of different layers of shirts” became Hollywood visual shorthand for “nerdy outcast.”
Meanwhile, all the actors are such interchangeable scrubbed-clean Disney Channel mannequins that the only way you can tell the outcast from the cool guy is that the outcast has 12 layers of shirts and the cool guy always just wears a v-neck tee. Someday I’m going to publish a bird watcher-style guide to shitty high school movies.
Description: Although the nerd girl bears all the signs of crippling unattractiveness (intelligence, interesting hobbies, glasses), this is an unintentional ruse. In mating season, the attention of a male will cause the nerd girl to lose her glasses, revealing -as if through metamorphosis- an entirely new creature. Although this new nerd girl (now no longer a nerd) will suddenly attract more attention, she will swear her fealty to the male who took her glasses and freed her.
This was fairly well illustrated by She’s All That, whereby one of the most beautiful actresses of her generation was expected to be thought of as an ugly duckling, due entirely to wearing glasses, which were later removed in the big reveal.
Watching that trailer was like watching a houseful of people stricken by mono. Rare to see that little energy in something. That said: Elizabeth Shue > all those other women.
I honestly think the layers of clothing is based off of Kurt Cobain and others from around his time on earth. Kurt wore lots of layers because he was so skinny. The layers made him look not so much. Kurt himself was somewhat of an outcast.
For me Selena Gomez falls into the Emma Watson zone of being empirically beautiful but not being sexy at all.
Elizabeth Shue is not in the Emma Watson zone; she isn’t even aware of its existence.
It looks terrible, but hot damn! if it doesn’t have Heather Graham, Elizabeth Shue and Mary Louise Parker in it.
Really just happy to see Dermot Mulroney in another film. Guy is super talented.
Apparently you can already watch this through Amazon. Which means it’s probably really good.
Two reasons I may actually watch this movie: Mary Louise Parker and Patrick Warburton.