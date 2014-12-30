‘Selma’ Director: Claims Made By Some Critics Are ‘Jaw-Dropping And Offensive’

While I would hate to give The Butler credit for pretty much anything, it did a decent job portraying Lyndon B. Johnson as one of our country’s most obscene – if strangely progressive – presidents. LBJ was a weird guy with an impressive record and a foul mouth and a wife named Lady Bird. Now, Ava DuVernay, director of Selma, has come under attack for inaccurately portraying the infinitely controversial LBJ in her film about King’s historic march.
DuVernay, critics claim, didn’t give LBJ enough credit for his role in the march to Selma. In an op-ed for The Washington Post, Joseph Califano, Johnson’s top assistant for domestic affairs (1965-1969), wrote:
“Contrary to the portrait painted by Selma, Lyndon Johnson and Martin Luther King Jr. were partners in this effort. Johnson was enthusiastic about voting rights and the President urged King to find a place like Selma and lead a major demonstration . . .That’s three strikes for Selma. The movie should be ruled out this Christmas and during the ensuing awards season.”
While Califano’s argument isn’t without merit, it seems a little unfair to excoriate a movie that is marketed, clearly, as fiction. It’s not like biopics – take Get on Up or The Theory of Everything – don’t take enormous creative license (and p.s. they’re mostly awful). Sure, it’s disappointing to hear that Selma may have minimized LBJ’s role in the process. But fictional films aren’t transparent facsimiles: it’s the underlying dramatic tension that matters, not the exact facts.
DuVernay responded to critics with tweets and hyperlinks:
For viewers looking to learn more about LBJ, I highly suggest Robert Caro’s four-volume biography. I have not read it (it’s thousands of pages long) but let me tell you I have skimmed that book jacket and it is excellent.
LBJ didn’t latch on to Civil Rights until it was politically advantageous for him to do so. Once he did he was with it all the way, but he certainly was no early adopter.
I’ve read 3 of the volumes of Caro’s books; they are fantastic. The most recent one — the Passage of Power — is actually a great page-turner.
LBJ was a fascinating weirdo. He was almost certainly the most progressive president in actual deeds that the US had ever had at that point, but to suggest he was out front on things like Selma is ludicrous. Califano has been trying to repaint history’s portrait of LBJ for nearly 50 years. He needs to stop.
@Leapin_Lizards
Next you’ll tell me Forrest Gump didn’t really help expose Watergate.
If it weren’t for that whole Vietnam thing, LBJ would def be my fave president. Just a terrific combination of brains and insanity.
To put it succinctly, Joseph Califano is full of crap.
Might I also recommend the “America in the King Years” trilogy by Taylor Branch. The first book gives a nice Genesis for LBJ’s involvement in the civil rights movement as a Senator (majority leader), failed presidential nominee, and vice president.
If your main criticism of an MLK movie is that it doesn’t give enough credit to a white guy, you miiight be a redneck.
Fuck you for making a Jeff Foxworthy line applicable, Califano. Fuck. You.
Though they aren’t that far apart chronologically, the protests of Selma and the War on Poverty were two separate campaigns. While it is true that MLK lost LBJ’s support by the time of the War on Poverty, couldn’t it also be possible that LBJ had helpful input on Selma? Both of the people arguing about this are incredibly biased and their sniping is pointless to any academic discussion of the issues.
“couldn’t it also be possible that LBJ had helpful input on Selma?”
-Nope. He definitely did not
There are several excellent books by preeminent historians written about the relationship between MLK and LBJ. So DuVernay didn’t need to make anything up. But I guess she thought that made a better story. What else is new.
LBJ got the 1957 Civil Rights Act passed in Congress despite massive opposition from the Southern Democrats. His first priority as President was the Civil Rights Act of 1964, unlike JFK who not only didn’t deliver on civil rights, but had his brother Bobby authorize Hoover to wiretap MLK and bug his hotel rooms.
Yeah, my grandfather was a judge who worked with Charles Evers for voting rights around that time and he was pretty upset to hear about how ‘Selma’ treated LBJ. It sounds like some of this was just made up for extra dramatic tension and the director can cry racism because the person she minimized was white.