This Profile Of Seltzer-Friedberg Basically Confirms Everything You Already Suspected

Heather’s review of Best Night Ever, Aaron Seltzer and Jason Friedberg’s first foray into non-parody films as directors, reminded me that I never got around to telling you about Matt Patches’ profile on Seltzer-Friedberg in Grantland last week. Basically, Seltzer-Friedberg were two guys who met at UCSB (which Patches incorrectly refers to as a “state school,” not that any non-UC grads care) who’ve been cranking out scripts together at a ridiculous rate since they were in college. They eventually got their script for Spy Hard to Leslie Nielson, which ended up being made, with Nielson starring and Friedberg’s father, Rick, who directed Van Halen’s “Hot For Teacher” video and an Olsen twins movie, in the director’s chair.
The whole thing is definitely worth a read, but I thought this was the money quote:
“Goodfellas was amazing to us,” Friedberg said. “I remember one day we said it could be funny if there was a spoof movie where, ‘Funny how? Like I’m a clown? I’m here to amuse you?’ — and then you cut to the guy and he’s wearing full clown makeup.” Instead of pining for the film school experience, Friedberg and Seltzer took a proactive approach and began work on their first screenplay. As Friedberg put it, “That dumb-ass joke started it all.”
Somewhere, a Geico commercial writer is pissed he didn’t think of that joke first.
You know how the Sochi Olympics are kind of like this perfect storm of catharsis, where every crappy thing and mean stereotype we ever had about Russia are confirmed in a spectacularly public fashion? I feel like this profile, and especially that block quote, are just like that, but with Seltzer and Friedberg. Some people want to go back in time to kill Hitler. I want someone to go back in time to tell Seltzer-Friedberg that that joke is terrible.
No. No way. NOPE. I refuse to believe that these knuckleheads watched Goodfellas AND thought it was amazing.
Now that I know the background I feel comfortable explaining the early movies as simple Hollywood nepotism. “My dad is a director and he’ll totally make our shitty movie, bro.”
But how the hell do they KEEP getting work?
Blackmail.
Tax shelters and write offs
They make profit. Their movies cost about 20 million dollars (I’m being generous) and they make about 80-85 million worldwide in the box office, and then more in home sales. It sucks. And with their last movie The Starving Games going straight to video and VOD… There will probably be more profit because less advertising. It sucks but these days when people like them keep getting work it’s because the studios know they can make a quick buck off of them.
I’d rather to go back in time to kill Seltzer-Friedberg & tell Hitler that invading Russia in winter is a terrible idea
If you do the latter, I’d bet the former handles itself.
+1 Holy shit for Martin!
They are probably the best duo since Dylan Klebold and Eric Harris.
Except Klebold and Harris knew when to call it quits.
He did say the joke was “dumb-ass”, although that’s not going far enough. In fact, is that even a joke? Do they know what jokes are?
If by “joke,” you mean “scene featuring a guy dressed as a pop culture figure who does nothing more than identify which pop culture figure he is,” then yes, they totally know what jokes are.
Yeah but he probably meant “dumb-ass” in a positive way. Like callling something “bad”.
“Man, that joke was dumb-ASS”.
I thought the article was actually pretty forgiving to Seltzer and Friedberg
I thought that too, but like that they were trying to paint them in a positive light and had very little to work with. Like the ending:
““The two adjectives they never ascribe to two Jewish screenwriters are ‘brave’ and ‘dangerous,’” Friedberg responded.
Now that’s funny.”
Uh, it is?
No. It’s just fucking wrong (assuming you want to go into the whole history of Jews and screenwriters and Jewish screenwriters being accused of subversion and other crap).
The interviewer is dumber than they are.
It was a total fluff piece for access to the duo, in spite of the fact that nobody cares what they have to say. Honestly, it’s remarkable.
His half-tucked shirt makes me sad.
I want to sit Friedberg and Seltzer down in chairs and explain to them that literally everyone thought of that clown joke too.
And then the chairs turn out to be electrified.
Given your avatar, I expected anal rape to also be involved.
Lord, please return Philip Seymour Hoffman and take these two.
If I could, I would run for president on the platform that if elected I would stuff their heads, along with Orci and Kurtzman’s, into a single vice and crank it until they all exploded at once in a way that would satisfy David Cronenberg.
But, alas, I’m Canadian.
Orci and Kurtzman helped get Fringe on the air. So they deserve a shred of mercy.
vise
ZAZ, come back.
“Ramada, I want to be with you. I want to hold you. I want to meet your parents and pet your dog.”
“My parents are dead, Topper. My dog ate them.”
But goddamnit, we won’t get Hot Shots level quality until they start losing money at the box office. Wrong movie, James Holmes! Wrong movie!!!
Interior of Dorm Room – a haze of pot smoke and stale farts clouds the air, “Goodfellas” is playing on the tv. Seltzer and Friedberg, baked, sit in bean bags giggling, suddenly a bright blue light fills the room and is just as quickly gone. A disoriented person wearing futuristic glasses and a fey ascot stands before S & F.
Vince : Seltzer, Friedberg! It worked!
Seltzer: Yeah man, who are you?
Friedberg: Are you, like the pizza guy?
Vince: No, I am from the future, I have something I need to tell you.
Seltzer: Wait, you traveled in time? Like Bill and Ted from Bill and Ted’s excellent adventure.
Friedberg: Yeah, that was a great movie! Wyld Stallions! (makes spastic air-guitar riff)
Seltzer: Totally, but what would be funny is a parody where they say Wyld Stallions and then, like cut to a field where there are wild horses.
Friedberg: Yeah, because we say a word and then show it, like that sweet comedy we watched as kids, you know, the one with the big bird.
Vince (perplexed): Sesame Street?
Seltzer: That’s it. So anyway, what do you want to tell us?
Vince: That joke you came up with, where Joe Pesci says “Do I look like a clown to you?” and then you show him in clown make up?
Friedberg (giggling): Yeah, that is pretty great, isn’t it?
Vince: No, it is a terrible, terrible joke. Just really, really bad.
Seltzer: Why did you come back to tell us this? Does the joke hurt us in the future?
Vince: No, you become wealthy and successful.
Friedberg: Well, does it hurt someone else, or cause a war or something?
Vince: No, just a string of terrible movies, just, really bad, like Tyler Perry bad.
Seltzer: Who?
Vince: Never mind. Anyway, just please, don’t go into movies.
Seltzer: But you said we become rich and successful.
Vince: but at the cost of the culture, in this case the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few.
Friedberg: Ooh…like Star Trek II, hey Seltz, we should have a scene where someone puts on Spock ears just to say that line.
Seltzer: Right on!
Vince shakes head, knowing he will have to do it the hard way, pulls crowbar out from behind back, cut to black as you hear crowbar impact skull.
The crowbar mercy killing is really for the best. What people really want to know is do they get violated with the crowbar before or after they’re dead?
That would be the best scene in any of their movies.
Cut to a scene where a guy watching the movie laughing at the scene.
Up until now I had never seen what these 2 asshats looked like. I’m both happy and sad to see that they have the very punch-eable asshat faces that I had imaged.
Brian Firenzi nailed Seltzer/Friedberg here I think: [youtu.be]
That visual clown “gag” (I refuse to call it a joke, because it’s not) sums them up perfectly: Going for the laziest, unimaginative thing they can think of and somehow thinking it’s funny.
Is this the same type of ‘jokes’ that people think Family Guy is funny for?
So that’s what that groan was earlier. Vince pasting in that blockquote. I could hear that all the way across the Bay.