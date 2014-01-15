So Farrah Abraham Is Writing A ‘Christian Parenting Book’

As Burnsy said when he sent me this link, “Farrah Abraham’s PR machine feels like it’s stuck on random and fast-forward at the same time.” True, only that could explain why the star of the squirting anal epic “Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom” is now writing a book about Christian parenting. Or so she says.
Is backdoor teen prayer even a thing?
Farrah announced on the most recent episode of “Couples Therapy” that following her sex book trilogy, a Christian parenting book is going to hit shelves before long. [Fishwrapper]
More on that, from a Couple Therapy recap (by the way, did you know Ghostface from Wu Tang is on this show?)
“Well, I guess I’m a TV personality, so I do all different shows,” exaggerates Farrah. “I also am an author. Luckily my first book was a New York Times best-seller. Now I’m working on two other different books. My next trilogy – so three books – is an erotic sex novel. And then a Christian parenting book.” [RealityTea]
As someone who grew up in a small town full of churches, I can confirm that getting knocked up by accident while a teenager is indeed the first step of many Christian parents, so at least she’s got that down. That and turning the other cheek. (*hits invisible home run, high fives Stinky Pete*)
Speaking of her being on Couples Therapy, I thought this part was particularly sad:
In 2014, she will appear on VH1’s “Couples Therapy,” which shows her working with a therapist to overcome incidents in her past as well as engaging in fights with houseguests. Abraham has been trying to appear on the show for at least two years and finally succeeded, even though she is appearing by herself. [ChristianPost]
:-(
Despite all her ridiculous, publicity whoring nonsense, I still sort of feel bad for Farrah Abraham. Anyway, while the Christian parenting and sexy sex books may still be purely hypothetical, she does have a line of sex toys set to hit the market this month.
Farrah teamed up with Topco to create a personalized line of pleasure products that replicate her body parts. [WetPaint]
Basically, a line of silicone buttholes and vaginas (link NSFW) based on a mold of Farrah’s squirty parts. I’ll be at the AVNs and Adult Entertainment Expo this weekend in Las Vegas, so hopefully I’ll be able to provide you with further details soon. (*affixes ‘PRESS’ badge to ‘bikini inspector’ hat*)
Other recent quoteworthy Farrah Abraham moments include the time she asked if Trayvon Martin was a girl she met, and that time she was asked if she was a feminist and she answered “What does that mean, you’re a lesbian or something?”
I guess what I’m trying to say is that I’m going to read the shit out of this butt baby Jesus book.
My next trilogy – so three books – so some paper with words on them – so magazines without pictures – so boring stuff adults “read” –
What the hell does one have to do to become a New York Times best-seller these days, mail in a cocktail napkin with a drawing of a dick?
I’d buy the shit out of that.
I spilled my drink. Could I have a trilogy?
The “Butt Baby Jesus Book” is by far the oddest sports betting venue in Vegas.
I liked her face so much better when it was used to sell cigarettes.
Haha +1
Verily I say unto you, it is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than it is for me to ever get another erection after looking at that face.
Christian parenting sounds about right. I mean, even Jesus rode an ass.
<—– rushes to trademark 50 Shades of Brown.
The one in the Bible could have gone ahead and sacrificed his oldest son, and she’d still be the worst Christian parent named Abraham by a long shot.
Yeah, but you know there will be solid advice in the Spermin’ On My Mound chapter.
I believe Abraham was a jew.
Christian Farrah Abraham has a tattoo on her ass that says “Jesus Didn’t Tap, but James Did.”
The Mighty Wrecklahr is certain that after the Christian book is a success, Farrah will try to change her name to 'Horowitz' to write a Jewish Parenting book. However, it will fall short when she ends up arguing with her lawyer for months on how 'Horowitz' should be spelled.
Okay, I am now convinced that this whole thing is an elaborate piece of surrealist performance art. And quite possibly proof that Andy Kaufman is still alive.
Uh… stupid system. That wasn’t supposed to be a response. I am not doubting the veracity of the mighty Feklhr, Wrecklahr, or any other extraterrestrial commenters.
The Mighty Wrecklahr would agree that this has the scent of a Joaquin Phoenix rap career about it.
My next trilogy – so three books – is an erotic sex novel. And then a Christian parenting book.
I hear she has some controversial opinions about spanking and discipline. The parenting book should be interesting, too.
She does “know” that “writing” three different “books” doesn’t make a trilogy, right?
Fuck Mike, there wouldn’t be enough quotation marks in the world to cover more that two “thoughts” of hers at a time.
Chapter 1.
If you go to church it means you are a good person and better than people that don’t go to church. NO ONE would look down their nose at a squirting anal sex teen mom that goes to CHURCH.
The Rear End.
Farrah Abraham hasn’t spared a rod in her life.
What’s next, maybe some Squirters for Jesus pins?
Do these stories get a lot of clicks or… why do you keep posting about this POS?
For the comments, I haven’t laughed this hard since Fluffy went off to live on that farm.
for the comments section
Filmdrunk's new motto could be, "Farrah Says The Darndest Things!"
If this book isn't called 'A Browneye For A Browneye', The Mighty Wrecklahr might implode.
“Verily I say unto thee, That this night, before the cock slows, thou shalt creampie me thrice.”
A Christian parenting book makes perfect sense.
What’s more Christian than getting publicly nailed?
“And remember parents, the two most important lessons to teach your children are: 1) Jesus Is The Light Of The World, and 2) Get The Money Up Front Before The Dong Goes In Back”.
Uh… that may or may not be your dick under my foot.
So is she going to start squirting wine now?
That was REALLY close.
A Christian parenting book??? It seems Christmas, much her like her baby’s daddy, came early this year!
Is anyone else imagining a surreal conga line of dancing silicone buttholes and vaginas?
It is now.
Like sugar plums dancing about. Yes.
Like Flubber!
She’d probably let her kids watch it.
“Well, I guess I’m a TV personality, so I do all different shows. I play a brainless whore. So, a trilogy.”
I feel bad for her kid.
“Don’t have sex before marriage, like a good christian girl.”
“But Mommy! If you did that I would never have been born!”
“Exactly. YOU RUINED MY LIFE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”
Get thee behind me, Satan. Now wait your turn.
I’m a feminist. I’m a TV personality, and also an author. I’m also an awards presenter, and a humanitarian. I’ve had a lot of jobs in my life: boxer, mascot, astronaut, baby proofer, imitation Krusty, duck driver, hippie, plow driver, food critic, conceptual artist, grease salesman, carny, mayor, grifter, body guard for the mayor, country western manager, garbage commissioner, mountain climber, farmer, inventor, Smithers, Poochie, celebrity assistant, power plant worker, fortune cookie writer, beer baron, Kwik-E-Mart jerk, homophobe, and missionary.
– Shia Labeouf
I haven’t seen Nymph()maniac yet, but I’m hoping he doesn’t do a lot of missionary work in there.
Gen 1:24 And God said, let the earth bring forth creatures after this kind, the cream pie and the skeeting thing, and the style of the beast and dog. And in her image, the anus and the cleft that man may have dominion over them and find pleasure in their silicone folds; and God saw that it was good.
Her next book, so a quadrology, will be a collection of memoirs and essays on her life as a Christian, misbegotten slut, and shameless attention whore. The working title is Where Would Jesus Squirt?
Her favorite sex move is “The Exorcist.” It’s when she gets punched in the gut and blasts Chlamydajizz all over a room full of dudes ala Linda Blair in the titular film.
heh…titular
She had best be careful when doing her autobiography that she doesn’t get turned to a pillar of salt when she looks back on all that sodomy.
Ronan Farrow summed it up well.
“I mean, we might All be Farrah Abraham’s butt baby daddy.”
Remember the Sabbath day by keeping it buttholy.
She should join the cast of Noah, she has experience taking it two by two.
Her porno director really knew how to drive the swine into the C.
Farrah, do you consider yourself a Christian?
Sure, I say “Oh, God” all the time, not just over and over during butt sex.
We should send her to North Korea instead of Rodman.
I have been doing the Klingon thing for so long, I read that as “Romulan” TWICE before it sunk in.
That’s a better idea, we should send some Romulans to North Korea with Farrah as their slave/gift to the Emperor.
This is a good plan. I’m sure she’d love to get nailed by many a new Taepodong.
I’d have a much better time making fun of her if she didn’t sleep on a gigantic pile of money.
And dicks.
If she hadn’t at least some moderate success, this comment section would be the verbal equivalent of urinating on a passed out hobo (which it isn’t – outstanding commenting, everybody).
I’m not sure if that sentence makes any sense, but that’s just my opinion, man.
Gonna sting a bit when she gets her emails mixed up and they start marketing the “Pillar of Salt” dildo.
Mathew, Mark, Luke, and John appear in Farrah’s new book, though in this case they’re all in the same paragraph.
After she completes her next trilogy, she will most likely start marketing board games. I can’t wait for Squirts and Ladders to be released.
That would have been perfect if you had said, "Squirts and Bladders to be released."
A Jew hadnt gotten screwed that much since 33 AD
The Mighty Wrecklahr predicts a 90+% probability that the paradigm and pitch for the book went something like this:
Guy: "I read in the local news periodical that a vocally homophobic Christian leader molested a young terran male in the rectum by molesting him with his erect penis."
Farrah: "I, too, have had an erect penis in my rectum."
Guy: "You are a teen mother that has had an erect penis inside of your rectum? What an interesting story."
Farrah: "Yes, maybe I should write a book! Ha ha."
Wealthy Book Company: "We like this idea. Here is lots of money, construction paper, and crayons to get you started, Farrah. Please do not write on the mon...well, please do not write on any more of the money."
Geez, another stereotypically anal Jew…
The only thing I could possibly say is what Burnsy already did. Although, this trend in pseudo-celebrities desperate to extend their fifteen minutes, it’s someone less potentially traumatic. Too bad it takes Hulk Hogan forever to get the memo on these things.
Lazy eyed cum shots and christianity haven’t been packaged so well since Jim and Tammy Faye (the born again nitwits and not the porn stars) fleeced the flock and took it in the ass from the IRS.
Her first lesson will obviously be from Exodus 20:12;
“Honor your father and mother, especially when your bro dad of the week is totally crushing your mom’s poon.”
And of course, the wise words of Jesus will be used, including;
“Gush not, lest ye be gushed first.”
Once again a burning bush inspires religious writings.
I never realized that I shouldn’t take that passage literally, it was a metaphor for Moses’ herpes this whole time…..
If I hadn’t already sinned, Lord knows I start now.
*I’d