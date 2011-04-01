Shane Black is not writing Iron Man

When Marvel hired Shane Black to direct Iron Man 3, most people assumed it was more for his skill writing wise-cracking, buddy-flick dialog than for his visionary directing style (since he’s only directed one film, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, which he also wrote). As the director, his touch on the screenplay may still come through in the finished product, but as of today, he’s not writing the script.

Drew Pearce has been chosen by Marvel Studios to write Iron Man 3. Pearce got the job after writing the script for Runaways, a Marvel project based on the cult comic by Lost writer Brian K. Vaughan about children of super villains who try to use their evil powers for heroic purposes [so… like regular superheros, then? -Ed.]. Pearce is the British writer who created the irreverent UK TV series No Heroics, about a bar hangout for superheroes, who aren’t allowed to use their superpowers while drinking. Pearce is in talks to jump on one of Marvel’s biggest hits, and I’m told the plan is for him to start from scratch and work closely with Black. Iron Man 3 will be released May 3, 2013 through Disney. [Deadline]

So… excited? Angry? Bueller? Honestly, at this point I kind of have superhero fatigue. This Pearce guy might be brilliant for all I know, but I have a feeling some jackass at Marvel had cold feet about hiring Shane Black and felt safer having someone with “comic-book experience” write it. Which is stupid, because Iron Man is basically The Last Boy Scout with a metal suit. When it comes to comic book writers, less is more, I would think.