HI$TORY ROCKZ! Sir Isaac Newton to become an action hero

Following in the rich, public-domain property footsteps of Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, Sherlock Holmes: Face-punching explosion dodger; Edgar Allen Poe: homicide detective, Oliver Twist: Parkour Master, Wyatt Earp & Doc Holliday: Shaman Hunters, Peter Pan: Pedophile Hunter, Zorro: Post-Apocalyptic Future Vigilante, Gladiator: Dracula Detective, and Tom Sawyer & Huck Finn: Slut Rodeo (EDITOR’S NOTE: I’M NOT MAKING THOSE UP), the director of The Fast and the Furious now has plans to turn Sir Isaac Newton, the father of physics, into some kind of action-movie hero. There are also plans for a
comic book graphic novel. You know, for the kids.
Director Rob Cohen has partnered with producer Gene Kirkwood, who executive produced Rocky back in 1976, to develop a franchise based on Newton, the historical figure that is known for his work in the fields of physics and mathematics.
That’s right, Isaac Newton. He was a legit dude. Working title: “Isaac Newton: Pussy Slayer.”
Cohen will write a script, which will focus on Newton as the chief detective and head of the British Mint. He also will oversee the design of a graphic novel based on the script.
“I’ve wanted to work with Gene since we first met when I was at Motown in 1975,” said Cohen. “He was Interested in Billy Dee Williams to play Apollo Creed in Rocky. That didn’t work out, but I never forgot his intense belief in an unknown actor and his brilliant script. He had and still has vision.”
Said Kirkwood: “We see this as a real opportunity to redefine the concept from day one, using multiple channels and outlets to more creatively develop and extend the characters and storyline while generating huge excitement in advance of the theatrical release.” [THR]
Ooh, look out, everyone, Professor Science Major over here is getting multi-syllabic on us. Please, tell us more about your multi-tiered, disruptive mass-market lead generation platform for this film about a mathematician who solves crime and saves the rec center by bopping people with his pimp cane.
I will see this on only one condition: at some point, Isaac Newton must cross his hands over his crotch, telling the villain to suck it while yelling “HOW YOU LIKE THEM APPLES, BEEEYOTCH!”
I thought with the Edgar Allen Poe Crime Scene Investigation movie flopping we would see less of this horrible shit. If that Abe Lincoln Vampire Hunter movie does well then I officially want the terrorists to win.
Everyone’s reaction on Twitter to seeing the Abe Lincoln Vampire Hunter commercials during an NBA game was “WTF?” so that’s a pretty good sign for humanity
British mints are murder on the teeth.
I assume that instead of the falling apple hitting him on the head, they’ll……..LET THE APPLES HIT THE FLOOR! LET THE APPLES HIT THE FLOOR!
Exterior shot of Big Ben’s roof. Newton’s nemesis clings to the ledge, but his grip is loosening. Newton, ignoring the pleas for mercy, calmly takes a bite from an apple, kicks the villain in the face, and as the man plummets to his death on the streets below, Newton mutters, “gravity kills.”
If Carl Weathers plays Newton, I’m all the way in.
Put that apple is a pot of hot water, throw in some spices and baby, you got a stew goin’!
Kids’ll go crazy for the new Apple iSaac
I reeeeeaaally hope that the enemies are science-hating Vatican ninjas with cross-shaped throwing stars.
Playing up his Arianism could make for some hilarious misunderstandings.
Assuming that Hollywood keeps making movies based on public-domain properties it won’t be long before we see a film about your mom’s vagina
Finally an autistic superhero.
This is meant to desensitize the audience from historical accuracy so they can turn the African slavery trade into a Wizard of Oz style musical.
The title should just be…
NEWTON: KILLOSOPHER
“All Falls Down” by Kanye West is the perfect song for both the film and the film industry.
Radical Newton formulated the Mathematical Principles of Natural Chillin’ To the Maxx.
Moses: Nazi Hunter
Let my people go!
Mahatma Gandhi: Prize Fighter
Hate the sin, love the sinner.
Winston Churchill: Mermaid Harpoonist
Gregor Mendel: Samurai Geneticist
Galileo Galilei: Dino Rider
Franklin D. Roosevelt: Kite Runner
Tycho Brahe – Silver-nosed Elk-owning Badasstronomer
Joan of Arc: Spot Welder
I propose a reboot of “Happy Days” set in a post-apocalyptic future where the Cunninghams struggle to survive amidst the raging battle between cyborgs and vampires (meaning we can use both crappy nu-metal and whatever horrid club junk the Europeans are spending their unemployment/bailout money on in one soundtrack). This will also ensure at least one rave scene and lots of latex for the costumes. The Fonze will be re-imagined as a pseudo-Christ figure from another dimension, and the post credit teaser will have Chuck emerging from a black hole spouting some pregnant catch-phrase-ish sentence setting up whatever multi-character cross-overs we can pull off in the near future.
You guys are all blind. You don’t see the money when it’s shaking its tits right in your eye sockets. We have to combine all these awesome ideas and make a movie that is historically ludicrous, a board game, and a super recognizable reboot.
Monopoly: The John D. Rockefeller Power Ranger Story (Based on a true Power Ranger Story).
Stonewall Jackson: Arachnophe
Adolf Hitler: The Real Inventor of the Internet. In 3D
Nat Turner: F**k Django
Fredrick Douglas: Time Traveler
“Dammit, ‘Zac! If you think I’m gonna allow this…this…algebraic expansion of your POWERS–!”
“It’s called the Binomial Theorem, Chief.”
“I don’t care if it’s a Bisexual Quorum, ya long-haired smartass! –I’m not gonna take you acting like a loose canon!”
“A cannon’s only effective because of the Third Law…MY law! So you can sit there on your calculating ass proving inertia all you want…but I’ve gotta get moving!”
“That’s it, YOU’RE OFF THE SI UNIT FOR FORCE! –I want your resignation TODAY… AND YOU CAN LEAVE YOUR QUILL AND PRISM ON MY DESK RIGHT NOW!”