Sly Gets The Whole Crew Together In The New ‘Expendables 3’ Trailer

The new trailer for The Expendables 3 has arrived and it has everything that you could ever expect from the third movie in an action franchise that might as well steal a classic rock radio station’s slogan – “The greatest stars from the 80s, 90s and today!” There’s a high-speed train prison break! Ronda Rousey kicking ass in a Las Vegas night club! Kellan Lutz jumping a dirtbike into a tall building! Sylvester Stallone grumbling things like, “You couldn’t take the stairs?” and “These guys are nuts”! Antonio Banderas also saying his lines, but in his suave accent! Jason Statham throwing a knife! Young Expendables doing crazy things and the old Expendables proving that being old is better than being EXTREME!
And then Mel Gibson shows up and he’s all, “You betrayed me so I kidnapped your young Expendables to lure you into my trap! BANG! BOOM! POW!” Needless to say, we’re looking at the best movie of 2014 right here.
I’m calling bullshit on this being the best movie of 2014, everyone knows it’s going to be Mrs. Brown’s Boys D’Movie. (It’s ???)
Better trailer: each of the “old” stars looking at the camera and saying, one after the other, “I’m getting too old for this sh*t!”
And then Harrison Ford holds up his colostomy bag and growls “I’m getting too old to take a shit!”
OTTO for the win
Please don’t let Mrs Brown’s Boys D’Movie reflect on British comedy.
I hope it’s like Lethal Weapon 5 but better, if thats possible.
It’s not possible, LW5 is the Citizen Kane of our time
The toughest person in this movie is Ronda Rousey and I say that with zero sarcasm.
Also the best actor.
Also boobs.
she’s as tough as her personality is disgusting
Geico ad lead-in to the trailer.
I didn’t see it, but I have AdBlock.
FlashBlock on Safari requests the HTML5 video and you don’t see the ads.
Has anyone else ever noticed the irony of these movies, titled “The Expendables,” where no one from the principle cast ever dies?
Mickey Rourke just rolled over in his fictional grave.
Did they show his death on screen, or was it just referred to in part 2?
I only saw the first one. The one where Dolph Lundgren lived.
I don’t know why I’m so amused to see Puss N Boots in this movie, but I am.
Also I hope Mel Gibson goes full on Racist mode in this.
The trailer begins with them breaking Wesley Snipes out of jail. ;) ;) ;)
“You know, he was INMATE 57, too.” – Meg Griffin
Seeing all these guys in one movie is insane. And speaking of insane, I hope Mel repeats some lines from his the phone messages he left for his girlfriend.
Nope. Sly screwed over the only fans he had left. PG-13 bullshit. “We owe it to the fans”. NO ONE UNDER THE AGE OF 30 CARES ABOUT THESE PEOPLE!!! That trailer is godawful. CGI cars, CGI planes, CGI smoke, CGI explosions, CGI blood, CGI muzzle flares, CGI backgrounds. This movie probably costed 100 million dollars to fill everyone’s pockets, yet it looks worse than a DTV movie. I’ve seen better effects in youtube videos by animators that do this stuff with NO MONEY (Freddie Wong, for example). Stunts with vehicles (not action star “action” as far as I’m concerned, throw some fucking punches). Quick cuts for fight scenes (modern day action movie cinematography bullshit).
First 2 movies made around 300 million each. I doubt this one will make half that.
I’m 22. I care about/know everyone in this movie. THEORY DEBUNKED!
Theory debunked? More like “You’re the exception. Not the average”. But FWIW, I do wish younger people still gave these guys the recognition they deserve. So at least we agree on that.
I hope Terry Crews’ mini gun is named Reason.
Most excited for Kelsey, to be honest!