Sly Gets The Whole Crew Together In The New ‘Expendables 3’ Trailer

#Sylvester Stallone #Jason Statham #Ronda Rousey #Arnold Schwarzenegger #Trailers
Senior Writer
06.17.14 26 Comments

The new trailer for The Expendables 3 has arrived and it has everything that you could ever expect from the third movie in an action franchise that might as well steal a classic rock radio station’s slogan – “The greatest stars from the 80s, 90s and today!” There’s a high-speed train prison break! Ronda Rousey kicking ass in a Las Vegas night club! Kellan Lutz jumping a dirtbike into a tall building! Sylvester Stallone grumbling things like, “You couldn’t take the stairs?” and “These guys are nuts”! Antonio Banderas also saying his lines, but in his suave accent! Jason Statham throwing a knife! Young Expendables doing crazy things and the old Expendables proving that being old is better than being EXTREME!

And then Mel Gibson shows up and he’s all, “You betrayed me so I kidnapped your young Expendables to lure you into my trap! BANG! BOOM! POW!” Needless to say, we’re looking at the best movie of 2014 right here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sylvester Stallone#Jason Statham#Ronda Rousey#Arnold Schwarzenegger#Trailers
TAGSANTONIO BANDERASArnold SchwarzeneggerDOLPH LUNDGRENHARRISON FORDJASON STATHAMJET LIKELLAN LUTZKelsey GrammerMel GibsonRONDA ROUSEYSYLVESTER STALLONETHE EXPENDABLES 3TRAILERSWESLEY SNIPES

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP