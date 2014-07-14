Someone Has Reimagined Michael Keaton Movies As Mortal Kombat In ‘Michael Kombat’

Poised as we are on the cusp of a Keaton-aissance, the only thing hotter than Michael Keaton nostalgia is 90s videogame nostalgia. The two become one in this… uh… video? called ‘Michael Kombat,’ which reimagines Michael Keaton films and characters as levels and players in a Mortal Kombat-style video game. Basically, if this was a Kickstarter pitch for an actual video game, I would’ve already given it ten dollars.
I think my big takeaway here is that for every Michael Keaton movie that I know and love (‘Multiplicity,’ ‘The Dream Team,’) there are at least two I don’t remember or never heard of (‘Pacific Heights,’ ‘The Paper,’ ‘The Last Time,’ ‘A Shot At Glory.’). ‘A Shot At Glory’ has Robert Duvall doing a Scottish accent! That’s gotta be worth the $1.99 on its own. I’m definitely going to pick this up next time I’m at a Walgreen’s.
Aw man I loved The Paper. It’s the most non-Sorkin Sorkin thing ever.
The Paper is great and one of Ron Howard’s best movies. Kind of surprised Vince never heard of it.
Pacific Heights was actually kind of a big deal at the time it came out as I recall. In part because I think it was Keaton’s first turn as a villain.
If that was the one where he played the renter from hell, that was an awesome movie.
It was, and it was.
Seconded. I live in SF and every time I drive through Pacific Heights I just picture his evil face.
I wouldn’t call the MK mashup well done…..but I would also donate ten bucks and play the hell out of it.
I’d like to see Michael Kombat Vs. Shaq Fu
MY MONEY. TAKE. YOU NOW
I keep throwing money at my monitor, but nothing is happening
I’m making this song my ringtone.
DJ Squirrelmaster Bret is disappoint.
A shot at glory is the absolute best worst fucking sports movie ever. That “movie” set Scotland back 20 years. Oh my science Duvall’s accent had me in tears, groundskeeper Willie must have been his voice coach.
How about, instead of a mashup of Mortal Kombat and Michael Keaton, we get a mashup of Mortal Kombat and VAN FUCKING DAMME
[www.youtube.com]
My mother said Johnny Dangerously wasn’t funny once… Once.
“An ashtray. I’ve been thinking about taking up smoking. This clinches it!”