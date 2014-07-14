Someone Has Reimagined Michael Keaton Movies As Mortal Kombat In ‘Michael Kombat’

16 Comments

Poised as we are on the cusp of a Keaton-aissance, the only thing hotter than Michael Keaton nostalgia is 90s videogame nostalgia. The two become one in this… uh… video? called ‘Michael Kombat,’ which reimagines Michael Keaton films and characters as levels and players in a Mortal Kombat-style video game. Basically, if this was a Kickstarter pitch for an actual video game, I would’ve already given it ten dollars.

I think my big takeaway here is that for every Michael Keaton movie that I know and love (‘Multiplicity,’ ‘The Dream Team,’) there are at least two I don’t remember or never heard of (‘Pacific Heights,’ ‘The Paper,’ ‘The Last Time,’ ‘A Shot At Glory.’). ‘A Shot At Glory’ has Robert Duvall doing a Scottish accent! That’s gotta be worth the $1.99 on its own. I’m definitely going to pick this up next time I’m at a Walgreen’s.

[LooseMeat via AV Club]

