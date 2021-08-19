Former Mad Magazine Editor Allie Goertz On Sopranos 508, ‘Marco Polo’ (Pod Yourself A Gun)

Click to download here.

At The Sauseech Swinging Party Down the Line

On the latest Pod Yourself A Gun, TV writer, musician and former MAD magazine editor Allie Goertz joins Matt and Vince to talk about The Sopranos most Dudes Rockingest episode yet, season Five episode eight, “Marco Polo.”

Tony the party host is off-color joking and sauseech swinging to celebrate Hugh DeAngelis’s 75th birthday, even if Mary DeAngelis and former assistant to the Ambassador to the Vatican Dr. Russ Fegoli are too sophisticated to appreciate it. As pointed out on the podcast, Tony and the crew are mobsters but they are also boring suburbanites who care about kitchen appliances and making a good impression on their in-laws’ stuffy friends. Ordinary fangul people, Madonn’!

Allie reveals that she was inspired by some of Tony’s therapy scenes to raise some topics in her actual therapy sessions, proving that watching The Sopranos (and listening to the only podcast about it) is a form of self-care. So please, take care of yourself. We’ve been meaning to tell you, we’re worried about you. You do not look well lately. There is no shame in reaching out to a friend (to tell them about the pod).

Instead of a five page Christmas update letter, write us a five-star review on Apple Podcasts.

Subscribe to Pod Yourself A Gun on Apple Podcasts

Email us at frotcast@gmail.com; leave us a voicemail at 415-275-0030

Support the Pod: become a patron at patreon.com/Frotcast and get more bonus content than you could ever want, AND if you sign up for the Pod Yourself a Shoutout tier, you can bask in the glory of hearing your name on the podcast like this week’s newest member: Maryland.

-Description by Brent Flyberg.