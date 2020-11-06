Janice Brings A Narcoleptic Born-Again Christian To Thanksgiving In Sopranos 308: ‘He Is Risen’

Click to download here.

Thanksgiving And Jackie Jr Are Cancelled

Matt and Vince invite comedian Jason Webb onto Pod Yourself A Gun (A Sopranos Podcast!) to discuss a conveniently-timed Thanksgiving episode of The Sopranos, and Janice invites a narcoleptic Christian with a ponytail to dinner on episode 3 of season 8: “He Is Risen.”

This episode reminds us that being in the mob is just as much about petty social slights as it is about doing crimes. There’s lots of gossiping, someone gets their feelings hurt over a declined drink invitation, and someone else gets uninvited from Thanksgiving dinner. So, it’s kind of like Thanksgiving with your family, until someone dies on the toilet, and then it’s just like your family.

Naturally, watching the episode led to some conversations about how families in Jason’s neighborhood settle disputes with their stepdads, the chainsaw bear carvings industry, how to get someone so horny they turn into a dairy product, and a Saved by the Bell Mashup song.

If you love the podcast as much as Jackie Jr. loved that Chevy Cavalier, leave a five star review on Apple Podcasts.

