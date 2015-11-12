Frotcast 270: ‘Spectre,’ ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’ And Matt Sings Royalty-Free Music, With Jane Harrison

–
Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right-click, save as).
It’s the James Bond episode! After seeing Spectre, I asked around to find out which were the “can’t miss” James Bond movies, and more than one person suggested The Spy Who Loved Me (1977), starring Roger Moore. We invited back fan favorite Jane Harrison, to try to see Bond’s classic ’70s sexism through the eyes of an actual millennial female. That was the idea, anyway. The undisputed highlight of this week’s episode was the return of “Matt Lieb Adds Lyrics To Royalty-Free Music.”
The FilmDrunk Frotcast: Our #Brand is #Friendship; Our #Product is #Content.
#CONTENT
1:45 – Matt and Jane have the same therapist, who apparently sees half the San Francisco comedy community.
5:00 – Matt Lieb tells us all about the comedic stylings of famous anti-Semitic French comedian, Dieudonné M’bala M’bala.
11:30 – Bond discussion begins. Matt Lieb reveals The Spy Who Loved Me is his second ever Bond movie. Jane explains to the dudes why Daniel Craig is sexy.
13:15 – Matt Lieb claims women didn’t find him attractive until Adam Driver.
15:10 – We get an update from Ben! Or try to, until we realize his message has been horribly garbled.
29:13 – Matt and I admit to not “getting” Drake (shocking, I know). Jane explains “Hotline Bling.”
34:44 – Bret shows up, and the return of “Matt Lieb Improvises Lyrics To Royalty-Free Songs.”
39:06 – Matt improvises “It’s Your Corporate Birthday,” easily the best song in the history of Matt Lieb singing royalty-free music.
46:45 – We let autocorrect compose texts for us, just to see what kind of personal spam our individual word clouds produce.
50:00 – Autocorrect composes lyrics
53:00 – Matt reads The Game’s erotic eggplant Friday fiction. #PunchinThatMonkey
58:00 – Back to The Spy Who Loved Me in earnest.
1:04:00 – We bring Spectre into the mix. Not too spoilery.
1:07:00 – Is Bond creepy or rapey?
1:12:30 – Matt Lieb talks about his brother stealing his food and spitting on his sandwiches*.
1:20:00 – Answering listeners’ relationship questions. (No poop stories this week, shockingly).
1:29:00 – We go deep with Jane Harrison, all about her parents and cocaine, which leads into an earnest discussion of The Male Gaze. (See? Matt leaves and we immediately get serious).
*LISTENER ASSIGNMENT FOR NEXT WEEK: Send me your stories of horrible sibling torture. frotcast@gmail.com. 415 275 0030
I just watched The Spy Who Loved Me a couple days ago. It is not good.
Now that Matt’s single he should make good on the obvious sexual tension between him and Jane.
I’ve always thought Jane and Vince would make a good couple.
This is turning into a Soap Frotopera
A love triangle? In San Francisco?
[www.youtube.com]
Jane definitely met Ben. She told him he was like her mom who didn’t get that The Graduate’s ending was sad.
There are times when I have to try hard to stifle laughter while listening at work, and one of those times was listening to “It’s Your Corporate Birthday.”
I’m an avid listener of the James Bonding podcast, and from what I remember hearing the Matts say, the general consensus for best old bond movie seems to be Goldfinger. It also was the one movie where their guests absolutely and unironically hated it because of their inability to place the movie in historical context of the 60s, and seemed to have a fundamental lack of humor, but that’s besides the point. Most of the old ones suffer from being old, and having way too much nothing happening, and unrealistic fight and action scenes.
Die Another Day has to be the worst of them all.
The Spy Who Loved Me has a great theme song though. In fact, one could say…nobody did it better.
I almost had to pull my car over when “corporate birthday” came on. I can imagine how hard it would be to listen during work hours.
I attempted to stifle my laughter and failed miserably
Holy shit! “It’s Your Corporate Birthday” might be the funniest thing Matt Lieb has done on the podcast. It’s even better than the minivan story!
I also had those little nipple rocks. Upon discovering them, I was one hundred percent sure I was a thirteen year old boy in need of a double mastectomy.
I´ve already posted “Corporate Birthday” on my facebook, on which I have quite a few associates, at least 10 of them did not block me – so Matt, be prepared for world stardom in 3 … 2 …
NO JANE NOT EVERYONE WATCHES ZIP POPPING VIDEOS YOU DAMN WEIRDO!
I tried the autocorrect poem thing, it just kept repeating “I have a supper. I have a supper.” Apparently I’m even more boring than I thought.
this will be the cornerstone bit upon which he builds his yogurt empire.
[youtu.be]