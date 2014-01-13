Spike Lee And Ray Allen Have Discussed A ‘He Got Game’ Sequel

In case you’re not hip to the NBA’s latest news, the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets busted out some special nickname jerseys for last Friday’s game, because you’re not cool unless strangers in a crowd are referring to you as “Captain Jizzbottom.” The NBA revealed the idea a few weeks ago by releasing a photo of the jersey that Ray Allen would be wearing, as he’d be rocking the Jesus Shuttlesworth name once more in honor of his acting debut, He Got Game.

Naturally, with nostalgia for Spike Lee’s 1998 basketball classic somewhat high, the director and the star have apparently discussed bringing Shuttlesworth back to the big screen for another game. But unlike most people in Hollywood, Allen is a little more realistic about what a sequel would mean.

“Sequels to most movies are always fluff and not as good as the first,” Allen said Tuesday night before the Heat played the New Orleans Pelicans. “But it’s something we’ve been talking about for the last couple months. If we get a really good story line and are able to bring everybody back, then it would be something worth doing.” Lee posted a photo of himself and Allen to a social media account last summer, saying then that they were engaging in sequel talk. It wasn’t clear then how serious those conversations were. Allen — who still gets called “Jesus” by teammates — said he’s committed to making it happen. “Hopefully it works out,” said Allen, whose character in the film was a highly recruited high school basketball star. (Via ESPN)

Bring everyone back? Good luck with that. Do you think Milla Jovovich even has the time to entertain such a ridiculous idea as a He Got Game sequel? Wait, I’m being told by a hologram of a little girl that she does, in fact, have plenty of time for this project.

As for a good story line, me got idea: A director of a mildly popular basketball film calls the original star who has gone on to have a Hall of Fame NBA career and asks him if he’d like to reprise his role in a sequel and the basketball player says no because it has been 15 years and the film only made $29 million the first time around. He then suggests that everyone buy He Got Game on DVD or Blu Ray and enjoy it. It’s a short film. The end. Cut to Public Enemy.