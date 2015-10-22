The ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ Trailer Without Dialogue Is Still Mesmerizing

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The third trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens debuted this week, featuring dialogue which was conversely mysterious and revealing. But what would it be like without any dialogue? Surprisingly effective, it turns out.

Disney released a music-only version of the trailer, which Tim Gonzales then edited to smooth out some of the audio. The result is still powerful and makes plenty of narrative sense. The score, a combination of familiar John Williams elements and new music perhaps composed by someone else not yet credited, sets a tone that conveys the story forcefully without the words.

And as an added bonus, removing Kylo Ren’s dialogue makes it that much easier to imagine our dream (nightmare?) version of Star Wars: The Force Awakens…

Final shot of The Force Awakens: Kylo Ren holds burnt Vader helmet. Removes his own. Two fish ears plop out. "Meesa gonna avenge you, Ani" — Rob DenBleyker (@RobDenBleyker) October 20, 2015

