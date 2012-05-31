Student's sex tape plays during graduation speech in Denmark

Having gone to college twice, I can tell you from personal experience that most commencement speeches are boring as hell, usually something along the lines of blah blah blah your future blah blah inside joke blah cutesy joke about never being able to pay off your student loans that’s actually more f*cking true than you’re comfortable acknowledging. But the Danish, they do things right. Even the graduation videos there have sex scenes. Score one for the A/V club. Suck on that, MPAA.
Usually a graduation ceremony includes speeches, gowns and applause. But no one was clapping when a sex video with one of the graduating students appeared on the big screen at a high school in Hellerup.
Really? I mean, I realize “but no one was clapping when…” is just a dumb stock journalism opening, but if I was there, I would’ve been applauding until my hands bled.
Around 450 people were present at the morning ceremony at Gammel Hellerup Gymnasium school [Near Copenhagen] in order to view a film about the graduating class.
As clips of smiling students filled the screen, the atmosphere quickly changed as the film suddenly cut to one of the graduating students having sex with an unidentified woman in what looked like hidden camera footage. The sex clip was apparently loaded onto the computer used for the big screen presentation, in which students were allowed to contribute their own photos and video clips. [CopenhagenPost]
“It started with some pictures of them and you thought it was fun. But it then turned into a sex video. Everyone was shocked – but no-one turned it off. It was clearly too much and the 30 seconds the film lasted, felt a very long time,” a student says.
30 seconds?!? A high school kid?! Jesus, man, he’s throwing off the curve. He must be some kind of future porn star, or prostate monk. Who has that kind of stamina?
The young woman concerned was not a student at the high school and according to students Politiken has interviewed had not given permission for the film to be shown. Nor is it clear whether the young man was aware the encounter was being filmed. The high school headmaster, Jørgen Rasmussen regrets the incident but has not yet decided whether to take the issue further.
The film episode took place at a high school that is well-known for its ‘theme parties’ in which female students are expected to turn up in provocative dress.
“At the Christmas party girls are expected to come in gnome outfits, and at the school’s uniform party many dress up as slutty military girls or slutty nurses,” says 17-year-old Sofie Dalsgaard Larsen who chose to leave the high school, among other reasons due to its ‘gender hierarchy’ as she calls it. [Politiken]
Man, Denmark sounds awesome. Their real high school sounds like our sexy fake movie college. It’s all sexy parties and sexy students sexily filming each other’s sexcapades. I’m so jealous. They probably get a better education too.
I hope that student who felt like 30 seconds is a long time was a woman. I’m working my way up from 20 seconds.
He must be some kind of future porn star, or prostate monk.
A prostate monk? Sounds like a preachy asshole.
Trivia: In Denmark, a doughnut is known as a ‘monk’s ring’. This may explain something. Or nothing at all.
Geez. We used to get in trouble if our shorts weren’t fingertip-length, but these girls are going to school in slutty costumes? America really is prudish.
I’m confused. We’re counting “gnome” as a sexy costume now?
Maybe they wear those pointy cone hats over their boobs, Madonna style.
Maybe it’s something like this?
‘Nisse‘, sort of a cross between a gnome and a Christmas elf. Slutty nisser are the seasonal variation on nurses or maids. Or livestock.
This is the image from your link. Still not quite sure I’m seeing the sexy.
Look, its very dark here for most of the year. A soft beard is nothing to sneeze at.
*it’s
I dunno, Otto. Those horses look DTF.
If the costumes are worn in gnome sizes, wouldn’t they then count as sexy?
I was wondering whether that would turn up here on a slow day. Gl. Hellerup does have a bit of a reputation. Back when I was in high school (in the opposite part of the country) there circulated a ‘folder’ folder of students at that venerable seat of learning.
Fun Fact: During the Viking Age, Danes used to refer to sex as “rape”.
And masturbation was pillaging.
Still is.
Maybe the woman was the world’s greatest tutor. It only took her 30 seconds to make the student cum laude.
Wait a tic. You can have sex in high school now? Where were these rules back in the 90s?
Hell, with the way things are going you can have sex in elementary school now.
Really? Looks like I’m going back to grade school.
Another turning point;
A fork stuck in the road.
As she pees on the stick,
You’re hoping it says no;
You get the text that it says yes and yell out why.
It’s not a question, you got a girl pregnant and still can drive
You pulled a Mall Rats in your school
On graduation night
And there goes the rest of your life.
Sounds like we found the high school that inspired Porky’s
17 Year Old Me: HELL NO I don’t want to live with Grandma and spend my last year of high school in Denmark. I want to be with my friends and my girlfriend who I will be with forever!
The first time machine won’t be used to stop Hitler or 9/11 but to go back and kick the shit out of the inventor’s teen aged self for idiotic decisions like above.
It’s not like when I was in high school. That’s why I’m a substitute now. Hella trim.
I know that if I was a student at that grad ceremony, my hands would be too busy to clap anyway. Well at least one hand would be.
What is the sound of one hand fap- er, clapping?
