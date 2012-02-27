Tarantino's Cocaine Wizard Won an Oscar! (With Full List of Winners)

Well the Oscars happened last night, and thanks to our
The first award of the evening went to veteran cinematographer Robert Richardson for Hugo (Richardson’s third), who may be more familiar to FilmDrunk readers as the wizard who appears when Quentin Tarantino does too much cocaine. Congratulations, Coke Wizard! Reached for comment, Richardson said, “Askwala Pasquala ishkabibble hazoo! It’s quite the wizard’s honor, to accept this from you!” and disappeared in a cloud of bong smoke. Someone turned over a rainstick.
Of course, the big story was The Artist, which won damn near everything it was nominated for, including Picture, Director, Actor, and Score. The backlash will be swift and noisy, I’m sure, but… eh. It seems so very precious and gimmicky and so Oscars that a silent movie from France would win best picture in 2012, but the movie itself… it was pretty good. Not life changing, but… cute. Better than The King’s Speech, Crash, Slumdog Millionaire, etc., certainly. Meryl Streep got the Best Actress trophy she so richly deserved for any number of prior films for that awful snotpile The Iron Lady, and immediately proved herself worthy by convincingly feigning surprise. What an actress! Anyway, things got pretty fuzzy for me after that. Last thing I remember was Jean Dujardin babbling something about “Doogloss Far Bonks.”
Best Picture – “The Artist” Thomas Langmann, Producer
Directing – “The Artist” Michel Hazanavicius
Actor in a Leading Role – Jean Dujardin in “The Artist”
Actor in a Supporting Role – Christopher Plummer in “Beginners”
Actress in a Leading Role – Meryl Streep in “The Iron Lady”
Actress in a Supporting Role – Octavia Spencer in “The Help”
Writing (Adapted Screenplay) – “The Descendants” Screenplay by Alexander Payne and Nat Faxon & Jim Rash
Writing (Original Screenplay) – “Midnight in Paris” Written by Woody Allen
Animated Feature Film – “Rango” Gore Verbinski
Art Direction – “Hugo” Production Design: Dante Ferretti; Set Decoration: Francesca Lo Schiavo
Film Editing – “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” Kirk Baxter and Angus Wall
Cinematography – “Hugo” Robert Richardson
Costume Design – “The Artist” Mark Bridges
Documentary (Feature) – “Undefeated” TJ Martin, Dan Lindsay and Richard Middlemas
Documentary (Short Subject) – “Saving Face” Daniel Junge and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy
Foreign Language Film – “A Separation” Iran
Makeup – “The Iron Lady” Mark Coulier and J. Roy Helland
Music (Original Score) – “The Artist” Ludovic Bource
Music (Original Song) – “Man or Muppet” from “The Muppets” Music and Lyric by Bret McKenzie
Short Film (Animated) – “The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore” William Joyce and Brandon Oldenburg
Short Film (Live Action) – “The Shore” Terry George and Oorlagh George
Sound Editing – “Hugo” Philip Stockton and Eugene Gearty
Sound Mixing – “Hugo” Tom Fleischman and John Midgley
Visual Effects – “Hugo” Rob Legato, Joss Williams, Ben Grossman and Alex Henning
You left out the fact that Dean Pelton from Community and one of the German’s from Beer Fest (I liked him as the guy that said “bro” a lot in Orange County) won fucking Oscars and then made fun of Angelina Jolie on stage. That’s the only part I bothered youtube-ing…fuck The Artist.
This is for you Shidoshi.
My favorite part was the generic movie montage that could just as easily have been showed 10 years ago.
most of that montage is from an almost 10 year old montage they still show on TCM
I’m not sure if The Artist was the best movie of the year, but it was definitely the best movie to actually get nominated in that category. And it was actually fun to watch. Plus, Uggie!
I mean, at least it wasn’t a stupid horse or a sad little kid.
Sad little kid or not, Hugo was better.
Oh, no, I meant the super manipulative 9/11 movie.
I actually haven’t seen Hugo, so maybe I can’t judge that one. But of the movies I actually saw, I liked The Artist best.
One does not need to see a movie to judge it, the trailer should suffice, either that or if it’s directed by Bret Ratner.
That drinking game killed me, especially the rule we added of “finish your drink if they include Steve Jobs in the Death Montage”.
Sadness, by the way, is screaming “Cocaine Wizard” in a crowded room and being one of two people out of 15 that gets the reference.
That’s how I recognized him too. I thought, “QT’s wizard won the first Oscar. This night might not be too bad!” How wrong I was…
I share in your sadness
Did anybody else almost shit their pants with laughter when Adam Sandler, decked out in my dad’s old squash jacket, started talking about, “I just want to give people the truth. Hopefully one day I’ll do that?”
I have no idea what he meant, but if “Jack and Jill” is the truth, the suicide rate is going up.
Adam Sandler is up for eleven Razzies this year, and his movies are up for a total of twenty-two (I think my math is right, Scorsese tried to murder me last night and I’m still recovering). If that is the truth, then please, Adam, start lying to us again.
There was a tragic dearth of cleavage and pokies last night. Le sigh.
At least Sean Young proved everyone wrong who said she couldn’t get arrested in this town.
WTF? Why the fuck has the comments section been changed upside down? Fuck u, filmdrunk!
It will be back to normal soon, patience.
How did a 9 hour movie win for best editing??? Honestly, were they just trying to make a point here?
The only thing I was really hoping to see was Bret perform “Man or Muppet” as they normally perform each original song that is up for the award. I guess it was deemed unnecessary seeing as the only other nominee was from an animated bird movie no one saw. At least he won.