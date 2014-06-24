‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Have Character Posters, And They Look Like They’re Made Of Burlap

Paramount has been holding some kind of marketing contest where they release posters when enough people Tweet the hashtags. Hey, dicks, how about you just advertise without making little kids beg to be advertised to? “Uh oh, kids, looks like Ronald McDonald won’t come out until you sing the Big Mac song as loud as you can!” Ugh, ad people are the worst.
Anyway, the latest reveal was Raphael, the turtle who taught a generation what a sai was, as you can see above. Is it me, or does he kind of look like Michael Chiklis as The Thing? Without the snout, he’s all brow and forehead.
Also, aren’t turtles supposed to have textural contrast? Hard smooth shell, with soft skin underneath? New Raphael looks like he’s made entirely of burlap. Also, what’s the over/under on number of those bridges that get destroyed before the movie’s over? I’m thinking at least one.
Michael Angelo still looks like Sam Cassel to me.
Yep. I miss the old rubber suits.
The city needs heroes. Darkness has settled over New York City as Shredder and his evil Foot Clan have an iron grip on everything from the police to the politicians. The future is grim until four unlikely outcast brothers rise from the sewers and discover their destiny as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The Turtles must work with fearless reporter April O’Neil (Megan Fox) and her wise-cracking cameraman Vern Fenwick (Will Arnett) to save the city and unravel Shredder’s diabolical plan. Based on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Characters Created by PETER LAIRD and KEVIN EASTMAN with a Screenplay by JOSH APPELBAUM & ANDRÉ NEMEC and EVAN DAUGHERTY, Producer MICHAEL BAY (the blockbuster Transformers franchise) and director JONATHAN LIEBESMAN (Wrath of the Titans) bring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the popular franchise that has captivated audiences of all ages for decades, into the 21st century.
Considering the Ninja Turtles debuted in the eighties, they should all be in their 40s and 50s by now. That’s the movie I want to see, the Middle-Aged Mutant Ninja Turtles. Raphael is a bitter accountant, Michael Angelo has heart disease from all the pizza, Donatello’s sheath is now just a holster for a cell phone that he uses to make real estate deals.
I love Leonardo’s Rufio armor. I hope he gets his own TV show where he uses DNA testing to tell trashy lawyers whether they are or are not the Pan.
BANGARANG, RUFIO!!!!!
Dem noses…
The sunglasses hanging from Michelangelo’s pukka shell necklace don’t reach far enough to cover his Sam Cassell eyes.
I didn’t know he was part of the Bling Ring
He just holds them up over whatever eye he needs to keep shaded. Like a monocle.
“Also, aren’t turtles supposed to have textural contrast? Hard smooth shell, with soft skin underneath?”
No, because this is a GRITTY reboot. Nothing “smooth” about it.
Their costumes’ texture is a METAPHOR, don’t you get it? That’s like, the third thing you learn in film critic school.
Why did they hire Shrek to play Leonardo?
My main problem is the shells. I don’t think Michael bay knows what shells are for or what they look like
“Only pussies have shells”
That’s going to be pretty dark for a kids movie when Leonardo quickly dies in that snowdrift.
I don’t think the shells are attached to them, which may be something to note when you bring up the textural contrast, but the pigment on their chest is different. Perhaps a biproduct of the mutation, but I am no ooze expert.
This will probably be awful but damn if I’m not gonna see it
Who is this Michael Angelo you speak of?
I think he just died.
I’m now picturing Vince as that planetarium guy from South Park who can’t say the letter “t” in planetarium, creating this big weird pause when he says the word. “Michael Angelo will soon be at the Plane’ Arium”
I was so caught up in Michael Bay’s involvement with this that I failed to notice that the director is the same guy who did “Wrath of the Titans”. Just when I think it can’t get any worse.
Yeah, he’s actually much worse than Michael Bay.
Just because he’s never directed the greatest Nicolas Cage action movie starring Sean Connery
Battle: LA was kinda tight. I went in with rock-bottom expectations and turned out to like it a bit.
April never made it to middle age because she died from salmonella poinsoning.
OMG THEY ARE CARTOON CHARACTERS PEOPLE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Well, they *used* to be, anyway.
Now they’re those body builders that work out on South Beach…with MASKS!
GTFO THEY’RE COMIC BOOK CHARACTERS!!!!!!!
This is shaping to be the Bayest of Bays movies EVEBOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOM!!!
How is the Bayest Bay film not even direct by Bay?
And can it be a Bayer non-Bay than Con Air?
That’s the irony. Just being into the producer’s seat made it Bay-er. And regarding Con Air… we will see…
Are they wearing clothes? Are they supposed to be? I don’t remember the TV show.
They look like they took shelter in Johnny Depp’s accessories closet during a tornado.
They need all those belts to keep their shells up
I read that in the sense of “contracted a disease”. It took me several attempts to get my brain to let go of that meaning.
I assume this is because every fiber of my being wants everyone involved in this movie to die of leprosy.
If this is supposed to be a gritty reboot, I think it’s only fair that their turtle dicks be as realistic,and as horrifying, as in real life.
“To better prepare for this role, Megan Fox fucked turtles”
Holy shit I clicked that link. Nightmares forever.
Roid-Phael?
Is Michelangelo wearing yoga pants and FILA?
How the fuck are those sunglasses supposed to fit on Michelangelo’s giant penis shaped head? And why is he wearing airplane seatbelts in a cross pattern around his chest? To hold his shell on?
Why isn’t their shell connected? and why do they have armor over their natural armor?
Bah. If we saw these posters as kids we’d have leapt out of our skin and danced around as skeletons. I LIKE that it’s a different take on them. Remember in the old Eastman and Laird “graphic novels” (heavier comic books) they would have several shorter stories and sometimes single page drawings of the turtles by contributing guest artists….this is what that reminds me off. No, it’s not the Jim Henson turtles, and it’s not the Archie comic turtles, and it’s not the 80s TV show or the current one….it’s a different take. I like it. I like the bamboo armor and I like Donatello’s wacky contraptions and I don’t give a fuck about a turtle snout. I am a simple man.
And re: turtle shell texture, don’t SOME turtles have smooth shells and some have rugged, craggly ones? I just saw a big snapping turtle on some reality show and it had a gnarly ridged shell. Anyway.
They’re still ugly.
“A simple man likes simple things.”
– Me
@Hot topato Yea, but that’s what I like about them. They’re mutants for god sake. Horrible abominations of nature.
The Mighty Feklahr can’t wait for the moment Mike sheds his shell to unveil to the world the TapouT-themed Underarmour wifebeater! OH WHA AH AH AH!
…
No, YOU are from 6 years ago!!!
What the hell? Why can’t they CGI that shit a bit more. They made Godzilla look fucking awesome in his latest movie so why can’t they make the Ninja Turtles look a bit more real and a little less like sacks?
“The city needs heroes” get the fuck out of here. The Turtles are a bunch of mutants that don’t like some dickhead in knife armor that fucked up their rat mutant mentor’s life, and fight crime largely for the fun of it. The turtles should be in a world where they totally can spend most of their down time eating pizza and watching April on TV, do we need them to be Spiderman and constantly miserable and busy trying to save the entire fucking city from everything bad ever?
I prefer this version of TMNT: [www.youtube.com]
I love this so much.
“Eight year olds, Dude.”
–Walter Sobchak
For anyone interested in viewing the Donatello poster…
Why do you keep typing Michelangelo as Michael Angelo?
The Shredder in this movie looks pretty cool. They should have just done something like that for Iron Man 3 instead of turning The Mandarin into a tacky joke.
Michael Angelo? Really? I took your post seriously until you did that. Is Michael Angelo gonna hook up with his brothers Don A. Tello, Leo Nardo and Raph Ael for some canoli?
Yes they are italian mobsters in this scenario. Like Goodfellas, but with turtles.