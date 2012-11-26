Weekend Box Office: Everything’s a Hit!

Damn near every new movie outkicked their coverage this weekend, even the

Rise of the Guardians opened to a poor $24.03 million over the three-day weekend, which added up to a $32.6 million five-day start. That’s way less than The Muppets ($41.5 million) last year or Tangled ($68.7 million) two years ago. More importantly, though, the movie’s five-day start is lower than any three-day opening for a DreamWorks Animation movie since 2006’s Flushed Away. The movie’s audience was 57 percent female and 53 percent under the age of 25. They largely rejected 3D showings, as that format only accounted for 35 percent of the movie’s box office. [BoxOfficeMojo]

By comparison, 3D accounted 68 percent of Life of Pi‘s box office. It just goes to show, Tiger Jesus beats Santa Claus every time.

And here are the number for the five-day weekend:

1. “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2″ – $64m

2. “Skyfall” – $51m

3. “Lincoln” – $34.1m

4. “Rise of the Guardians” – $32.6m

5. “Life of Pi” – $30.1m

6. “Wreck-It Ralph” – $23m

7. “Red Dawn” – $22m

8. “Flight” – $11.4m

9. “Silver Linings Playbook” – $5.9m

10. “Argo” – $5.1m

The year’s highest-grossing so far:

[Numbers via BoxOfficeMojo]