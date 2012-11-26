Weekend Box Office: Everything’s a Hit!

#Weekend Box Office
Senior Editor
11.26.12 10 Comments

Damn near every new movie outkicked their coverage this weekend, even the

Rise of the Guardians opened to a poor $24.03 million over the three-day weekend, which added up to a $32.6 million five-day start. That’s way less than The Muppets ($41.5 million) last year or Tangled ($68.7 million) two years ago. More importantly, though, the movie’s five-day start is lower than any three-day opening for a DreamWorks Animation movie since 2006’s Flushed Away.

The movie’s audience was 57 percent female and 53 percent under the age of 25. They largely rejected 3D showings, as that format only accounted for 35 percent of the movie’s box office. [BoxOfficeMojo]

By comparison, 3D accounted 68 percent of Life of Pi‘s box office. It just goes to show, Tiger Jesus beats Santa Claus every time.

And here are the number for the five-day weekend:

1. “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2″ – $64m
2. “Skyfall” – $51m
3. “Lincoln” – $34.1m
4. “Rise of the Guardians” – $32.6m
5. “Life of Pi” – $30.1m
6. “Wreck-It Ralph” – $23m
7. “Red Dawn” – $22m
8. “Flight” – $11.4m
9. “Silver Linings Playbook” – $5.9m
10. “Argo” – $5.1m

The year’s highest-grossing so far:

[Numbers via BoxOfficeMojo]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Weekend Box Office
TAGSLIFE OF PILincolnRISE OF THE GUARDIANSSKYFALLTWILIGHT BREAKING DAWN PART 2WEEKEND BOX OFFICE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP