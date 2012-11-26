Weekend Box Office: Everything’s a Hit!

Damn near every new movie outkicked their coverage this weekend, even the
Rise of the Guardians opened to a poor $24.03 million over the three-day weekend, which added up to a $32.6 million five-day start. That’s way less than The Muppets ($41.5 million) last year or Tangled ($68.7 million) two years ago. More importantly, though, the movie’s five-day start is lower than any three-day opening for a DreamWorks Animation movie since 2006’s Flushed Away.
The movie’s audience was 57 percent female and 53 percent under the age of 25. They largely rejected 3D showings, as that format only accounted for 35 percent of the movie’s box office. [BoxOfficeMojo]
By comparison, 3D accounted 68 percent of Life of Pi‘s box office. It just goes to show, Tiger Jesus beats Santa Claus every time.
And here are the number for the five-day weekend:
1. “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2″ – $64m
2. “Skyfall” – $51m
3. “Lincoln” – $34.1m
4. “Rise of the Guardians” – $32.6m
5. “Life of Pi” – $30.1m
6. “Wreck-It Ralph” – $23m
7. “Red Dawn” – $22m
8. “Flight” – $11.4m
9. “Silver Linings Playbook” – $5.9m
10. “Argo” – $5.1m
The year’s highest-grossing so far:
I never get tired of that gif either. Gotta be the most crudely executed wire stunt I’ve ever seen in a movie.
I saw “The Sessions” on Friday. Worth seeing for William H Macy’s hair alone, but Saul from Deadwood as the polio’d lead and a LOT of Helen Hunt naked (talking full on vulva here, people) make it outstanding.
Still cannot fucking believe they did a Santa retcon.
Pretty sure that hardware c*cksucker owes Al $5 per session.
I can pay you the money or you can take it out in Hunt.
Dat Hunt…
thanks 2 #Twilight i know hate all vampires and vampire lukin ppl. Thanks for makign me patroitic #gudbooksdoe
I saw Lincoln and was begging for the president to get shot about an hour in.
The PG13ness of The Avengers bothered me. Brave had more danger in it.
On the danger scale, one bear is way lower than giant mechanized flying robot lizard things (multiple.) I think you have the chart upside down.
I contribooted my $10 on The Man With The Iron Fists last Wednesday. Quite entertaining and while obviously cheesy in many ways it did pull off the “room of mirrors” trick nicely. I never want to watch Russell Crowe lick Lucy Liu on the lips again though……