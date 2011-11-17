The Avengers has new banners, Hawkeye still makes no sense

Marvel just released two new big character banners for The Avengers, aka The Great Joss Whedon Experiment, and they look great, though I wish they would’ve put the Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) frame and the Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner) frame right next to each other. That way it’d look like he’s trying to listen to her ass with a stethoscope. Oh, Ruffles, you cheeky ass listener. Can you hear it now? The creak of its supple pert tautness? Oh you better believe he’d science you. He’d science you hard. (With his disheveled penis).
Meanwhile, I still can’t figure out what the hell Hawkeye’s job is going to be on this team. (Yes, I know, “Hawkeye is the surgeon,” hilarious MASH reference.) I’m already taking a pretty big leap of faith with the whole iron jetpack suit, magic shield, hot girl who beats up dudes, and mystical viking who can propel himself through the air by swinging a hammer, but a guy who shoots arrows? I don’t doubt that he’s very good at it, I just want to know one situation in which a bow and arrow would be preferable to a gun. Hmm, let’s see, so it holds half as many projectiles, which take twice as long to shoot, go half as fast, and are made of wood? Sorry, Hawkeye, we’re going to have to replace you. We had to go with “Redneck Man.” He owns two shotguns.
“Take a look at Banner, Michael!”
Hawkeye makes good coffee and doesn’t mind going out to pick up lunch most of the time.
But more seriously, I guess maybe arrows are quieter? So he can sneak around and kill people without drawing the same kind of attention as ScarJo’s ass. Still, we all know silenced guns in movies make no sound, so I could be wrong.
Waitress, I’ll take the Ruffalo Wings. With a side of unkempt introspection.
The guy with the arrows is pretty useful on Walking Dead. Although maybe that’s a crossbow. Yeah, fuck arrows.
Make wisecracks and bang villainous broads. Don’t you read no comics?
Oh, they used to have Redneck Man. But then he suggested to Black Widow that they “git ‘er done,” and she ripped his tongue out of his throat, Khal Drogo style.
I guess you kinda had to be there.
As long as someone refers to Hawkeye as “silent but deadly” he can be in the movie.
Redneck Man got the boot after calling the boss “Nig Fury.”
/It’s a joke ABOUT racism, I have this one black friend, etc.
Crossbow McRedneck is the best character on “The Walking Dead” now. Fact.
This banner is the best representation of my life. The 4 A’s: Alcohol Anonymous And Ass.
Also, I kind of assumed that they’d utilize ScarJo like Annie from “Community.” You know, bait/ distraction.
He’s no more pointless than most heroes. When you’ve got Superman or Jean Gray or some other near-omnipotent being, other heroes become pointless. I believe the same issue was brought up re: Green Lantern and the Ultimate Jizz Fog Ring.
Who the hell is the guy in the green cape with the 300 helmet? Can you still be a superhero if you don’t have real superpowers? A girl beating up guys and a dude with a bow and arrow don’t really sound too exciting. I hope Sam Jackson’s eyepatch shoots laser beams.
All I can think of after seeing those posters positioned like that is rapmetal. OOH… WA/A/A/A!
The Mighty Feklahr only does this because it is expected of Him here:
magic shield
Captain America’s shield is SO not magical, Lincini. It is his enhanced abilities (provided by the Super Soldier Serum) that allows Captain America to throw with such cunning accuracy and amazing visual stimulus.
Who the hell is the guy in the green cape with the 300 helmet?
OBVIOUSLY that is Loki, the main villain of the movie. Now, his abilities could be considered “magical” by comic book standards.
*snort snort*
*jerks it using the “Susan Richards” method (you say “The Stranger”, He says “The Invisible Woman”!)*
I’m reposting something I said in an earlier post on the topic, because the gang bang was over by the time I arrived at that post:
Hey, a bow may be more cumbersome and difficult to use than some other weapons, while lacking their range, but it can’t be beat for a stealthy kill. What’s that you say? The others in his company include two guys who just wing blunt objects at their targets, a girl carrying unsilenced guns and even wrist rockets, a guy in a mechanical suit with external rockets, and another who just screams with mutated rage as he smashes everything in sight? Yeah, that doesn’t make any sense at all, does it.
Don’t ruin the clusterfuck, Fek’. Disorientation, like alcohol, is my friend.
In the comics he was a circus performer inspired by Ironman to become a crime fighter but, knowing Hollywood, they’re probably going to make it something stupid.
Meanwhile, I still can’t figure out what the hell Hawkeye’s job is going to be on this team.
Am I the only one who actually read these comics as a kid? Really?
Hawkeye’s arrows aren’t regular old arrows. No, no, they’re all fancy-like with special arrowheads — some have rockets, some deliver acid, smoke, tear gas or have explosive tips like Rambo in “Rambo 2: Vietnamese Boogaloo,” or a cable attached, stuff like that. He’s pretty much like Batman with a longbow.
And yeah, if you’re fine with a guy whose powers consist of throwing a round shield that bounces back to him like a boomerang, the guy shooting the kickass TNT arrows from “Dukes of Hazzard” shouldn’t give you any pause.
He’s kinda like the good guy version of Colin Farrell’s character in Daredevil.
I’m down with Redneck Man. He can get hammered on Southern Comfort while Nick Fury gets hammered on Allize and they can talk about Tim Tebow and Cam Newton.
Redneck Man may not have super powers, but he does have Kenny Powers. Also his sidekicks, Tit Man and Ass Man.
emily52 is right. It’s important that Whedon treats this important franchise with respect and passion.
@Otto, I know what you mean. As someone who still secretly reads comics, Hawkeye has been one of the all-time greats
I agree with emily here! She really is a scum-suckin’ whore!
Ugh, Hawkeye fans are the Marvel version of Green Lantern fans.
Iowa Hawkeye fans KILL FACE!
Wouldn’t the DC version of Hawkeye fans be Green Arrow fans?
I’m disappointed that no one here reads comics…
This version of Hawkeye is based off of the Ultimate Comics version of Hawkeye. He’s a special agent for SHIELD with pinpoint accuracy. Basically, he doesn’t miss and makes anything he touches a deadly weapon (similar to Bullseye in the main Marvel universe).
In context to THIS Avengers team he basically plays the part of the straight company man. SHIELD can trust him becaues he’s one of them. He’s not a Norse God or a playboy industrialist or a Super Soldier from WWII. He’s a SHIELD agent that they have playing for THEIR team.
I’m the biggest nerd I know, and no one I know reads comics. Superhero movies can be fun, but when the comic book nerds are like “Zomgz do you guys not all spend your lives reading the thousands of comics these characters have been in” it makes me not want to bother. ScarJo’s ass is fine, bring back Norton as Hulk, and get rid of Renner-man.
Redneck man has only two shotguns? Yeah, ON him. Now in his truck he’s got a 30-.06 in a rack and a .357 Magnum under his seat. At home he’s got his own equipment to make ammunition (insert ATF joke here). Only his wife is always leaving ” her hair ” on it, causing him an undue amount of stress.