The Coen Brothers’ Latest Added Channing Tatum Because God Loves Us And Wants Us To Be Happy

Getty/Columbia Pictures

Few things have been as gratifying in the last five years as watching Channing Tatum gradually evolve from mumbly idiot into America’s sweetheart solely through hard twerk and a great sense of humor about himself. Maybe he’s still a mumbly idiot, but now he feels like our mumbly idiot, you know? And if ever there was a culmination of his gradual achievement of respect, it’s the one-time star of ‘Step Up 2: The Streets’ getting cast in the latest Coen Brothers movie. Because yep, that just happened.

Channing Tatum, Ralph Fiennes and Tilda Swinton are in negotiations to join George Clooney and Josh Brolin in ‘Hail, Caesar!, the Hollywood-set period comedy being made by Joel and Ethan Coen. Caesar tells the comedic tale of Eddie Mannix, a fixer who worked for the Hollywood studios in the 1950s. As befitting a Coen brothers movie, many colorful characters populate the script, with the roles hearkening back to Hollywood’s golden age. Tatum’s role is described as a Gene Kelly-type star while Fiennes would play Laurence Lorenz, a studio director, and Swinton will portray a powerful Hollywood gossip columnist. [THR]

I was hoping for ‘O Brother Where U At,’ starring Channing Tatum as Eddie Mad Kicks, from the Coen Brothers and Boost Mobile, but this is cool too.

Channing Tatum as a handsome, inarticulate old school movie star? Oh hell yes. Also, I know I just totally assumed that C-Tates’ character would be inarticulate without that ever being said, but I think he’d be cool with it. I mean just look at this lovable jackass: