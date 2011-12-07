‘The Five Year Engagement’: Jason Segel has problems with ladies, standing

Nick Stoller previously directed Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to the Greek (both of which I thought were actually pretty funny), and now he’s back with his big chubby muse, Jason Segel, in The Five Year Engagement. Segel gets engaged to his lady, Emily Blunt (am I the only one who constantly gets her confused with Olivia Wilde**?), and through a wacky series of mishaps, their marriage gets delayed for, like, ever. The sassy sidekicks are Chris Pratt and Alison Brie, respectively. Frankly, I don’t know if that’s enough conflict. I feel like marrying your fiancee is a lot like graduating from college. You know you have to get it over with at some point, but there’s really no reason to hurry because the next stage of your life is just going to suck.
I like pretty much everyone involved in this, but it doesn’t bode well that more than half the jokes in the trailer involve someone falling down. By my count, there was:
- Jason Segel falling on a fire hydrant
- Jason Segel falling on ice
- Emily Blunt getting hit by a car
- Emily Blunt getting shot with an arrow.
It seems like that many pratfalls add up to a nutshot, which as we all know is the kiss of death.
Also, “So then the little girl says, ‘I’m Pocahontas!’ and shoots her in the leg with a crossbow!” sounds like something Gary Busey would suggest at a writer’s meeting.
[Blunt’s mom was Jacki Weaver, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Animal Kingdom, which you should definitely see]
**A Wikipedia search led me to the shocking news that not only is Olivia Wilde not British (though she does have dual Irish-American citizenship), her real last name is Cockburn.
A blunt, some brie and P-Ratt (Portland’s leading Ratt cover band)? Sounds like a party.
Since when is Olivia Wilde British?
It sounds like something Gary Busey would DO at a writer’s meeting.
Let’s answer the real question: Which one of the leads goes full-frontal?
This Ain’t A Very Long Engagement: A *fart noise* parody
I always confuse Emily Blunt and Zooey Deschanel. Anyway, this movie looks stupid.
That’s just Jason Segel’s face. It does that.
Wait, is Alison Brie sporting a British accent? The fuck?
When the Communards said they wanted to see Brie Dyking out, I’m not sure this is what they had in mind.
** i can change the world. Daddy was right!
am I the only one who constantly gets her confused with Olivia Wilde**?
Yeah, probably.
Olivia Cockburn and Chad Farthouse should get married immediately. I demand that they have children with hyphenated last names. “Hello, I’m Winston Cockburn-Farthouse.”
You think you’re confused? I’m not sure Emily Blunt and Emma Stone are different people. Fuck it, in fifteen years they probably will be.
Yeah, that was nonsensical.
Same people in fifteen years. Vaguely red and troll-like. Or something.
And I was expecting an ass-kicking war film about the 1879-1884 Saltpeter War in South America, instead I get a bunch of people getting upset because they have to postpone a party. If they wanted some dramatic tension, they needed to make her a fundamentalist Christian who wouldn’t put out before marriage and Jason Segel slowly masturbates himself into insanity. Or vice-versa, for gender-subverting hilarity.
Cockburns are the worst of all the burns.
I respectfully disagree but Ashley is the worst of all the Burns(es?).
Olivia Wilde? No. But I do mix her up with the other dozen Emilys (Emili?), Emmas, and Emmeys. when I see her name in print.
Needs more Alison Brie.
I used to be Emily Blunt, but then I took an arrow to the knee
@Erswi – Buuuuuurrrrrrn!
This looks pretty awful. I loved Forgetting Sarah Marshall and really liked Get Him To the Greek, but this appears to be pretty damn formulaic.
And the dead grandmother joke? Yuck. They aimed for tacky and hit tasteless.
Cockburn- noun. An occurrence where, while in the act of love making, a man’s penis slips out and he rubs the underside all up on her sandpapery half shaven bush mound. Usually nobody notices until shower time.
