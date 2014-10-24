‘The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies’ Will End With A 45-Minute Battle Scene

Only a die-hard fan Lord of the Rings fan could think that the way to make these movies less boring is “LONGER BATTLE SEQUENCES!” but I guess that’s why Peter Jackson is their king. Peter Jackson, who films like Sting f*cks, is giving Hobbit fans just what they want (I assume?) in The Hobbit: The Battle of Five Armies, with a final battle that reportedly runs 45 minutes.
…designing and creating the 45-minute fight at the climax of The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies is much like preparing for an actual full-scale assault. “There’s a lot of logistics that have to be thought through,” says Jackson. “We have dwarves and men and elves and orcs, all with different cultures, with different weapons, and different shields and patterns and tactics.”
The mega-melee takes place at the foot of the Lonely Mountain as various armies vie for the newly reacquired dwarven treasure of Erebor. Like so much in Jackson’s Middle-earth, it represents filmmaking on the largest possible scale. “Before we could loose the first arrow, we had to design the landscape itself and figure out, ‘Okay, if we have 10,000 orcs, how much room are they going to take up?’ ” Jackson says. “ ‘Are they going to fill up the valley or look like a speck?’ Then we could start drawing the arrows on the schematics.”
Entertainment Weekly even has a picture of the giant diagram Peter Jackson and co used to try to determine where the different armies would go on the battlefield. Something I imagine he spent way more time on than the story.
After making the Lord of the Rings trilogy and two previous Hobbit films, Jackson has learned that epic warfare can be surprisingly boring, especially if you’re not watching people you care about. “We have a rule that we’re not allowed to go more than two or three shots of anonymous people fighting without cutting back to our principal characters,” he says. “Otherwise the audience just ends up with battle fatigue.” [EntertainmentWeekly]
Yep. And someone from New Zealand calling something boring is like an Australian calling someone drunk.
So we stretched this book out to three movies with a pretty tacked on love subplot and now we have a 45 minute battle scene. Awesome.
I’m so profoundly disinterested in this, and yet I know I’ll see it. Hate me, for I am part of the problem.
As I some who use to consider themselves to be a huge Star Wars fan, is it bad whenever I see someone bitch about the Hobbit Trilogy my first reaction is to want to say, “How does it feel nerd? How does it feel?!?!”
If the original LotR trilogy is the Star Wars for millenials (debatable), then The Hobbit trilogy is our prequels. Only with a much shorter intermission.
Exactly.
I must be one of the few people that actually enjoyed the first 2 Hobbit movies. Not enough to actually see them in theater but nonetheless I found them much more entertaining than the LOTR trilogy. Also just for clarification I never read any of the books so my opinion isn’t probably worth shit.
The first one was only one scene that isn’t dreadful: Gollum.
But the second one isn’t bad. The pacing is much better. The escape down the rapids is exciting and well-staged, and Benedict Cumberbatch is appropriately menacing.
Oh wow didn’t realize he was the Necromancer and yes I certainly enjoyed the 2nd one much more.
As a lifelong LotR fan (I spent most of my teenage years on LotR forums and making my own LotR fan sites and re-reading LotR) this sounds profoundly boring.
The main appeal of the LotR movies is the lovingly crafted daydream of Middle Earth. They aren’t particularly wonderful movies (nor are the books) but the world building is fantastic in both. As an awkward, introverted kid, that’s a wonderful chance to escape and imagine yourself as a Ranger, Elf, Hobbit or whatever.
I would be excited about this if Peter Jackson et al didn’t seem to have Tolkien fatigue (in the bonus content on the LotR DVDs, Jackson repeatedly mentioned he would _not_ want to do this again). All the battles in The Hobbit trilogy have absolutely no tension or seriousness, they feel like you’re watching someone playing a video game with cheat codes enabled. Now, the LotR trilogy also had that problem, somewhat, but not near as bad.
“Jackson has learned that epic warfare can be surprisingly boring, especially if you’re not watching people you care about. ”
replace “epic warfare” with “your Hobbit films”, Mr. Jackson. The only character I care about is Martin Freeman during the middle finger montage. [www.youtube.com]
Hey, it worked for Man of Steel…
Wouldn’t want to go with less than two, though. Look at what happened to The Lone Ranger.
Gotta fill time somehow. Test audiences didn’t buy the full-penetration scene between Kili and Not Arwen lasting for longer than 45 seconds.
this is an unpopular opinion but i really liked the hobbit movies and look forward to this one. it’s totally subjective and i realize they are flawed as films. they just make me feel good.
Trixy Hobittses
What a surprise. Verbal nails the triple 20 in the comments.
Social Network was compelling? I must’ve watched a different movie…