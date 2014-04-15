The Honest Trailer For ‘The Wolf Of Wall Street’ Finally Calls It Out On All The Drugs And Swearing

#Matthew McConaughey
04.15.14 4 years ago 9 Comments

I feel bad for the “Honest Trailers” gang, since CinemaSins sort of stole their shtick, made it more tedious, and ran it into the ground by sending me videos every three days. To their credit, the Honest Trailers guys make videos that are shorter (IMPORTANT), that tend to focus more on the big stuff, rather than the why-was-the-ashtray-facing-North-in-this-shot-but-South-in-the-next kind of stuff.

In their latest, they take on The Wolf of Wall Street, which is what we in the comedy business call “low-hanging fruit” (also my nickname in high school).

The only part I must object to is the idea that Matthew McConaughey “stole” Leo’s Oscar. How. Dare. You. McConaughey’s Oscar was obviously a make up award for his unconscionable snubs in Mud, Killer Joe, and most of all, Magic Mike, in which he deserved to win both Supporting Actor and Best Song for “Ladies of Tampa.” It’s typical of the Academy that he had to pretend to be dying of AIDs in order to get a statue, but don’t you dare insinuate that he didn’t put in the work. Let’s not forget, that chest-thumping scene in Wolf of Wall Street was completely ad-libbed by McConaughey and wasn’t even in the original script. Oscar? Hell, man, the guy should be the shirtless Pope.

That said, I enjoyed this gif:

McConaughey-Oscar-Leo

[Gif via here, video via ScreenJunkies]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Matthew McConaughey
TAGSHONEST TRAILERMATTHEW MCCONAUGHEYTHE WOLF OF WALL STREET

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP