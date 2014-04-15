The Honest Trailer For ‘The Wolf Of Wall Street’ Finally Calls It Out On All The Drugs And Swearing

I feel bad for the “Honest Trailers” gang, since CinemaSins sort of stole their shtick, made it more tedious, and ran it into the ground by sending me videos every three days. To their credit, the Honest Trailers guys make videos that are shorter (IMPORTANT), that tend to focus more on the big stuff, rather than the why-was-the-ashtray-facing-North-in-this-shot-but-South-in-the-next kind of stuff.
In their latest, they take on The Wolf of Wall Street, which is what we in the comedy business call “low-hanging fruit” (also my nickname in high school).
The only part I must object to is the idea that Matthew McConaughey “stole” Leo’s Oscar. How. Dare. You. McConaughey’s Oscar was obviously a make up award for his unconscionable snubs in Mud, Killer Joe, and most of all, Magic Mike, in which he deserved to win both Supporting Actor and Best Song for “Ladies of Tampa.” It’s typical of the Academy that he had to pretend to be dying of AIDs in order to get a statue, but don’t you dare insinuate that he didn’t put in the work. Let’s not forget, that chest-thumping scene in Wolf of Wall Street was completely ad-libbed by McConaughey and wasn’t even in the original script. Oscar? Hell, man, the guy should be the shirtless Pope.
That said, I enjoyed this gif:
Damn, saying “F*ck you!” to McConaughey? No. Not awesome, Honest Trailer.
I feel like honest trailers like most of the movies they make fun while cinema sins… While cinema sins is just terrible
Picking on Jim Rash is going too far.
I watched like two of those CinemaSins things — never again. I don’t understand the appeal of them one bit. It’s like reading through the “goofs” section on a movie’s IMDB page. No, I didn’t notice that glass that was half-full at first but then one third full in a subsequent shot. And I don’t fucking care. Honest Trailers are funnier, cleverer and more entertaining and it’s not even close.
That McConaughey bit isn’t exactly improvised…that conversation at the restaurant occurs in the book (well two convos were combined for his one in the restaurant). Coke, hookers, jerking off…all there. Now…the weird shit humming/chest-thumping…that i’d say was improvised. In so much that i think Wooderson just does that every day in the mirror anyway.
The first paragraph and footnote explains what Vince was referring to. Essentially exactly what you’re saying.
This trailer makes the movie look more enticing than the real ones.
If you are gonna drop a ton of F-bombs in your video, don’t bleep them. That was so fucking annoying to listen to.
“If you are gonna drop a ton of bleep-bombs in your video, don’t bleep them. That was so bleeping annoying to listen to.”
/fixed it