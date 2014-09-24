The iPhone Game ‘The Drowning’ Is Being Adapted For The Big Screen

If you had iPhone games picked as the next medium to be tapped for feature film adaptations, step up on and collect your prize – an in-app purchase special valued at $49.99, but yours today for just $9.99! Radar Pictures has reportedly given screenwriters and/or CW teen drama characters Creighton Rothenberger and Katrin Benedikt the honor of adapting Scattered Entertainment’s very popular iPhone and iPad first-person shooter game The Drowning. According to Deadline, Rothenberger and Benedikt have a hot hand for mindless action right now, as they’ve previously written The Expendables 3, Olympus Has Fallen and the recently director-less sequel, London Has Fallen.

For the unfamiliar, The Drowning tells the story of a massive oil spill that ruins the ocean and turns everyone who comes into contact with the bubbling crude into a zombie-like creature, which is great because no one had ever explored the environment as the cause of the undead before. The big story here, though, is the idea of turning smart phone and tablet games into movies, because the door is now wide open for a Kim Kardashian: Hollywood adaptation, which will make us all pray for quick zombie deaths.