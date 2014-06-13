The Spoof Has Become Self-Aware! A ’22 Jump Street’ Review

No matter how great your impressions are, how impeccable your timing, how clever your word play, one of, if not the hardest thing in comedy is knowing precisely what it is about you that’s funny. Is it your haircut? Your hipsterism? Your lopsided titties? What aspect of your personality/image is funniest to a complete stranger? It can take a hard, honest look in the mirror at your lopsided titties to figure this out, and some never do. The beauty of 22 Jump Street is that Lord and Miller and company know exactly what it is about the 22 Jump Street concept that’s funny: the fact that it’s a concept at all.
You may be too busy laughing to care, but it’s hard to know what you’re watching at first. There are non-stop jokes, and despite over-the-top action set pieces throughout, 22 Jump Street makes no attempt to be a believable action-comedy. It’d be almost like Pineapple Express in its attempt to marry jack-off humor and “badass” action, only the action doesn’t truly try to be badass (mostly), and the plot never requires you to be that invested in the stakes of it. It’s nearly Seltzer-Friedbergian in the sheer amount of referencing, only the references aren’t random and unfunny. In fact, despite the near-constant fourth-wall breaking, you soon realize that the target of nearly all the jokes in the film is the making of said film itself. It’s a parody, not of cop shows in general, but of the very idea of trying to make a commercial comedy sequel to a film based on a not-intentionally-comedic TV show from the 90s, specifically. It realizes, correctly, that the most absurd thing about 22 Jump Street is the fact that someone is trying to make a movie called “22 Jump Street” at all. This a grand feat of self-awareness.
It’s often been said (usually by me) that no one makes good spoofs anymore. In 22 Jump Street, Lord and Miller have not only created the rare successful modern spoof, they’ve created, dare I say it, a new kind of spoof. The self-spoof. (And yes, Australian readers, I realize “spoof” is slang for semen – I wrote this headline just for you).
That it’s a self-spoof might not be entirely clear until the final credits, which include a sequence so good it bumps the film up an entire letter grade all by itself. Before that, there are a lot of tongue-in-cheek references to movie making that the less film literate might not even get. “It’s the same case! Just do the same f*ckin’ thing!” Ice Cube shouts, invoking probably the exact directive the studio gave the filmmakers. (That same staccato punch that made Cube a great rapper makes everything he says funnier, and all his lines hit way harder than they should).
It soon transitions into a bromance movie with the narrative structure of a rom-com, going so far as to reference the concept of the “meet-cute” with a pun on “meat cute” (because it involves a q-tip and a meat sandwich, you see). I’m guessing Lord and Miller’s food pun experience in Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs must have come in handy here. That 22 Jump Street is an extended riff on the rom-com but with dudes playing the lovers wouldn’t really work on its own, and has basically already been done in I Love You, Man and Superbad, among others (it’s high-larious because they’re not actually gay!). But it works in 22 Jump Street because they’re so overt about making fun of every plot point. How many people in the audience even know what a “meet cute” is? Lord and Miller’s timing is so good, and Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum play their parts so well that the average moviegoer is probably going to enjoy it on a surface level, but there’s also this Titicaca-like reservoir of meta-ness to soothe the liberal arts major. And as a liberal arts major who loves caca, I can appreciate that.
Similarly, so many of these modern action comedies have a problem integrating action and comedy. Even my beloved Your Highness had some action sequences that felt like they came from a completely different movie. Shane Black’s eighties and nineties classics are basically the only films I’ve seen that are able to combine near Three Stooges-level comedy with action scenes that actually have stakes and feel like straight-up action scenes. The other option is to do it like Naked Gun does, using every action sequence as a mere opportunity for slapstick and gags, compelling even with no legitimate stakes or peril for the characters. A lot of recent movies have wanted to have it both ways (30 Minutes Or Less being an especially bad offender), putting the characters in legitimate peril while the thrust of the scene is still some jokey riffing. Which doesn’t really work, because a Seth Rogen type doesn’t go from stoney baloney slacker guy to a someone who’s still making jokes when he’s being shot at. A guy who’s making jokes while he’s being shot at is some kind of Charlie Bronson badass who eats lit cigars and pisses in death’s general direction. You can’t have the same character be Seth Rogen and Charlie Bronson in the same movie. 22 Jump Street still isn’t perfect at integrating action and comedy, but its insane level of self-awareness gives it leeway, because it’s overtly parodying the idea that the studio wants them to have these crazy action scenes. Culminating in a chase scene where a car pointedly crashes through a sculpture representing “togetherness” when the two main characters are most at odds. Again, I don’t think the average moviegoer is going to notice stuff like this, especially on first watch, but holy shit, it’s pretty brilliant. And there’s something to be said for a movie that actually improves the more you analyze and think about it rather than falls apart, as is standard. Have I mentioned we’re having this discussion about 22 F*CKING JUMP STREET? Lord and Miller are miracle workers.
I don’t think the self-aware touches are the reason 22 Jump Street works, I think it works because of the comedic timing, the chemistry of its perfectly-cast leads, and because of directors that are almost as good at staging sight gags as the Zucker brothers in their prime (I’m not sure a sequel to 21 Jump Street is their ideal canvas, but as the plot of this movie shows, neither are they). But the big question on everyone’s mind going into a movie like 22 Jump Street is not only “is it funny?” but “why does this exist?” 22 Jump Street actually has an answer, the the final sequence drives home the concept in a big way.
GRADE: A-
Great review. Only saw 30 minutes of the 1st one but loved it and will try and see this one.
Quit saying The Last Boyscout was a “classic.”
Head or gut?
It wasn’t a classic. It IS a classic.
If LBS isn’t a classic I’ll do a jig.
why did farthammer cross the road?
Water’s wet, sky’s blue, LBS is a classic…who gives a fuck?
In terms of movie greatness, LBS is only behind Point Break and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.
Surf’s up, pal!
@AB -Because his dick was stuck in the chicken
Look, I un-ironically claim that Predator is my favorite movie of all time in any genre. But LBS was way too Shane Black even for Shane Black. And to this day I still have friends who are convinced that uppercutting someone in the nose will kill them.
Last Boy Scout falls into the so-bad-it’s-good group that people love to refer to as “classics” even though they clearly are not.
I liked it mostly because of all th things you said. I did feel it was too long and a bit too in love with itself but a comedy sequel that not only seems to improve on the original but actually expand on it is A-OK in my book
This was my take as well including the running time which did appear to be rather long. The ice cube daughter’s story line and C-tates reaction to it was hilarious. Plus they even had a shout out to one of the greatest albums of all time that took place during Ice Cubes former life. No arguments from me by giving it an A-/B+ grade overall grade.
You. You’re alright, Mancini.
Note when C-Tates crashes through the MC STATE sign, he takes out the M, leaving C STATE, which is an anagram of C-TATES. It HAD to be a filmdrunk shout out.
It just HAS to be!
/clutches Magic Mike poster
hoooooly crap, you’re probably right. They did linger on it way too long.
I think concerning combining action/comedy, using Shane Black as an example, is less the action itself and more keeping the character dynamics the same for the action as they do with the comedy. You can’t suddenly just flip the switch for your comedy team to go into Highlander mode. Riggs and Murtaugh are both capable in a fight, but they remain the same characters, the straight man and the funny man. Take the LW 4 opener, the whole fight becomes this big joke about Riggs getting Murtaugh to act ridiculous in order to win, that doesn’t work if both guys become Equilibrium Christian Bale in every fight.
And now that I think about it, what’s everyone’s Lethal Weapon rankings? I don’t think I’ve seen that on here before. I’ve got 4, 1, 3, 2.
Did…did you just say 4 was your favorite? Are you Jet Li?
I like it because it actually made me feel something for Leo other than burning rage. That and Jet Li and Chris Rock.
I think I like 2, then 1.
1,2,4,3
5,6,1,2 and I think I blocked out 3 & 4.
We can all agree that 3 is the worst, right?
@AB you beat me to it! “Now that you are Riggs and not Murtaugh”
@dissident BY FAR 3 was the worst.
2,1,4,3. Two has Joss Ackland, the toilet bomb, Patsy Kensit’s boobs AND “But, but…you’re black!” With Glover turning to Pesci and getting the silent nod saying “yes, I’m afraid it’s true.”
3,1,2,4
3 was the first R rated movie I saw in the theater so it gets extra points.
Lethal Weapon 6: Dennis, Mac & Charlie FTW.
Good review, I might actually try and watch these now. And Last Boy Scout is a classic. So there.
Just got out of it. I agree with alot of what you said Vince, but I actually was kind of bummed out that the audience of high schoolers and college freshmen missed pretty much all the parody and irony aspects of it. I looked like the biggest toolbag in the 400 person theater when I was the ONLY one laughing out loud at the blatant Red Herring joke. Its like this movie could easily be more intelligent that it already was, but it actually was in fact limited by having to play to the usual stereotypes and tropes expected in a “college” movie or a cop film. I’m glad that they spent alot of time poking fun at the stupidity and predictability of these plot points, but it kind of got old after awhile (even the end credits sequence went on too long). It actually kind of reminded me of the super meta episodes of Community at times, where ya we get whats going on is really clever, but if you watch with a bunch of people not that in tune with whats going on, it becomes kind of annoying. Also the 2nd act kinda lags during the whole extended “fall out” part, especially since it was done basically the exact way in the 1st movie.
That said, this is still one of the better comedy sequels around (I personally liked Anchorman 2 more, but it was basically the same sequence of skits + some timely commentary). I’m kinda bummed there was no mention of Jillian Bell in the review here because she was fucking hilarious. Her scene at the end with Jonah Hill is an instant classic, and I hope it makes her a bigger star. Plus those twins were great. I think whenever the movie decided to just fuck around and get away from the plot, it excelled. The Mexican sequence, the Beat Poetry scene and The Fist Fight are all instant classics, and they were enough to make me like this movie alot. I’m just hoping this holds up just as well as the first film, because that got funnier every time I saw it and I dont know if this will do the same : /
B+
P.S. Lord and Miller were basically purposely trying to piss off the studio by making their 21 Jump Street brand the gayest movie since Brokeback Mountain right? I thought I Love You, Man was distractingly gay, but this might have been more so. Meh whatevs, still funny.
@Mixhail – You should never be bummed that an audience of high schoolers and college freshmen missed parody and irony. They were probably too busy TinderFaceTweeting about their popamacorn and mike and ikes to understand what the movie was about.
Also, there’s NO WAY that in an audience full of high schoolers and college freshmen that YOU were the biggest toolbag. I’m not buying it.
I will absolutely not disagree with your B+, but the end credits scene went on too long?! Shit, I wish it was a whole movie of that.
Also, I kind of wish he and Jillian Bell would’ve boned.
@Vince Mancini haha if they did just a super quick cut away after they did in fact bang, that would have been great.
I laughed wayyyy too hard at the Red Herring bit.
I totally agree, this is the first film I’ve seen in a while where it actually gets funnier the more you think about the jokes. About halfway through it I was thinking that they were starting to stretch the concept a bit too far, but once you realise that’s the point then it gets a while lot funnier.
Between this, the first one, and The Lego Movie, I’m pretty sure Lord and Miller are the current kings of meta-comedy.
Ice Cube could be reading a childrens book and it would still sound like hes wanting to do a drive-by.
Finally! A 2014 movie that earns an “A” from Vince “Meh” Mancini!
*narrows eyes in a threatening manner”
It better be good.
Dammit Vince! Now I want to see 22 Jump Street.
I loved 21 Jump Street but was nervous this sequel would be a money grab and in the Hangover 2 realm. Now, I’m so excited. Thanks for getting my hopes up.
I dunno, man. I just keep getting that “Right in the crack!” bit blasted at me every time the TV spot airs and I’m all outta ughs. Tell me that’s somehow funny in context? Or at least one of a very few “jokes” like it?
Which bit is that? I don’t remember that one.
@Vince Mancini It’s at the end of every trailer and TV spot I’ve seen. Hill and C-Tates and Ice Cube are all facing the camera and holding guns and Ice Cube being his most Ice Cubist says “We’re Jump Street, and we ’bout to jump in yo’ ass!!!1!!1” Hill pauses a beat and tries to look threatening or something and goes “Right in the crack!” and now my day is ruined because now I’ve typed that out in words..
I don’t remember that. I’m not sure it’s in the actual movie.
That’s encouraging and also maddening.
One Vince Mancini? TWO Vince Mancinis? But he … but you can’t … oh, my medication….
Naw it’s in there, nearish the end. But the movie has SO many good jokes (they come at you like a machine gun) that the trailer really can’t spoil everything like it does with half of movie comedies these days.
Str8t outa compton, Saw the movie last night. Soooo 4th wall breaking.
So many Cameo’s, I couldn’t believe they saved the best for the credits.
Daaaamn. A Mancini A- makes me want to dress up in a fancy tux to see this C-Tates extravaganza. Might have to wear some of the Stetson cologne to impress the ladies.
@Jeff Sorensen: I dug out my old bottle of Brut just for tonight’s showing.
The movie had a f-ing Benny Hill gag in it. I think I was the only person in the audience who got that.
And it was amazing how they basically just shit all over the studio’s hopes for a 23 Jump Street with the amazing end credits sequence. Hell, Tatum even made fun of “White House Down” in the film.
This was a seriously deep meta comedy. And damn funny. A+.
Yeah no one got the “Benjamin Hill Hall” reference. Ugh damn high schoolers. And no one laughed at the White House Down joke either fuck.
I definitely got the Benny Hill gag. I thought the sight gag could have actually gone on for just a tad bit longer for people to really get it, but at the same time, I’m happy with how it went.
I agree, @wedge94 it was very meta, and so fucking funny. The part that actually made me laugh the most though? When they first get to 22 Jump Street and Schmidt says the Captain’s office looks like a giant Ice Cube … I BURST out laughing.
then … everyone looked at me.
“My name is Jeff.” That alone got me excited for this.
Someone likes your review Vince: slog.thestranger.com/slog/archives/2014/06/13/22-jump-street-were-doing-a-sequel
The “stand in” trailer they just released is borderline genius.
Well done, i was just going to share that having had it pop up on my timeline. Great review, Vince. It’s good to read something gleefully bursting with enthusiasm. I hadn’t given this movie much thought but now I want to see both it and its predecessor.
Ha props to the movie for not removing both references. I thought the Tracy Morgan was real unfortunate, but totally blanked on Maya Angelou being dead too.
Just saw the movie and fucking loved it. I did feel like an idiot for being the only one to laugh at the red herring joke. Just silent with one asshole laughing.
Same here. My wife and I laughed our asses off while everyone else was stonefaced.
I feel like we have to form a support group. I just got my goddamn Masters, I don’t want these punk kids making me feel like a fool with my pants on the ground.
After reading this review, my husband and I went out to see this movie and laughed until we cried. Thanks, Vince!
Maybe I give high school/college students too much credit, but really? Multiple people were in theaters where they were the only ones who got the Red Herring joke? Jesus.
Anyway, loved the hell out of it. Glad it made all the money for the weekend.