The New Trans4mers Trailer Has Optimus Fighting Space Stuff On A Fire-Breathing Robot Dinosaur

Transformers: Age of Extinction is set far in the future from the previous three, long after the much-celebrated death of Shia Lebeouf and Megan Fox’s tragic Ferrari-washing accident, in a world where Mark Wahlberg has to try to pay his daughter’s way through porn star college by digging through junk heaps. One day he finds some junk and he’s like “Come heah, you guys, I think it’s a Transfawmah!”
It turns out to be Optimus Prime, but then Stanley Tucci is pissed because the government, until a big space thing comes and gives birth to a gun baby that shoots Optimus in the chest. That’s when Marky Mark gives him a talking to, and they realize they need to kick things into high gear if they want to save the Earth from the flying space deal that wants to do bad stuff to us. How do you fight a technologically superior enemy? With dinosaurs, of course. So Optimus Rides off to fight them on top of Grimlock, the dinosaur robot, with a big sword.
There’s been some debate on the internet about whether the space thingy is Unicron or Galvatron (have you ever noticed that the most thorough Wikipedia entries are for cartoon characters?). I don’t really have a dog in that fight because I’m not 11, but I’ll bet you a thousand dollars they had to talk Michael Bay out of adding a “Fagatron.” Probably based on critics.
Opens June 27th. HD available at Apple.
I thought Optimus Prime on a fire breathing dinosaur would be cooler. I mean, it was pretty cool but…It could have been cooler. *Gently kicks soda can, stuffs hands in pockets, walks away*
God he knows how to film explosions.
No, he doesn’t. That’s the tragedy.
He knows how to film them he just doesn’t want to write a real story to put them in.
He doesn’t give them time to breathe or really convey scope and scale. He just likes things exploding, but his ADHD mentality keeps them from having any value.
Shockwave destroyed a massive skyscraper in the Chicago Loop and you couldn’t really fucking tell how big it was or how dramatic such an occurrence would have been because he couldn’t frame and film it half-decently.
He’s gotten worse as it’s gotten easier. He had a personal financial stake in Martin Lawrence shooting gas tanks to blow up a guy in a plane in Bad Boys — and it works. He keeps the camera still and allows the whole shot an extra couple seconds to actually linger over the explosion.
Now it’s just incidental and fucking shit.
I’m sure this is just a metaphor for our dangerous reliance on fossil fuels, what with the giant, fire-breathing mechanical dinosaur. It makes perfect sense.
… What’s that, Michael Bay? Metaphors are gay? Oh, my bad. Carry on.
I like new Megan Fox more than old Megan Fox.
You strike your tongue!
How hard did they have to hold back michael bay, for not calling this tran4mers?
Fuck you vince, I read the article and then saw the title.
I….I think this looks cool. As the first person to over praise Generation One transformers due to 28 year old nostalgia…and a guy who HATES the designs. ive seen everyone of these stupid ass movies in the theaters and regret nothing. sigh its like the movie version of taco bell, i know its shitty and bad for me, but…but i love it. –weeps–
@st8CHILL You have to be stoned to enjoy it?
Was that a cigar-smoking, bearded hobo robot? A Hobobot? A Hobot?!
HOBOT!
This robot is focused on bringing in the hipster demo. He was transforming way before anyone else. [imgur.com]
What does his monocle turn into?
Rohobot?
No thank you. I learned my lesson from Transformers: Revenge of the Giant Truck Nuts. Michael Bay hates his audience.
They totally ripped off my Nu-Christian film about a fire-breathing T Rex-riding, broadsword-wielding Jesus H. Christ opening a chalice of whoop-ass on an unholy horde of (by amazing coincidence) sentient, atheist, bipedal Aborto-Bots.
There goes my pay day. I could’a been rockin’ footlongs every B-Day like Cameron. I’d even let Belinda have some.
Is that one robot smoking a pipe bomb like a cigar?
WAIT, YOUS GUYS GOT FACKIN DINO ROBAHTS!??!?! THEY AIN’T GAY, AH THEY?!?!?! IF NAWT, THEN SIGN ME THE FACK UP FAWH THAT SHIT!!!
tellyouahrobahtmathaisaidhello
This summer, Trans4mer will lick you boom boom down
This summer, open the door, get on the floor, Optimus rides a dinosaur
NOW I’M GONNA TALK TO A DINOSAUR. HEY DINOSAUR, HOW’S IT GOIN’. I SEE YOU BREATH FIRE. I WAS ALMOST BURNED BY FIRE IN THREE KINGS, DID YOU SEE THAT? DID YOU SEE THREE KINGS? AND HEY, NEXT TIME TRY NOT TO EAT JEFF GOLDBLUM, OK? HE’S A COOL GUY. GOOD MAN. LET’S DO A MOVIE TOGETHER SOME TIME ALRIGHT? OH YEAH, WE’RE IN ONE NOW. A’RIGHT REMEMBER TO SAY HI TO YOUR MOTHER FOR ME.
I certainly hope this scene plays out just as you wrote it
…I see that they’ve decided to include canon from Beast Machines, aka the worst thing to ever come out of Transformers before the Michael Bay films.
Bay, must your target audience learn where Transformers babies come from? Hardcore Transformers fans were able to accept from Beast Wars that Transformers had souls and could fall in love, and even they tuned out when Beast Machines pulled the shit it pulled. Do you really think your audience will buy any of the bullshit of Beast Machines?
That picture of grimlock is awesome.
Optimus on Grimlock I’m in love. : )
Pfff. Fire-breathing? That’s not really possible. What does Bay take us for, idiots?
Nice use of Futurama.
If Mark Wahlberg had been there, the dinosaurs never would’ve gone extinct.
Let me tell you how this movie would be like all the others. Hey cool discovered a robot race! learn a bit about them and something that will just so happened later on. Some government comes in and says WE DON”T WANT NO ALIENS ON OUR PLANET (even though they saved out planet a dozen times and shared there tech with our race or somehow has been the reason why the human race had made progress in tech) SO GET THE HELL OUT OF HERE! evil robots come in and kill someone and makes everyone sad. then it gets worse with evil robots. then the good guys learn something that is a hail mary pass kind of knowledge that could save the world and they do a quick journey then all of a sudden because of that they revive what ever character like jesus. they go in, save the day with some huge upgrade which after they win that huge upgrade is dropped and never seen again or mentioned. Government says alien robots are cool again stay on our planet. Oh and lets put in a love interested that isn’t necessary except to get somewhat of a female audience in there to.
I hate micheal bay and I hate he uses a same kind of formula for all the movies after the first. I hate people are so blind to easily by this. On screen it looks cool but god damn the story bugs the hell out of me beyond anything.
Doug Loves Movies > Transformers 4