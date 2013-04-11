The Point Break Remake Has A Director Now

Director and possible Sony smart phone Ericson Core (Invincible) has been tabbed by Alcon Entertainment to direct the remake of Kathryn Bigelow’s 1991 part-time bank robbers/full-time surfers action drama Point Break. According to Alcon – yes, the very same Alcon that brought us Joyful Noise and The Wicker Man – this new take on the classic tale of a former college football star turning to law enforcement to infiltrate and take down a team of surfing skydivers who rob banks to fund their free-wheeling lifestyles is to remain in our radical wheelhouses, you righteous bros.
The new version of the film is set in the world of international extreme sports, and like the original involves an undercover FBI agent infiltrating a criminal ring. The filmmakers are keeping other plot points under wraps.
Known for his cinematography work on the box office success “The Fast and the Furious” for Universal Pictures and “Daredevil” for 20th Century Fox, Core made his directorial debut with Disney’s “Invincible” starring Mark Wahlberg.
So it’s basically xXx meets, um, Point Break. Whatever. I’m not going to be that guy who freaks out and acts all indignant that yet another “classic” film is being dug up and violated by uncreative Hollywood suits who are just looking to make a quick score at the box office by trampling the name of something we love, while knowing that we’ll bite and fork over our cash because we’re all soulless monkeys, conditioned to stare at the giant flashy screen because, “LOOK AT ALL THE PRETTY COLORS!”
No way, I’m not going to be that incoherent, babbling A-hole. Instead, I’m going to ask the most important questions about Point Break that no one has been brave enough to ask.
Can you really recreate Gary Busey eating a sandwich?
No. You can’t. And can you recreate that weird head shaking face thing that Anthony Kiedis does?
No. You can’t. And can you recreate this majestic hair?
No. You can’t. But Core and Alcon will try anyway. Vaya con dios, bros.
sweet God let there be parkour and dubstep
skrillex will play Kiedis’s part if he can do the soundtrack
I’m not sure there will be much of anything else.
Couldn’t be worse than the original. The original had Keanu in it trying to be a serious actor. WTF?
You are not a good person. We watch Point Break *around* Keanu’s performance, taking care to pay as little attention as possible. You can love the sun without staring at the fucker.
You’re both wrong. We watch Point Break in glorious ironic appreciation of Keanu’s performance.
The original also had “I AM AN EFF BEE EYE AGENT!!!!!”
Next up, a Gleaming the Cube remake with no skateboarding!
or RAD with Ice Skating.
I’d be partial to “Airborne” with vibram-clad Segway racing kids.
@ TTR – is it wrong that I liked that movie?
I’d like them to ‘reimagine’ Lords of Dogtown as a gang of dogs who do acrobatics
AAAAAARRRRRRHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!!! (whilst shooting gun into the air)`
A remake would. Be. A. Waste. Of.Time
They’re just gonna FUCK IT UP
They hold up house concerts for the loot, then escape in Zorb balls!
Drug of choice: Low Carb Monster
“*Failed* college football star”? Dude jacked up his knee. Show some goddam respect.
What was I thinking, BRAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH???
Easily one of my favorite things to do with friends visiting LA: [www.pointbreaklivela.com]
Seriously bros. You haven’t truly lived until you’ve been Utah’d.
I saw Point Break Live and they told us that one of the cast members was Katherine Bigelow. Drunk me went up and congratulated her on The Hurt Locker and offered her a PBR.
I expected nothing less AG, nicely done sir.
Wow. Missing the swayze real bad right now.
Instead of remaking Point Break they should walk around and act stoned.
The Fast and the Furious WAS a Point Break remake.
That’s what I was going to say. This movie sounds like a remake of the first F&F movie.
Zac Efron as Keanu as Johnny Utah (exactly how I typed it) or no tickee for porky.
Usually when it comes to remakes I’m like “Eh….I’ll probably give it a shot”….I even watched Love Don’t Cost a Thing eventually….
But this one sounds like it can go fist itself. Unless Lori Petty is involved….then it can fist her and then itself.
Don’t you mean 2 sandwiches?
‘UTAH!! Get me 2!!’
You two guys seen a kid run through here with a car stereo?
I’d consider seeing it if they stay with Keanu as the 20 year older Utah and C-Tate’s as the young snot nosed quarterback punk.
So they want to do a movie called “Point Break,” which is itself a surfing term, without surfing.
And people say Hollywood is unoriginal.
Is there going to be funding for a new Drop Zone?
THEY’RE REMAKING MOVIES FROM THE 90’S NOW?!!