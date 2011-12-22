The Prometheus trailer is finally here

UPDATE: Now with higher-quality embed. Scroll down.

The trailer for Prometheus, Ridley Scott’s prequel/sequel/sorta-related story to Alien is finally online. The movie stars Idris Elba, Michael F. Assbender, Guy Pearce, Noomi Rapace, and Charlize Theron, and of itself, the trailer would be pretty cool. It doesn’t tell us much beyond the fact that the sets are really big, but who doesn’t love a big set (*points to ‘TITS OR GTFO’ shirt*)? But after Fox released no fewer than THREE teasers for the trailer (yes, trailers for a trailer, basically), I guess I expected more than a 60-second trailer where none of the shots last more than a few seconds. If Prometheus himself had made this big a deal about the gift of fire, I think humanity would’ve been like, “Jeez, asshole, we get it already, get over yourself.”

HD at Apple, whenever they get around to getting it online.