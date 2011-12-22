The Prometheus trailer is finally here

UPDATE: Now with higher-quality embed. Scroll down.
The trailer for Prometheus, Ridley Scott’s prequel/sequel/sorta-related story to Alien is finally online. The movie stars Idris Elba, Michael F. Assbender, Guy Pearce, Noomi Rapace, and Charlize Theron, and of itself, the trailer would be pretty cool. It doesn’t tell us much beyond the fact that the sets are really big, but who doesn’t love a big set (*points to ‘TITS OR GTFO’ shirt*)? But after Fox released no fewer than THREE teasers for the trailer (yes, trailers for a trailer, basically), I guess I expected more than a 60-second trailer where none of the shots last more than a few seconds. If Prometheus himself had made this big a deal about the gift of fire, I think humanity would’ve been like, “Jeez, asshole, we get it already, get over yourself.”
HD at Apple, whenever they get around to getting it online.
Are there any solemn Dwarves singing? No? LAME!
I’m pretty pumped about this. Yes, Fox pretty much torpedoed the franchise beginning in 1992, but before then Aliens was one of the best scifi franchises/blatant metaphors for rape out there. Here’s hoping that this will be able to capture some of that magic again.
Well, Ridley does know teasing. Better than that girl in junior high who thought a punch to the nuts was teasing, anyways.
In space no one can hear me cream
And the final BRRRAAAAAAAMMMMM!!! of 2011 goes to Prometheus. Check and Mate.
That banner image is ripe for photoshopping.
All I see’s a couple black dudes and a South African. You sure this doesn’t prequel District 9?
Trailers for trailers ridiculousness aside, this makes me happy.
Noomi Rapace is going to become super famous in the US, right? She better.
She’s a huge Duke fan.
Now, now, just because she has the letters R-A-P-E in her last name, that doesn’t automatically make her a Duke fan.
YOU’RE A HUGE DUKE FAN.
You should take advantage of the new reply feature.
You know, I almost don’t want to, just to spite you.
(Reading replies out of sequence makes me feel closer to Steven Seagal.)
People still have to run in the future? Seriously? I prefer the Wall•E hover chair and cupcakes in a cup future.
Noomi Rapace is an anagram for Rooney Mara. COINCIDENCE?
/1) no and 2) yes
It would be so hilariously awesome if it turned out that the bad guys in this one are Predators.
Chris Hanson would not see the humor in it though.
Or Omar.
Was she a big girl? Large through the hips? Noomi?
Nominated. That is all.
Something tells me Noomi Rap(ef)ace will be playing the part of Face-Huggee.
I hope the film has Idris Elba asking “Are you taking notes on a alien fucking invasion?”
Brother Mouzone flew a long way to finish off this battle.
They deleted the scene where the aliens kick Alec Baldwin out of the spaceship for
playing Angry Birds.
I’m totally going to go ask a nerd to “The Prom” and hope he gets us tickets.
YAY FREE POPCORN!
Hey! You got “Aliens” all over my “Event Horizon”!
if in that future we can make synthetic humans with giant penises, why are we sending humans? and how are the penisbots not in charge?
I wonder what are the odds the token black guy gets it first?
I just hope every time Mr. Elba sees a new piece of technology he shouts out “I have GOT to get me one of them!”
Elba walks around with a blue tooth in his ear the whole movie
I can’t wait for the sequel, “Reggietheus”.
well done
or the prequel, “Homecomingetheus”. *Booed off stage, justifiably kills self*
“Nigga is you takin’ notes on an alien fuckin’ conspiracy?”
finally actually watched the trailer; Im gona nail it in this venue first:
the fire the humans steal is one of those containers in the room with the giant head. they open it (Fassbender pulling the organism covered in green slime) and unleash the wrath of the gods. the head is giant because in some way the beings have been expecting the meeting and it’s not a worship relic as much as a training device
Fassbender is a “good” robot. The evil member of the crew is Theron; with specific orders from “the company” on the mission (unknown to the crew)
..and if i just nailed that from some vague reading and two views of the trailer; hollywood should just vace all characters in every movie wear ski masks from now on
Theron is the space jockey (human in a biomechanical suit)
nailed this. the only reason it’s not a prequel is because they want to launch a new trilogy. both james cameron and ridley scott wanted distance from that turd train 20th century made the franchise
this film is how “the company” plans to sieze full control (of earth) from its competitor.
I’m just looking forward to when Master Chief shows up.
This looks rad. All you naysayers can go listen to a Joan Osborne album and kiss my ass.
GAME OVER MAN, GAME OVER.
in space, no one can eat ice cream.
Where’s the like button?
As long as they hired HR Giger again to design the set to look like a bunch of robot penetration shots, I’ll be onboard.
Tell me more!
The Blair Witch Project. In space!
No copy/past of another comment? Man, even the spambots are going downhill on this site.
The Nostromo Corporation started with spambots…..
The number of members on the largest dating&support site stdster. c/om(if I spell the
site correctly) has reached 500,000 members
OMG! Why so many guys and girls on the site are very sexy? Why so many people are infected
by Std? There is no doubt that we need SEX-ED