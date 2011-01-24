The Roommate Has A Sexy Trailer

A few weeks back I accidentally used a picture of Minka Kelly when referring to Leighton Meester and my excuse was “Whatever bro, I’ve nailed them both.” And after the ink dried on the restraining orders, I realized that they’re both in the upcoming college thriller
Single White Female The Roommate, which has a new trailer making the TV and intertubes rounds this last week. Now that I’ve been able to watch it repeatedly in private over the past 76 hours, I’m ready to share it.
Minka and Leighton play college roommates who meet for the first time and quickly become as close as sisters, and DEAR GOD JUST KISS ALREADY! Sorry, I promised myself I would keep it together. The Roommate, directed by Christian E. Christiansen (seriously?), also stars FilmDrunk favorite Cam Gigandet as a studly beef slab that comes between the two… roommates. Whatever, I’m no Peter Hammond. Turns out Leighton is insane and prone to fits of violence if she gets off her meds. Haha, aren’t they all, guys?
Trailer after the jump…
Oh yeah, did I mention? Billy Zane. Get the Golden Globes ready, friends.
Where be the trailer for this piece of shit?
Posting this comment just so Burnsy doesn’t kill himself after everybody skips his thread just b/c Mankini came out of hibernation.
You still suck though, bro.
Yeah, Vince you can’t be like the two hottest chick are in this movie about sleeping in the same bed and boning (that’s what i did with my roommate in college, he said it was normal) and then not put the trailer on
Whatever, I liked this movie better when it was called Revenge of the Titfuckers.
You think this is bad? You should see the emails that Danger and Vince send each other about how unfunny I am.
did I imagine Vince tweeting or posting a status about Cam Gigandet actually being cool?
Sorry about the disappearing trailer. Me and WordPress haven’t been seeing eye to eye lately.
NO! NOT THE BELLY RING!
I hope Billy Zane’s the hunky doctor.
Is that Kristen Stewart and Phoebe Cates in the banner pic? Too late, He already told His cock they are!
Oh, true story! The Mighty Feklahr jacked it this morning to a nudie of Demi Moore He got off of Turden a while back.
When the happy moment arrived, He screamed, “YIPPEE KAY YAY MOTHERFUCKER!” and punched an autographed Ashton Kutcher promotional picture from MTV.
*watches WWTDD’s sitemeter slowly climb*
Cam Gigandet can’t be a real name. It’s an anagram for caged midget or something, right?
This movie had sex in my bed while I was at work.
Christian E. Christiansen sounds like a condescending atheist nickname.
Minka just hasn’t had the same appeal since Jeter spread his ithcy love bumps all over her.
Lobster dog at 2:00!
Not enough freeze framing on the 2:05 mark.
Yes, I watched the whole thing just to find out where they kissed. Much like I will on the DVD.