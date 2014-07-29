The Trailer For ‘The Longest Week’ Makes Me Hate Rich People Even More

The trailer for “The Longest Week” asks the question “what happens when an aimless rich dude gets cut off from his family’s wealth, and has to move in with his rich friends?” The answer to that question is who gives a shit? In this film, Jason Bateman plays a rich kid who is financially cut off by his father and moves in with Billy Crudup. And it seems that the bulk of this movie centers around Bateman and Crudup fighting over Olivia Wilde. I feel like I’m getting a migraine from all the scumbaggery present in this trailer.
Let me admit right now that I am a classist. I’m not proud of it, in fact it’s one of my worst qualities. It doesn’t matter that it’s politically correct to hate the rich, I’ll be the first to admit it’s just plain bigotry. For as long as I can remember, I’ve been incredibly resentful of the ridiculously affluent and, as a consequence, have always loathed movies about them (unless they used the money for something rad, like building airplanes or vigilante justice.) My classism has kept me from liking movies that the world around me has pretty much unanimously agreed are great, like ‘Rushmore’ or the ‘Royal Tenenbaums’ (and I’m sure a mountain of non-Wes Anderson movies as well.) I can tell this is going to be one of those movies that I hate because of my classism.
There is a moment in the trailer where Jenny Slate makes me think that this movie might be slightly self-aware. She asks “how am I supposed to care about a group of over-privileged, affluent types who go gallivanting around without any sort of a moral compass?” Bateman immediately responds “the affluent have plenty of problems.” Yeah, one “longest week” of problems. Blow me.
Zack Braff kicks himself for not making this movie first.
Half-Whit Stillman
I like Metropolitan a lot, possibly because there’s a non-rich character who the audience can relate to, or because Christopher Eigeman fucking rules.
Chris Eigeman is the best. I even like Barcelona purely on the strength of his sarcastic disdain. This mess up above looks like a photocopy of a fax of a Whit Stillman movie though. Or a Four/Lenny using the Multiplicity scale if you prefer.
@PDM–oh word. I agree with your assessment of this trailer, and it just inspires me to watch, like, Last Days of Disco or something. Damsels in Distress fucking blew though.
We are chewin’ on the same bone, Counselor.
Damn, I’m stealing the shit out of “Half-Whit Stillman.”
If you have any objections, you can speak with my attorney here. (Buttockus, you accept rolls of nickels as payment, right?)
I agree with everything you’re saying, but Olivia Wilde is REALLY attractive, so…. I’m torn.
Am I wrong for preferring Jenny Slate?
You are not wrong in that what you like is what you like. Also, Jenny Slate is definitely attractive.
click the her name and dig the link.
i giggled like a little bitch
well done lieb
Don’t worry, since this has Olivia Wilde it is destined to bomb at the box office.
Um, somebody’s obviously never heard “Mo’ Money, Mo’ Problems.”
Just watch Bad Words instead. This looks douchey.
I finally watched that the other day. I was not disappointed
Bad Words was terrific. This, not so much.
Bad Words started strong, but it became apparent pretty quickly that it only had one joke.
The original Arthur is goddamn hilarious.
“Jason Bateman plays a rich kid” Bateman is 45 years old, so the fact that he’s still considered “a kid” gives me hope. I’m just “a young adult” by that standard!
yeah, I was gonna address that. I use the word ‘kid’ to describe anyone who still mooches off their parents past the age… lets say 40.
“Rich 50 is middle class 38.”–Jack Donaghy
I’m not going to say I’m affluent, because I’m not. But I do alright. I’m not defending the rich. I come from nothing beginnings and went to public school in the ghetto, so it’s not like I fell into a good paying job by nepotism or anything. That said, anyone who thinks money solves everything is a straight up moron. The only thing having more money gives you is WAY more opportunities to fuck up even harder.
Most poor people will gladly swap their poor people problems of not being able to afford basic necessities or being blamed for all of societies ills for the “problems” of rich people.
No, being rich doesn’t solve everything, it just solves the most important and the only things that actually fucking matter. Being forced to move from a 4,000 sf home to a 2,800sf home or trading in your boat for a smaller boat are not problems, they’re inconveniences.
Right like I’ll believe an Evilbanker…
But seriously rich people do have problems, but their problems are an order of a magnitude less than anyone who is not rich, and crazily enough being rich gives you access to a lot of solutions poor people don’t have. Like rich friends, investment opportunities, coke fueled orgies! The possibilities are endless.
How do you “Fuck Up Harder” exactly? You suddenly lose a lot of money…do you still have a house? Do you still have food on your table? Or are you fucking up and then comparing your life to your diamond encrusted neighbors?
Why not try to be poor, where the slightest thing someone ELSE Not you but someone else fucks up can effect your life hugely. Because you don’t have any money to say pay for medical bills, or take some days off work because shit went seriously wrong.
You think money doesn’t solve everything? It solves a lot of problems that are fundamental to how people have to live. Those other things, losing a lot of money in the stock market, spending too much somewhere and you shouldn’t have. Fuck you, those aren’t real problems.
How do you fuck up harder? Say you’re the “rich guy” who owns a company that employs 100 people. And one day you make an honest, but stupid mistake or bad investment. Your company tanks, you lose everything you spent your life building, and 100 people are unemployed now because of you. And you can’t get hired anywhere because you owned your own company and tanked it. Broke, responsible for the financial troubles of hundreds of people. Little more complicated than just losing a boat. The grass isn’t always greener.
“Broke, responsible for the financial troubles of hundreds of people. ”
You’ve got a point there, I can agree with that. I guess most of the angst, at least for myself, is directed at the people who fuck up entire businesses/industries and then get their elected buddies to help them out without them facing a day of discomfort.
@underbra – in your little scenario, the rich guy is still in a better place than the 100 people whose lives he fucked up, and his fuckup was caused by him. For those 100 people, they just got fucked for no reason, and don’t have rich family, friends and blue-blood frat bros to fall back on. That guys worst case scenario is having to take a job that doesn’t make him a monarch and may require actual work work.
Also, Ayn Rand was a welfare queen… and dumb.
No actually AB, in my scenario, this “Rich Guy” didn’t come from wealth. Built a business himself, and when it went kaput, so did everything he spent his entire life building. You’re assuming rich people all know each other and hang out together like it’s some club, which is quite possibly stupider than sheltered white kids asking a black guy if he knows another black guy just because they are both black, so thet must know each other. Holy fucking stupid, dude.
When your last job on your resume is the CEO of a company, and that company tanked hard, NOBODY is going to hire you. You’re both overqualified and an instant liability.
I don’t see any rich people stealing my bike. The homeless fucks who make my city shittier can fucking burn for all I care.
@Underball You do know your scenario is not only incredibly rare now, but is becoming more and more rare as time goes on and that’s the problem. The American dream doesn’t work anymore, it’s not about building yourself up from nothing, it’s nearly impossible and it’s been designed that way.
Also to assume ALL rich people know eachother is stupid. However it’s extremely likely especially if you go to the same finishing school of Harvard or Yale. It’s not really that they know eachother, but it’s about making connections that will help you throughout your business.
I’m sorry but your scenario just seems like it’s not a part of the problem, you basically built up a strawman to try and win the argument.
I’d fight anyone for Olivia Wilde.
Name the time and place sir
Beatrice, Conrad and Dylan are the type of people that “Dear White People” is addressed to
I don’t think it’s wrong to hate the people who are using their resources to make sure that they get everything they want and you will get nothing.
That sounds fairly sane to me.
Yeah, I’d be less concerned about committing classism if the wealthy hadn’t been carpet-bombing the middle and working class for the past forty years or so. Funny how it’s only “class warfare” when the non-rich fight back.
And I say this as someone who’s pretty comfortably upper-middle-class. I’m going to be fine in the short term, but I’d rather not leave my grandkids an America that looks like feudal Europe, with the rich holed up in fortresses and the rest left to scavenge for survival.
What Otto said.
@Otto Man One thing that is interesting about feudal Europe though is when things went really bad and people knew who was responsible, they got angry. The anger seems to be simmering just below the surface, and I think we should all expect a big bang when the market crashes again 2016 or 17.
When a system is as corrupt and rigged as it is now, you’re allowed to hate it.
Bingo. You also have no excuse in a democracy with all the privileges we have to not try and fix it. People all over the world sacrifice their lives and wellbeing for their communities to be a bit better. We can’t seem to do that in American, we just don’t care enough.
So no it’s not all the riches fault, it’s our fault for letting them.
It impresses (and depresses) me that the Republicans have actually managed to convince large portions of the working poor that their lives will improve if only the rich get a slightly bigger slice of the pie. Just a little more, and all that wealth is finally going to start trickling down from the hands of the Job Creators.
Patton Oswalt said it best:
[www.letsloop.com]
@Otto Man, it is trickling, unfortunately it’s their piss on our leg.
@onemanmob
Not our legs, our heads.
@Otto Man, if the Republicans are succeeding in this then why aren’t the poor voting for them? The poor rally around the Democrats..the champions of the poor, who by the way have been singing the same tunes for over 50 years, yet the poor are poorer than ever. This isn’t a “republican” thing.
@evilbanker and it tastes like they had asparagus for breakfast. Seriously, who eats asparagus for breakfast?
@Otto Man, if the Republicans are succeeding in this then why aren’t the poor voting for them?
They are. Romney might as well have been the cartoon millionaire from Monopoly, and even he got 35% of the vote of people making less than $30K and 42% of the vote of those making between $30K and $50K.
The poor rally around the Democrats..the champions of the poor, who by the way have been singing the same tunes for over 50 years, yet the poor are poorer than ever.
Yes, Democrats are singing the same tunes. But you might be interested in knowing that simply saying — even singing — the same thing doesn’t mean that the laws reflect it.
When Lyndon Johnson launched the War on Poverty with, you know, actual laws in place to reduce income inequality, he was incredibly successful. We saw the steepest drop in poverty rates in the 20th century in just six years. Nixon stopped the progress, and Reagan rolled back the measures that were still in place. The new push for inequality took off in the 1980s, furthered by Bush, Clinton and Bush again. And yeah, poverty rates have increased as a result.
Oh, but the Democrats are singing the same tune? Well, then let’s just ignore what actually happened in Congress then. Clearly, the Democratic proposals that weren’t in place for the past thirty years can be dismissed as a failure.
Stupid tag.
“They are. Romney might as well have been the cartoon millionaire from Monopoly, and even he got 35% of the vote of people making less than $30K and 42% of the vote of those making between $30K and $50K.”
So, 65% of those making less than $30K did not vote for him, That seems pretty lopsided in favor of the left vote, but that’s just me. And since when does $40K, $50K constitute poor?
The left has held the whithouse for 14 of the last 22 years, so save the Regan, Bush crap. My point is the left hasn’t done anything more effective than the right in solving the problem, and if you have to look all the way back to LBJ to prove your point, you lose me in this debate. There are plenty of states that are traditionally run by the left…why are they all still burdoned with poverty? Not all laws are made at the national level.
Whatever, agree to disagree, neither of us will be changing our opinions here.
Again, just holding the White House doesn’t do shit. The laws of this country aren’t erased when we elect a new president. Unless new laws are passed by Congress, then nothing happens.
That’s why I went back to Lyndon Johnson — because that’s the last time we had a Democratic president and Democratic majorities in both houses work to pass the kind of anti-poverty legislation Democrats “sing about.” And the stats don’t lie. It fucking worked.
There hasn’t been anything like that since then.
Sure, we’ve had plenty of Republican proposals to do away with Great Society anti-poverty measures — the dismantling of AFDC, the regressive reforms for Social Security and UI, the refusal to peg the minimum wage to inflation — that HAVE been passed and that HAVE made inequality worse.
But what anti-poverty laws that Democrats advocate were passed during the Clinton and Obama administrations? You seem to think Democrats have been running the show here. Please point me to a specific law, a policy measure, something. I’ll be waiting.
You’re right that neither of us will change our opinion. I’m sticking with mine because it’s supported by cold hard facts. What’s your reason?
Here’s a chart showing the rise and fall in the poverty rate in this nation. Note the massive dip that takes place between 1964 and 1969, when Great Society programs were operating at full speed.
[yglesias.thinkprogress.org]
Note the uptick in 1969 when Nixon started to roll them back, and the upsurge in 1980-82 and 1990-94 when the major programs were severely cut by Republicans in Congress.
*Matt sat in his sweltering basement apartment, covered in a thin sheen of sweat. He was irritated by the universe. His ass itched, but he knew that scratching would just bunch his underwear uncomfortably.*
*He decided to get up and check the fridge. He knew it was mostly empty, except for the half-eaten cannoli he’d stolen from Vince’s office, but he hoped the brief bit of cold emanating from the fridge might make him feel better. It didn’t.*
*Walking back to his customary spot on the couch, he momentarily glanced out the window. He spotted a man in an expensive suit getting into a BMW. The sight infuriated him.*
“I bet that fucker has AC, too.” He muttered to himself.
*A wave of rage swept over him and he suddenly ran to the window, where he could see the BMW leaving. He pressed his face against the screen to see the car for as long as possible.*
“FUCK YOU!” he yelled at the top of his lungs. “WHAT MAKES YOU SO GOOD YOU FUCKFACE! ENJOY YOUR AC YOU FUCKING DICKHEAD!”
*A man walking his dog briefly looked down as he passed, but otherwise no one noticed. Just another day in San Fransisco.*
This deserves more credit, it’s beautiful.
So Olivia Wilde cheats on Billy Crudup with Jason Bateman, and it’s Bateman who is the asshole? Shouldn’t Crudup be more upset with his, you know, girlfriend?
Not at all, she was basically a cow coax over to a new field. You should be angry at the other farmer for leaving his gate open. Stupid cows tend to roam.
Does the guy in that six pack abs commercial burn calories all day by speaking with his mouth full?
I stopped watching Wolf of Wall Street halfway through b/c of how much I hate bankers/stock brokers, so I know wassup.
hate rules
fuck love and acceptance
Rich people do have problems too, like you can still get molested by your uncle if you’re uber wealthy. However, you do get the bonus of him losing his Rolex up your keyster instead of a weak ass Swatch watch.
99% off the world is classist, we got your back. Anyone with privilege or wealth I irrationality hate. Fuckin richers.
The song is the most offensive thing about the trailer. Enough of these jangly fucking pop songs with twee “doo-doo-do-do-do-doo”s already. They’re the musical equivalent of the pixie magic girl thing (whatever the fuck that’s phrased by the guy who’s sorry for coining it).
The “ah ah ahhhaahhaaa ah ah ah ah” shit is also right up there with things that need to stop.
YES.
Not sure if anyone else ever noticed this, but looking at that picture up there… Olivia Wilde is pretty attractive.
The Longest Day was a fantastic film about D-Day and the sacrifice of life and limb by our greatest generation on the beaches of Normandy.