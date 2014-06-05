One Of The Walley World Roller Coasters From ‘National Lampoon’s Vacation’ Is Closing

The nostalgia machine sure does seem to be working overtime right now. In a statement released earlier this week, the brass at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California announced that after 36 years of being one of the most iconic roller coasters in America, Colossus will be shut down in August. At one time, Colossus was one of the tallest and fastest roller coasters in existence, but as time has passed and mankind’s desire for puke-inducing speeds grew by leaps and bounds, this rickety, old fossil of a theme park ride just became obsolete.
Still, it’s always sad to see something so indicative of our cultural excess reach its end. Of course, it’ll be replaced by something absurd and faster than any man should travel, but Colossus deserves our respect.
“Colossus, the king of wooden coasters, ends its 36-year reign on August 16,” according to a statement from the park. “Six Flags Magic Mountain will announce exciting future plans for the park we think our guests will love at a later date. In the meantime, don’t miss your last chance to ride Colossus.” (Via the Los Angeles Daily News)
Colossus, as some of our elder readers might remember, was a TV and movie star in its earliest years, having appeared in the opening sequence of the TV series Step-by-Step.
Despite previous reports, Colossus wasn’t the main roller coaster featured in National Lampoon’s Vacation, but it was in the film. When Clark Griswold forced a security guard named Russ Lasky onto it at gunpoint, so his entire family could complete its cross-country voyage to Walley World, that was Revolution. According to Behind the Thrills, there’s a chance that Colossus will simply be updated and reopened as a new roller coaster.
The ride in that scene is Revolution. Colossus is on the other side of the park.
The second I read “wooden roller coaster” I knew there had to be a mistake. I was really young, but this scene from ‘Wally World’ may be the first time I ever saw a NON wooden roller coaster, so it really stuck with me.
Was Colossus the wooden coaster from the opening theme of Step-by-Step, perhaps?
“In 1978, Colossus, at the time the fastest, largest dual-tracked wooden coaster, opened. Following its first season, it was closed and extensively redone. When it reopened, it was a much smoother ride.”
Both roller coasters were featured in National Lampoon’s Vacation. The one in the scene was Revolution, my apologies.
It was indeed Step by Step’s roller coaster. Thanks for catching that.
Sweet! Good to know for certain! Now then, can we talk about how hot Al (Christine Lakin) got towards the end of that series run? Eat your heart out, Dana and Karen. I’m with team Al.
What?! Both the son AND the security guard were named Russ? …my mind is like the director with Beverley D’Angelo on the casting couch: BLOWN.
Considering that in recent years Six Flags has brought in a company called Rocky Mountain Construction to retrack some of their wooden coasters, they may be closing Colossus for an overhaul as opposed to tearing it down for a new coaster. Some coasters at Six Flags parks have had their wooden rails replaced by a steel rail system RMC developed called IBox which can be placed on the existing structure and new elements that wooden coasters previously lack (like inversions) can be added to the ride. The other option to to replace the upper layers with a steel track and replace the other layers of wood with new wood. In the long run, it would be cheaper and quicker to update Colossus than to replace it with a completely new coaster.
[www.rockymtnconstruction.com]
I love me a good roller coaster, and I’m all for bigger, faster, stronger, ect. That being said, a good wooden roller coaster can be just as great, and I hope they dont all disappear. The whole “this old as coaster feels like its falling apart” really helps amp up the adrenaline. I love the newer, high speed coasters like Raging Bull here in Illinois, or Millennium Force or Top Thrill Dragster at Cedar Point, but right up there on the fun factor are old wooden coasters like American Eagle (Illinois) and Gemini (Cedar Point). The name of the other big old wooden coaster at Cedar escapes me. Ate a lot of bugs on that one…
But back to the main point here. “Colossus, the king of wooden coasters”…
The banner pic and the video are both clearly of a metallic coaster. I even checked out the terrible Wonder Woman video Burns linked in the article and she is scaling a metal roller coaster there too. I will assume that maybe one of Ashley Burns many, many interns failed to catch this glaring error, but got dammit anyway.
The source article claimed that it was Colossus in the movie and TV shows, and yes, it was in National Lampoon’s Vacation, just not the clip I used. My apologies for the mistake and for obviously ruining both your day and love of roller coasters. I only hope that in the future I can provide you with the satisfaction of being perfect like everyone else is.
I was being dickish. Thanks for the reply though. On an unrelated note: when you’re recently unemployed and have your first drink of the day around noon, it’s really easy to become an internet dick. Keep up the good work Burnsy. Sincerely.
Yep, definitely Revolution in the photo. Colossus was amazing though. I was in Magic Mountain in the mid-80’s and rode both coasters multiple times. The operators running Revolution were giving the “And have a great day at Wally World” speech. Clearly Vacation was a major draw to the park still.
Burnsy getting all defensive over being completely wrong for the umpteenth time.
Filmdrunk: Who needs editors?!!
I’m gonna miss that old gal. The last time I went there I went on a coaster where you got strapped down on your back, with 3 other people and you leisurely looked at the beautiful skies while being transported several stories, then the queen size bed got flipped toe to head over a several story fall, and then I swore off new roller coasters. (Okay, not really. I’m a masochist)
Also, I don’t know if it was an everyday thing, but for a few years, the Colossus’s second track ran backwards.
They did that for a few years. You had the option of riding it forwards or backwards. It would be nice if they did that again before it closes.
@Scoobs Pretty sure that is something they do around the Halloween season. I had the chance to ride is backwards and it was awesome.
How is it that no one has mentioned that the Colossus showed up in the classic film “Kiss Meets the Phantom”?
The fact that we lost John Candy but kept Chevy Chase is proof that there is no god.
Stay strong.
Aren’t they already trying to remake ‘Vacation’?: [uproxx.com]
Holy shit! Was Step by Step called that because they were a “Step” family? How did I just now figure this out?
whoa- never thought of that!
How can that be the coaster from Step by Step? The roller coaster in the show is on the waterfront. Six Flags Magic Mountain is landlocked.
That waterfront is edited in. I remember hearing that as a kid, when the show was still on air. So it has to be true.