The ‘World War Z’ Sequel Has A Pretty Good Writer On Board

Despite the feeble, childish complaints of ridiculously nerdy bloggers from other sites, and definitely not this one, World War Z ended up being a pretty good movie, despite all of the reported problems that occurred during production. In fact, the film adaptation of the Max Brooks zombie novel gave Brad Pitt the first $500 million movie of his career, which is absolutely astonishing when you think about it. Overall, it’s just really good news because it means that there will be a sequel – perhaps with a Battle of Yonkers, since we all behaved ourselves for the first film – with J.A. Bayona attached to direct and Pitt returning as the star since, you know, he’s producing this whole thing, too.
According to Variety, Plan B has already selected a writer for World War Z 2: The Whole Film is the Battle of Yonkers (again, just spit-balling here) and that man is the Academy Award-nominated Steven Knight, seen above with Tom Hardy, who might make a perfect Todd Wainio, just sayin’. Knight most recently penned the thriller Locke, which starred Hardy, and he was nominated for Best Original Screenplay in 2004 for Dirty Pretty Things, but lost to Sofia Coppola and Lost in Translation.
What a fun recap, now let’s all wish Knight well in writing an entire movie about the Battle of Yonkers. Or, you know, whatever he feels like writing. Just please remember these important tips from the Zombie Survival Guide.
Andy Serkis just signed on to play Brad Pitt’s infinity scarf.
WWZ was dumb in the way that isn’t fun. It’s dumb so that things can be super realistic, which kind of is the exact opposite of realism.
If the sequel can somehow manage a tone other than that of unintentional comedy (much like the first 3/4 of WWZ), this could turn out very well.
Wait, I thought we decided that everyone should just get aids at the end of world war Z?
“… you will find it easier to obtain ammunition for a hunting rifle than an assault rifle… ”
Just for the record, this is wrong, wrong, wrong. At least in the US, it is.
You’re going to get someone killed in the next zombie outbreak with that kind of advice.
More ammo for you and me.
Remember when Brad Pitt threw a grenade inside of a plane? And survived?
And played the UN’s top advisor and forgot to turn off his goddamn cell phone during a stealth operation?
Yeah, and it was AWESOME
My favorite part was when they hyped up that Indian scientist guy from Harvard who was going to save the world and then like 30 seconds into the mission he slips and shoots himself in the face
I liked the first one. I just hope they don’t beat this to death.
World War Z
World War Zz
World War Zzz
World War Zzzz
And so on…
World War YYZ…
Remeber when the Zombies ran, wait the Infected (Rage) Non Zombies clicked and clacked like freaking beetles.
This. Zombies don’t care if you have AIDS.
@garcicr That clicking noise was the dumbest fucking thing I’ve ever seen. Someone thought that was deeply unsettling, and told the zombie extras to do it all the time, and it never stopped being retarded
Will this one be based on the book?
Jesus, are we sure that banner image isn’t a pic of the Tsarnaev brothers? Liven up a little guys.
For this one, Brad Pitt should model his hairdo after a different character from “Dazed & Confused.” Since he’s already done Mitch Kramer I vote for Darla Marks.
Nope. World War Z was the opposite of a good movie. Of course, burdening it with the name World War Z when it had nothing in common with the book except the title didn’t help.
They’ll do Battle of Yonkers because it’s a jingoistic wet dream, but the best two stories out of that book are “otaku meets blind warrior” and the Tiger of Delhi.
The only way for WWZ to be done right is on HBO as 10-12 episodes/season over 2-3 seasons