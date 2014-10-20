Alamo’s Tim League Wrote A Response To Theater Owners Angry Over ‘Interstellar’s Early, Analog-Only Release

The background on this is that a while back, Christopher Nolan announced that theaters capable of showing Interstellar in analog 70 mm or 35 mm formats like it was meant to be seen would get it two days early, on November 5th instead of 7th. Not surprisingly, a lot of theater owners who had converted to all-digital weren’t super happy about this plan, saying “It makes no sense step back in time,” and “This devalues what we’ve done,” among other grumbles.
Today, Alamo Drafthouse CEO Tim League, who knows a little something about running a theater, has written a response on Deadline. As a theater owner who’s actually a film fan, he’s in a unique position to do so.
Some of the especially relevant bits:
If Christopher Nolan prefers for his movie to be projected from 35mm or 70mm prints, then we as an industry should respect his vision and do our best to support it. He is seeing an industry that has all but abandoned the rich history and tradition of film projection and is using this highly anticipated release to stop the rapid erosion of film projection in cinemas. […]
Of the approximately 40,000 screens in the US, less than 400 are showing Interstellar on film. This speaks to a tiny fraction of total number of screens in America still having the ability to project film. During the conversion to digital, most exhibitors made a conscious decision to turn their back on 35mm projection forever.
In an age where everyone is scrambling for the elusive alternative content dollar, it appears that the vast majority of cinemas have discarded a simple key that was right under our noses. Of the tens of thousands of films ever produced since the advent of cinema, only about 1% are available on DCP (the standard format for digital cinema files). If you want to properly project a classic film that isn’t one of the top hundred or two recognizable titles, you must project on 35mm. [Deadline]
As I like to say, Drafthouse is what happens when you get people who actually like movies in the movie business. As people stop seeing the movie business as a place to make huge amounts of money, more hardcore-fan-driven enterprises like Drafthouses would be a nice side benefit. Not that I’m holding my breath. All I know is, “35mm movie prints” + “the ability to order beer and queso dip” is the kind of business model I can get behind.
Also, fried pickles!! The Alamo Draft House chain is the bestest.
Two tickets, a bucket of good quality beer and chips and queso = $31 at Alamo. Two tickets, two cokes and some popcorn = more than that at a big chain cinema. Bless you Alamo for loving movies and more importantly, your customers.
The Alamo is exactly what a movie going experience is about; enjoying films with the audience being a positive instead of a distraction. Since moving to Austin we watch twice as many movies each month and always at Alamo (or Violet Crown).
I can’t believe I am actually saying this, but the theater owners need to be defended here. They have been almost forced (honestly, Google, theater owners forced to convert to digital) to convert to all digital by the studios and distributors. Not everyone has the clout and therefore luxury of Nolan or League to be purists about celluloid. It is not fair to throw it in the theater owners faces that they don’t still support 35mm because is not a complete picture of the blame.
John Fithian, president of the National Association of Theatre Owners, drove the point home at the association’s annual convention last year in Las Vegas. “Simply put,” he said, “If you don’t make the decision to get on the digital train soon, you will be making the decision to get out of the business.”
This of course is a biased view from Fithian, but there have been others stories that have said the same. (Too lazy to source right now).
There are plenty of reprehensible things that theater owners do to block home distribution of certain titles. It’s not like I love them for blocking me from seeing something that does not need to be in larger film formats that are just as enjoyable on an iPad. But the issue really stems from the studios and distribution douche-baggery.
So let NATO bitch about the studios forcing their hands, and not Nolan doing whatever the fuck that dickbag wants.
“history and tradition”, two of the worst reasons to keep doing something the same way.
“Of the tens of thousands of films ever produced since the advent of cinema, only about 1% are available on DCP (the standard format for digital cinema files).”
That’s not to say, you know, that Rope is or has been playing in theaters for the past few decades. This statement has nothing to do with reality since there isn’t a large market for classic movies as far as theaters are concerned. Classics are mostly enjoyed on TV or Criterion/DVD/Bluray.
“properly project” can be simplified to ‘project’ because it’s actual film. This is like saying ‘to properly play a VHS tape you need a VCR.’ No foolin’? The question is really about whether or not people want to see these classic movies in theaters in the first place. The attendance at the last revival of 2001 I attended would argue that the answer is ‘no’.
I’m still really not sure what the fascination with film is these days, anyway. Film is shot, then converted to digital for editing, color correction, etc., then printed back to film. Prior to the 1990’s, the process of ‘film’ was much, much different, much more involved, was part science, part art and part voodoo, and film editors from the 70’s would laugh at Chris Nolan’s notion of what ‘film’ is. ‘Film’ in 2014 is a largely digital process, anyway.
Are any theater’s still playing Babe Ruth footage in 8mm?
Most theaters have 10+ screens, meaning 10+ projection units.
Whether or not they were “forced” to buy digital projectors has no bearing on why they voluntarily decided to REMOVE the existing film projectors they already owned.
They couldn’t hold onto 1 per theater?
You’re going to say they didn’t have the storage space for a single analog projector in those giant caverns of multiplex theater dead space?
c’mon. They sold off the analog equipment to smaller, local, budget theaters. They could have held onto one per giganto multiplexorama.
For what? To play this one last film?
Film/digital projectors are not really portable and movable. Once you have one in place, it’s in place. Keeping a 35 mm projector around is essentially saying you want that one auditorium to be empty 99.99999999% of the time. At least for the next couple of weeks, when it’ll hit 100%.
When vinyl went away (shut up, it went away, I don’t care what Jack White says) almost everyone got rid of their turntables. Nobody is keeping that business around to play that exclusive vinyl release of Ratt’s greatest hits. It’s business. It’s technology. It’s how people want their entertainment delivered.
@mattyj2001 Dude, you are delusional. I will always choose to see a film projected on 35mm vs digital. Thank heavens I moved to a place that has an Alamo Drafthouse theater. I recently saw Hocus Pocus, Videodrome, and Housebound on 35mm. I’ll be seeing Halloween III : Season of the Witch, Creepshow, and Interstellar on 35mm in the upcoming weeks.
And as far as vinyl, it’s a bigger industry than cds are right now. Every single band I listen to puts out vinyl. I’m not even sure if most of them made cds. I have a 500+ record collection of modern musicians. (Not to include the hundreds of records I have from the 60’s and 70’s). You are so misinformed it’s unbelievable.
@Jacob Owen Sever, Saying ‘vinyl is a bigger industry than cds are right now’ is like saying ‘more people own model A’s than model T’s right now.’ Both technologies have been left by the wayside.
Because you’re a hipster and think you’re so cool doesn’t mean that the average citizen is on board with your unique sensibilities. If you’re into the ritual of vinyl and 35mm film, more power to you. I don’t begrudge Alamo for what they’re doing but they’re not keeping the movie industry alive.
The last time I saw 2001, or Back to the Future, or Breakfast Club or Gone With the Wind at my local arthouse, I didn’t go because of how it was projected, I went because I like the content. And frankly, a lot of those old prints could use some serious remastering so they don’t look like crap.
Whether you want to admit it or not, you’re the exception.
The only problem with this is the ol’ saying “Projectionist gets final cut” is all too true. Although there really are not any “projectionists” any longer. Just a 17 year old kids who don’t really know what they are doing. So Nolan, while his intentions are both noble and understandable, may not take into account that for the most part his film will look shitty after one or two showings due to poor projectionists threading the film incorrectly and causing gates scratches, platters not aligned properly causing platter scratches (those horizontal hash marks you see on films), those green emulsion scratches, not to mention film breaks or sprocket hole damage where the person working at the theater ends up hacking out 5 feet of film to “fix” it.
I have seen movies on opening day that are scratched to high hell all before even the first public showing because the test showing or the process of assembling the reels created all kinds of scratches. I love the way film looks but I like to be abel to SEE the movie first and foremost. This is why digital is really the way to do with movie exhibition for most theaters. They simply will no longer employ a professional union projectionist to keep the quality.
A place like Alamo Drafthouse (which is where I usually see movies since I live in Austin) takes care of they prints best they can because they care but even then, they may be showing a print that was transported from somewhere else where they didn’t take care of it.
As a 17 year old who learned how to be a projectionist and do cuts by a retired nasa scientist who took his love of film with him to be a projectionist, I resent this. I also resent my previous sentence for being fucking confusing.