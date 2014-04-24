This Supercut Of Prison Rape Threats Is Perfect For Pretty Boys Like You

Have you ever noticed how often people get threatened with prison rape in movies? Supercut editor Oliver Noble sure has. A real nose for rape, that guy. He even asked for your help compiling this supercut, which is now out. “Hollywood Justice: And Prison Rape For All,” edited by Noble and Buck Wolf, cuts together more than four straight minutes of prison rape threats, which I know are your favorite thing.
So, who’s your favorite rape-threat deliverer? I go with Sam Jackson for brutal bluntness, though that scene from Jack Reacher was the most out of left field. “Passed around till a brother can’t tell your fart from a yawn.” It reminded me of the old “Shut this c*nt’s mouth before I f*ck start her head,” from Way of the Gun. Chris McQuarrie is so beautifully vulgar when he wants to be. The man is a poet.
And of course Sam Waterson for gravitas. Law and Order is such a ridiculous show. I love that you can’t show a nipple on cable, but America’s sweet uncle can go on free TV during prime time and talk about having sex with a bullet wound in between life insurance commercials, as long as he talks about it clinically enough.
Just movies? Or do we get some Booty Warrior in there?
This is missing the single greatest line from the single greatest movie ever filmed, namely Road House.
Seriously? Then I refuse to watch it out of protest!
However, to be fair, that Jimmy sure was a good lookin dude, had some great spin moves, and flaunted an ass that you could bounce quarters off of. I’d be shocked if any prison sex he had wasn’t wholly consensual.
I suppose it’s not really a “rape threat” so much as a suggestion of being a rapist. But still, to right a wrong: [www.youtube.com]
That’s my new ringtone!!!
The first thing I thought of when I saw the title to this post, before I even clicked it, was “I used to fuck guys like you in prison.
I call bullshit on referring to this as a “super”-cut. It’s not super without Jimmy.
The over-easy joke from ‘Puss N Boots’ is really the best.
That videos loses its luster when one of the scenes of SVU had the guy was framed for a rape he didn’t commit and was gangraped to death in jail.
Well, you can’t spell Law and Order without “creepy, crypto-facist morality.”
I mean you can, but young David Lister will smack you into next week’s episode of Justified with a beer vindaloo.
One sec,
*wedgies self*
you’ve not been raped until Tex Cobb has you.
“take off your pants”
So sexual assault is funny now? I cant keep up with all these new trends.
As long as the assault is violent and degrading enough, and happens over and over in a situation where the victim has no chance of escape and will be mocked if he comes forward, then yes.
Less of a trend and more something you’d think was a bug, but is actually a big design feature.
tl;dr Prison rape is the itunes of our justice system.
Yes. But only if it’s a large, dangerous man performing it on a weaselly, unpleasant criminal we don’t like.
What!?!? no “training day”? [www.youtube.com]
So gross that this is an accepted part of our culture.
Samuel L. always delivers the goods. The stare is also top-notch. I could listen to that guy read takeout menus all day. “Kung Pao Shrimp? You BET YOUR ASS there’s some Kung and some Pao in that motherfucker.”
The missed the king of all prison rape quotes from Road House: [www.youtube.com]