The Terror Threat Of A New ‘Sex And The City’ Sequel Has Been Upgraded To ‘Elevated’

Sex and the City series executive producer Michael Patrick King spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the possibility of a third film installment — on the heels (pun firmly not intended) of Sarah Jessica Parker telling InStyle that she believed “there was another chapter to tell” last month. If you’ll recall, Sex and the City 2 was critically panned as a load of steaming horseflop, even from those who enjoyed the HBO series. (Note: I will use any excuse to link to Lindy West’s epic review of SATC2.)

Acknowledging Parker’s comments on a third film, King explains, “Sarah Jessica and I both know what that final chapter is. That doesn’t mean it will or should be told, but I do think there’s one story left. Whether it ever happens is a whole other situation. But there’s four girls, and those girls are still in my mind. There are other stories to tell and characters that haven’t even been written yet.”

Just because, theoretically, there may be stories left to tell, doesn’t mean you necessarily have to unburden your soul with the film version of Norovirus telling them. I mean, I like Girls as much as the next person, but so help me god if twenty years from now I have to watch a middle-aged Hannah still being an emotionally-retarded hunk of meatloaf parading around in ill-fitting outfits and Marnie’s metamorphosis into the homicidal trophy wife we all know she’s destined to become — I will jam a Q-tip through my ear clear into my temporal lobe.

Image via