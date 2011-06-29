Three Musketeers has zeppelins carrying floating pirate ships that cannon fight. Hold all my calls.

When they let Paul WS Anderson (aka Sh*tty Paul Anderson, not to be confused with Paul Thomas Anderson) direct a Three Musketeers movie, you knew two things: Milla Jovovich would be in it, and it would have ‘Splosions. I guess there’s no surprising you, eh, Professor Smart Guy? Well did you know it would have BUNJEE JUMPING in it? And ZEPPELINS? And did you know that those ZEPPELINS would be carrying FLOATING PIRATES SHIPS that CANNON FIGHT EACH OTHER WHILE DROPPING ANCHORS ON NAMELESS GAY FRENCH MUSTACHE DUDES!? 19th century French literature just pissed its pantsuit! Or whatever they wore back then! To be honest I don’t really read “books.” But it don’t take no fancy book larnin’ to know that THIS. LOOKS. AWESOME. (*swings through room on chandelier, kicks cat off coffee table*)
Starring Orlando Bloom as Sir Lindsay of Buckingham. Opens October 14th.
Trailer via Moviefone
Event Horizon might be the only example in history of a movie succeeding despite its director.
ok The Room but for different reasons
Event Horizon sucked. “AAAAHHHH, YOU’RE IN HELL, HELL IS CRAZY!” The end.
I say, I have been made aware of Mission Unfathomable, but, if I might interject, I do believe that this is…
*puts on sunglass monocle*
Mission: In-fornicating-sensibility!
That Orlando Bloom picture has potential…
[www.quickmeme.com]
Man, I don’t think OrBlo could look any gayer than that picture.
Wait…I’m wrong…
[www.sofeminine.co.uk]
Oh my! I’ve steampunked again! *monocle pops out of eye, nearby goggles are fogged*
19th century French literature just pissed its pantsuit! Or whatever they wore back then!
Pantaloons, Vincent. They wore pantaloons.
Cleveland Steampunk
3 Musky 3 Teary
League of Resident Extraordinary Musketeers
Sacré bleu!
En guarde!
OOH-WA-AH-AH-AH!!!
I am still not sure what I like more about the trailer.
Milla Jovovovovich attempting to break out of her type-casting by playing a sexy and nimble assassin or realizing that Christopher Waltz clearly was not expecting to win an oscar when he took post-Basterds roles.
Starring Orlando Bloom as Sir Lindsay of Buckingham.
Huh, I thought that was just rumours.
(I’m excited to see which of these comments to 28 year old sexy spambot doctor decides to piggyback on)
I wouldn’t mind having a sexy spambot doctor piggyback on me if you catch my drift
The main reason to see this seems to be in order to witness what Christoph Waltz will do to out-ham Tim Curry.
Waltz doesn’t struck me as someone who handles a bad movie by hamming it up like Curry or Jeremy Irons. He seems more the Christopher Walken school of just being really uncomfortably weird.
At least it doesn’t look like the usual “jerk du cercle.” I want Raptor Pope in the movie. He doesn’t even have to be involved in anything. He could just be sitting on a throne with people telling him the plot.
“Monseigneur Raptor Pope… now they have zeppelins!”
“Raaaaar!”
@Dingus – If they’re using steampunk, we can at least hope for hot-air pantaloons
Michael Bay is registering fuckyeahsteamdrivenwingsuits.tumblr.com as we speak.
“Yeu jost don’t get eet, do eu? If zey pierce ze zeppellaine weez dere sword faighteeng, WE OLL DIE!!!”
The 3(D) Musketeers: The Dimensioning
I am a 48 years old doctor, mature and handsome.and now I am seeking a good woman who can give me real love , so i got a username Incredible2002 on–s’e’ek’m’on’st’er.c óm–.it is the first and best club for y’ounger women and old’er gamma ray researchers, or older women and y’ounger genetic researchers,to int’eract with each other. Maybe you wanna ch’eck ‘it out or tell your friends! Grow big and green and smash! Pantaloons, Vincent. They wore pantaloons.
Orlando Bloom brings a gun to a cockfight.
Say what you will, but I’m just glad to see that Jason Mewes has a starring role as D’Artagnan.
They should’ve called it Jay et Bob Silencieux et Un Autre Musketeer.
Sir Lindsay of Westham is a fucking slut. Or so the intertweets tell me.
C-Tates saves the Versailles in Mo’ skeeter, mo’ problems.
“We’re like…Musketeers, or whatever. It’s totally up to us to put an end to the Cardinal’s plot, or whatever.”
Beautiful. It has everything. That BOOSH, BOOSH sound at the beginning of the trailer, super slo-mo explosions, an openly accepted woman warrior at a time when they weren’t even allowed to show their ankles, apocryphal technology, and Orlando Bloom, dragging the whole thing to a halt every time he’s on screen. I can’t wait to throw up in my popcorn. It almost seems unnecessary for Guy Ritchie to make another Sherlock Holmes.
Like…TOTALLY
The French Ninja: Moves like the wind, smells like an onion.
It’s going to be hard for Paul Anderson to fuck Alexandre Dumas’ corpse in the ass what with all the grave-spinning and such
That epic mid-air fight scene left me Dazed and Confused. I’m Gonna Crawl out of here before I get Sick Again.
Believe me CROOOOW!, he will do it, and it will be with a mud shark.
EGADS! LET THINE BODIES HIT THE HOVERING POOPDECK!
[www.quickmeme.com]
Another Bloomeme.
In a world… *DOM DOM* where one man reigns supreme
“The pharoah… what he says is law.”
There was one man… who dared stand up… for Justice.
“No, Moses, he will destroy you.”
*Pyramid transforms into walking battle tank*
*Several guys in robes skydive out of Star-of-David shaped helicopter*
“Damn y’all, I did not sign up for this”
*CGI robot locusts devour a group of ninjas*
STARRING
VIN DIESEL as MOSES
“God had your first born, but I get your ass”
CHRISTOPHER WALTZ as PHAROAH
“I don’t care if they can cross the sea, follow them!”
MORGAN FREEMAN as GOD (again)
and featuring LINDSAY LOHAN as THE BURNING BUSH
THIS SUMMER
*Moses with a lightsaber fights two egyptian guards with nunchucks*
REVENGE…
GETS….
BIBLICAL
Michael Bay Presents
Comman10ents
A Brett Ratner Film
Well fuck. Airships really rev my gears.
lol steampunk humor…. I’ll just swirly myself thank you.
and featuring LINDSAY LOHAN as THE BURNING BUSH
Too late.
Michael Bay quote on the Bloom meme:
[qkme.me]
The more I think about it, the more I’m surprised Disney hasn’t put out a Three Mus-cat-eers.
Can’t wait for the Happy Madison version in which Kevin James plays F’artagnon.
When I see my beloved Titus Pullo forced to act in such shameless crap, I feel like Professor Frink when Homer has the AT 5000 Auto Dialer call him and try to sell him crap.
I am a 28 years old doctor, mature and beautiful.and now I am seeking a good man who can give me real love , so i got a username Andromeda2002 on–s’e’ek’c’ou’ga’r.c óm–.it is the first and best club for y’ounger women and old’er men, or older women and y’ounger men,to int’eract with each other. Maybe you wanna ch’eck ‘it out or tell your friends!
The more I think about it, the more I’m surprised Disney hasn’t put out a Three Mus-cat-eers.
Maybe I’m just a common layman, but if you wanted to win a floating airship battle in one shot, it would be really, really easy. Just sayin…