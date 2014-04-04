Drafthouse Founder Tim League Is Literally Peeing His Pants So You’ll See ‘Cheap Thrills’

Cheap Thrills is a film starring Pat Healy and David Koechner about one rich guy making two poor guys do increasingly degrading stunts for money, which is more or less every job I’ve ever had. Drafthouse is distributing the film, which is currently available on VOD and playing select theaters, and since everyone over there is completely insane, they’ve been sponsoring and doing some nutty stunts themselves to promote it. At Fantastic Fest, an audience member actually got “CHEAP THRILLS” tattooed on his ass before the premiere, which was pretty bold, considering he hadn’t seen it yet.
Above, you can see the results of some kind of iron bladder challenge, which Drafthouse founder Tim League clearly lost. Your move, Megan Ellison. Let’s see you put your family’s money where your piss-soaked pants are.
Meanwhile, Cheap Thrills co-star Sara Paxton created an OKCupid profile seeking bronies, under the fursona “Storm Tail.” Okay, Sara, now I dare you to go out with someone who messages you.
Pat Healy recreated Burt Reynolds’ famous bear-skin rug photo and added a tuck, which is here if you feel like going blind (I mean from masturbating, not from staring at Pat’s translucent skin).
Ethan Embry ate some ‘shrooms and did an impression of himself in Empire Records (below), which, let’s be honest, was the weakest dare of the bunch. Don’t act like this isn’t every weekend for you, Embry. Eat some ‘shrooms out of Koechner’s ass crack and then we’ll talk.
Anyway, check out Cheap Thrills, or Tim League is going to come to your house and pee on your stuff.
Is he running for president of Colombia, too?
+1
When I eat shrooms and act our empire records, I always play the part of Rex Manning.
Why don’t you all just fade away.
Drafthouse is comprised of some alright dudes.
I like the casual display of Stalker and Solaris in VHS form behind him in the photo. Impishly imply that you really are an intellectual at heart and that the philistines of horror will never know that you are really a closet Bergman fan who desperately wishes to pull his own Seventh Sign out of his orifice.
Holy shit what happened to Ethan Embry?
I love Drafthouse Films. That is all.
I saw this last week and it was such a killer flick.
Between this and the show Brotherhood a few years ago, Ethan Embry could really have a good career as a character actor playing damaged ragged fuck ups.
God, he was so good on that show. How did that not become a hit?
@Otto Man – I don’t think Showtime promoted it very well, and it got almost zero attention from recappers online for some reason. It’s a shame too because it was a great show with a great cast all doing career worthy work.
I saw it last week. It was ok. Some funny parts, but really a lot darker than I thought it would be.