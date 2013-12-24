The 10 Best Christmas Movies Of All Time: A Definitive Ranking

#Christmas
12.23.13 5 years ago 200 Comments

bad-santa-compilation

Everyone else seems to have rankings of Christmas movies, so I thought, why shouldn’t I? Heck, I’m just as good as other people, probably better. Right, so Christmas movies. I actually prefer Christmas movies to Christmas music, because whereas Christmas songs make me want to commit murder after about 90 minutes, you can revisit a good Christmas movie at any time of year or level of drunkenness.

Now, when you’re ranking Christmas movies, there’s always going to be significant debate over not just how good a movie is, but how “Christmas-y” it is. For instance, is an A+ movie with a couple Christmas scenes a “better Christmas movie” than a B movie where the entire plot revolves around Christmas? It’s an interesting question, and one which I  eventually resolved by lighting a fart and throwing a nerf football at my cat. That is why my rankings are so definitive.

So here they are, my top 10 Christmas movies, plus, a bit about Love Actually, the worst Christmas movie. KNIVES OUT!

(Want to view it as a single page? Go right ahead.)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Christmas
TAGSChristmasGORILLA RAPELOVE ACTUALLYSARAH POLLEYTOP 10 LISTS

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 24 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP