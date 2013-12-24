The 10 Best Christmas Movies Of All Time: A Definitive Ranking

Everyone else seems to have rankings of Christmas movies, so I thought, why shouldn’t I? Heck, I’m just as good as other people, probably better. Right, so Christmas movies. I actually prefer Christmas movies to Christmas music, because whereas Christmas songs make me want to commit murder after about 90 minutes, you can revisit a good Christmas movie at any time of year or level of drunkenness.
Now, when you’re ranking Christmas movies, there’s always going to be significant debate over not just how good a movie is, but how “Christmas-y” it is. For instance, is an A+ movie with a couple Christmas scenes a “better Christmas movie” than a B movie where the entire plot revolves around Christmas? It’s an interesting question, and one which I eventually resolved by lighting a fart and throwing a nerf football at my cat. That is why my rankings are so definitive.
So here they are, my top 10 Christmas movies, plus, a bit about Love Actually, the worst Christmas movie. KNIVES OUT!
(Want to view it as a single page? Go right ahead.)
I’m taking credit for the Trading Places summary. Gotta keep my “animal rape on Filmdrunk” streak going.
That should be way higher on the list.
“8. Trading Places
“I haven’t seen this in a while….”
No shit, you placed it at #8.
Its certainly my favorite Christmas movie.
my neighbor’s sister-in-law makes $76 hourly on the computer. She has been without work for six months but last month her income was $14418 just working on the computer for a few hours. visit the site….www.tec60.ℂＯM
In place of Jingle All The Way, I’d go with Gremlins. Little monsters killing people and a momentum-stopping scene about a father’s Xmas time death so batshit insane and traumatizing to any kids watching that they themselves spoofed it in the sequel. There’s a whole lot to love.
Gremlins was robbed.
@Greed: This.
I’m not comfortable seeing that much of Zooey’s forehead.
I’d be quite comfortable seeing that much of her forehead, ifyouknowwhatImean…
Also, while I understand leaving Christmas Story off your list (overplayed, overquoted, etc…I love it but I understand), I can’t abide leaving Scrooged off! Really? You have GO! over Scrooged?!?
I haven’t seen Scrooged recently enough. Is it better than Go? Or Batman Returns? I dunno, probably.
This is correct.
Scrooged has Bill Murray and Bobcat Goldthwait, so that pretty much trumps all for me.
Though Batman Returns was my favorite movie at the time because the scene where Danny DeVito eats the fish grossed my mom out when we saw it in theaters.
I think people forget the actual greatness of Batman Returns. I honestly prefer it to the first Batman.
Scrooged doesn’t just have Bill Murray; it has Bill Murray being a complete unapologetic asshole.
You can go right ahead and put in Scrooged, but not at the expense of Go. That movie is a national treasure.
Scrooged is way better as a distant memory than as an actual movie. Have you watched it recently? It’s a goddamn mess. There are better movies with Bill Murray being awesome.
scrooged is great. i’d have it way above batman returns. i mean, oswald copperpot is one of the all time greatest, but thats really only because he’s a great comparison for making fun of short fat ugly people.
but honestly, you nailed the #1 spot, which is indisputable, so everything else is a minor quibble.
Not to mention the fact his name is Oswald Cobblepot.
But yeah, Scrooged. And sorry, but Christmas Story is still great, even if TBS IS trying to ruin it.
Also…is Seven a Christmas movie? “What’s in the bawwwwwx?” (Rimshot)
I watched Go again recently and it was better than I remembered. Although like you said it’s basically a time capsule and if you didn’t grow up during that time it’s probably not as entertaining.
My question is, if I haven’t seen it at the time (nor seen it at all) but grew up at the time, and totally get how Tarantino rip-offs can be good (The Way of The Gun), will I like it?
@ Dick – yes
Batman Returns? Um, no thanks
I’d replace Batman Returns with Die Hard 2: Die Harder.
die harder was alright, but mostly because it had al powell in it again, but Hans Gruber would eat colonel stuart alive
Not if Col. Stuart was all greasy and naked.
Especially if Col. Stuart was all greasy and naked.
Batman Returns is ass.
Batman Returns is great, and Die Hard 2 is the 2nd worst Die Hard movie.
I’m with dissident here.
I might be a weird and dark person, but I really, REALLY loved batman returns!
Yeah, it’s not the worse movie ever but it’s got no place on this is!
I stood up and cheered several times during this article as if it were a state of the union address
Wanna know how I know this list is utter shit? It’s lack of Scrooged and Muppet Christmas Carol.
Agreed!
If we’re allowed to put movies without slapstick and/or gore, I watched Miracle on 34th Street again the other day and was reminded what a legitimately funny and well crafted film it is. It’s definitely top ten and warms my atrophied heart every time.
That’s a good movie. May I recommend an entire post about it?
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
The poster for “Go” is so 90s my Doc Martens just unlaced themselves.
I dropped my Jingos.
Or rather, Jncos. Thank you, autocorrect!
/no autocorrect on my laptop…
Sadly, I understood.
My loose red Cross Colours jorts fell down and covered my airwalks
Die Hard, dammit.
NOTHING IS HOW ANYTHING WORKS!!! is why I could never get into Breaking Bad.
How the fuck is the He-man She-ra christmas special not on here? Bah!
Oh boy….Star Wars Christmas special comments coming up…
Rare Exports would have added the much needed evil naked old men Santa minions to this list.
Die Hard, Christmas Vacation, Scrooged, gremlins,
I feel like a recent rewatch of Trading Places would set it much higher on the list. For a 30 year old flick, it holds up incredibly well. Dan Aykroyd eating a turkey leg through a filthy used Santa beard has gotten me through some very tough times.
It’s a very Will Ferrell type of scene. Classic.
The future Gus Fring provides some able supporting work in the jail cell scene.
It’s a sandwich, not a turkey leg.
[www.youtube.com]
Actually, upon further inspection, it appears to be ham or possibly some kind of fish. So we’re both wrong. But only one of us was a big stupid doo-doo head about it.
It’s salmon, if I remember correctly.
Its a salmon. I can still taste the fake beard hair.
Forcing a reaction out of jaded Philly bus riders is the best.
Salmon.
As far as Jingle All the Way goes: [www.youtube.com]
You’re welcome
Thank you.
That sounded like a stab at Sarah Polley. I don’t she’s done any harm transitioning to directing.
Also, good list.
There’s a reason we’ve all seen A Christmas Story fifty times. It’s the best.
Also, In Bruges should be on this list.
Silent Night, Deadly Night
Black Christmas
Santa Claus vs. the Martians
Yes, yes (as long as it’s the original) and yes (especially the MST3K version).
Also a plus for “Bad Santa”: Lauren Graham at her peak…
“You’re not gonna sh*t right for a week” is my go-to pick-up line
Lack of Scrooged and Gremlins makes this list invalid.
Boondock Saints is great. Also, The Ref is a blatant snub.
I actually really like Boondock Saints. It is, however, objectively a “bad” movie.
Just watched The Ref yesterday . . . totally underrated movie, love it.
Perhaps, but no more so than The Last Boy Scout or The Long Kiss Goodnight (which I also think are great).
I never understood the Boondock Saints love, even in college when everyone was going nuts over it, I’ve always found it a chore to sit through and just an ugly movie in the worst way.
Kevin Spacey beating the shit out of a Christmas tree with a crowbar >
I enjoy Boondock Saints the same way I enjoy all of the Resident Evil movies.
Bad movie. Lots of fun.
I could probably make a case for Edward Scissorhands, too, but its omission isn’t egregious.
Yes. For Vincent Price if anything.
+1000 for Gremlins and Scrooged.
The Last Boyscout? Is this a list of forgettable films?
Also fuck a Home Alone.
This
Home Alone won’t be joining us for the rest. Of. Its life.
See, I’m with you on Scrooged, and I wouldn’t quibble with including Gremlins, but The Last Boyscout is the second best Bruce Willis movie ever made (behind Hudson Hawk, obviously), and should be required viewing annually.
That scene from Love Actually should have an extra card after the creepy old dead lady card that says “At which point I will shoot you in the head.”
Love Actually ba-lows. Chiwetel has better friends in 12 Years a Slave.
Buuurn!
Nice..
No love for The Nightmare Before Christmas? Not a personal favorite. More curiosity around it’s staying power.
Vince, your rankings aren’t very objective.
I’m glad you didn’t finish this in 2015, like Burnsy is planning with his list of sports movies.
Die Hard. NUMBER TWO? NOOOOOOOOOPE.
You’re nothing but a common thief.
I am an exceptional thief.
What about “Santa and the Ice Cream Bunny”?
Rowsdower!!
I care less about this ranking rather than the safety of your cat.
Man, I’m sick of all this hate for the boondock saints. When I first saw it, it was this fun little dumb action film but then they started making poster, and tattoos, and other hot topic things about it and suddenly it’s either the worst or best thing ever…
I would defend it further but it’s still a dumb little action film and it’s not worth it
You can actually apply this little gem of common sense to Love Actually. Vince’s reasoning is sound, but it is exaggerated. The guy-in-love-with-his-bros-wife doesn’t need a further explanation, nor needs to not be creepy. It is just a vignette of an impossible situation and I don’t see how it is different from a comedy sketch with an impossible premise on a SNL half-hour.
Easily one of the top five worst movies I’ve ever seen. Once wrote a three-page essay on it’s shittiness for a class I hated it so much.
I’ve seen Jingle All The Way a solid dozen times. It’s one of my favorite Arnold movies, completely unironically.
I saw it in the theater…it still holds up.
I didn’t grow up with Die Hard, and when I watched it recently it did absolutely nothing for me.
Am I a horrible monster?
Thank you for saying this. That’s the same as me. It is a good movie, but it was so hyped that it was a major letdown when I finally saw it.
JASON STATHAM!
TRANSFORMERS LOL!!!
GI JOE ROOLZ!!
You 2 are what is wrong with modern action cinema. Also you are to blame for every single problem in this world. I sincerely hope you die. Hard.
As long as you two realize you’re objectively wrong, we’re good.
I didn’t compare it to modern action cinema, most of which, I hate. I acknowledged that it is a good movie and I really enjoyed it, but I just don’t have the same love for it as a lot of other people seem to. Different people like different things.
Every American recognizes the brilliance of Die Hard.
Maybe I’ll have to watch it again.
That would be a good start.
Also, this Christmas season is the most I’ve heard about Love Actually (good and bad) since that movie came out in theaters. Seriously, what the hell triggered this?
Critical mass of social media references.
Go..GO! Over GREMLINS.. Vince, go drink some more nog homie.
Based on your review of Love Actually, I assume you never watched it past Ricks part..”Love Actually is bad because it glorifies your worst impulses and calls it “romance.”.. glorifying your worst impulses are what makes us human, if you’re doing it right
Not if you’re not honest about them, which Love Actually 100% isn’t.
Penguin’s death scene in Batman Returns scared the s**t out of me when I was a kid. Looking back, it’s amazing that a major studio let Tim Burton make a movie that features Batman about to jizz his suit while Catwoman cups his junk.
As much as I thought Anne Hathaway was the best part of TDKR, Returns got the Batman/Catwoman dynamic completely right.
I’m going to have to check out Go, I remember when it came out and the No Doubt song very well.
That being said, the trailer for it is the most nonsensical thing since…oh yeah the trailer for Johnny Depp’s new movie only came out like two days ago or something.
Love Actually is awesome.
Love Actually isn’t realistic! All of the movies on the top 10 are spot on when it comes to reality…
There’s a difference between “realism” and having characters constantly be rewarded for doing shitty things in an unrealistic manner.
Yes, the latter description is ALL ROMANTIC COMEDIES.
Scrooged being outside the main list is unforgivable.
Batman Returns is my favorite Batman movie (yup).
Also, I rewatched Gremlins recently and was amazed at how terrible and boring the first 30 minutes of it are. It’s SO fucking slow.
Once again Invasion USA is totally snubbed:,(
Good list, Vince, I really don’t have too many complaints….BUT…
No “Running Scared?” Billy Crystal and Gregory Hines battling an evil Jimmy Smits in snowy Chicago, taking a break in sunny Key West to oggle some eye-candy, and then doing battle once again…all at Christmas? How is that not on the list?
Honorable mention to “To Live and Die in L.A.” also. There’s some Christmas stuff in there, in between the sleazy deals and bloody violence.
To Live and Die in L.A. is criminally underrated. I would actually say it is the most 80’s movie ever. Having Wang Chung in your soundtrack certainly helps.
Rare Exports, Sint, Gremlins, Scrooged… you missed it by a mile with this list.
and any Christmas movie list that doesn’t include the 16 minute miracle that is Treevenge is irrelevant in my eyes.
[youtu.be]
The fact that you didn’t include Scrooged and a Muppet Christmas Carol makes me want to fight you.
BRING IT ON, SHIT PUSSY, I’M HUNGRY FOR A PUNK DINNER (*breaks bottle over cat*)
or The Grinch
The Grinch is an animated short — I think he’s just covering feature films.
Unless you mean the Jim Carrey one, in which case, go home and stuff Who-Hash up your chimbley.
Scrooged is sooooooo good.
WHEN YOU COME AT ME MANCINI, YOU COME AT ME LIKE A MAN!!!
If the first three movies on any Top 10 Christmas Movies list aren’t Die Hard, Die Hard, and Die Hard, then the list is FUCKING BULLSHIT.
I could talk about industrialization and men’s fashion all day, but I’m afraid work must intrude