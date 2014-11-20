Topless Women Fight For Their Right To Toplessness In The ‘Free The Nipple’ Trailer

When you think about it, women’s exposed nipples are a lot like the girls from Pussy Riot, only instead of being in jail for two years, women’s nipples have been banned from public life for as long as anyone can remember. It’s this great injustice that’s at the heart of Free The Nipple, a movie by Lina Esco based on the hashtag campaign by Lina Esco who I swear to God reportedly came up with it “while working with Miley Cyrus on LOL.”
A group of fearless women fight for their right to go topless in public, as they smash societal taboos one bare breast at a time. Based on a true story, this spirited satire follows New York City activists Liv and With, who take their crusade for gender equality from the streets of the urban jungle to the courts. More than just a movie, Free the Nipple has launched an empowering real-life movement, inspiring women across the globe to take back their bodies. Starring: Casey LaBow, Lola Kirke [younger sister of Jemima Kirke from Girls], Zach Grenier, Monique Coleman and Griffin Newman.
Yes, it has a character named “With” (played by Esco herself). I wanted to see whether that part of the story was true, but as you might imagine, Googling “Free The Nipple With” wasn’t particularly helpful.
“Free the nipple” has been a catchphrase of sorts for feminists who take issue with the fact that it’s illegal for women to go topless in so many states—but not men. And that catchphrase is the title of a movie, coming out in December and directed by Lina Esco.
Esco and Cyrus were working on 2012′s LOL together when Esco came up with the idea to make a movie about women challenging censorship laws. That idea eventually became a reality.
“I’ve always questioned the fact that women are not equal to men and that really bothered me,” Esco, who also stars in Free the Nipple, tells EW. “It’s not about going topless, it’s about equality.”
For any men who are tempted to make fun of this particular brand of equality, let me be the first to say “SHHHHHHHHHHHH.” Seriously.
This journalist once asked me, ‘Why are you making a movie called Free the Nipple and why are you going topless to prove a point about equality?’” Esco says. “I said, if I would have made a movie called Equality, and no one was going topless, nobody would be talking about it.” That shut the reporter up. [EntertainmentWeekly]
As much as I want to hate anyone and anything associated with Miley Cyrus in any way, she’s got a damned good point. Less helpfully, the trailer also points out that “one idea can reach more people in a week than Jesus, Buddha, or Moses can reach in over thousands of years,” (citation needed) and has a title card reading “No army can stop an idea.” Which reminds me of my favorite Public Enemy album, It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold My Nipples Back.
Free The Nipple opens December 12th, and regardless of what you think of the movie, I stand behind this campaign 100%. So guys, remember:
Here’s the uncensored version:
Wait, I’m confused, when is this set? Because it’s been legal for women to be topless in NY since the early 90’s… I remember it blowing my tiny childhood mind when I learned that.
Damn, I came here to ask that same question!
Wiki claims that it’s been since 1992 that women can go topless in NY (the whole state). I guess that’s what happens when you base your “movie” off a hashtag.
I LOVE bare breasts! …wait a minute, oh my gosh, I’m like totally a feminist now!
That was easy. I think I’ll become an environmentalist next.
I knew a woman who was an environmentalist. she loved wood
@indieguy wood blows! It’s like the third most boring invention ever.
I guess I’ll have to define my individuality by aligning with a different group.
I love buffalo wings. Which cause supports that?!
What about inverted nipples? These women need to check their nipple privilege at the door…
I don’t know why anyone would want to walk around NYC without a shirt on. Do you know how dirty that place is?! I lived there for 3 years, and I wanted to shower every time I got back to my apartment.
“Ug, my titties got so dirty from being bared on the NYC streets. I need to take a LONG and HOT shower.”
“Oh no! The hot water valve is broken. Now instead of my dirty titties getting cleaned with HOT water, they are exposed to freezing cold water. My nipples are now HARD and DIRTY. I better call the plumber.”
A man who is jacked as fuck wearing only a pair of low hanging jeans and a tool belt enters the apartment. His chest is oiled and hairless and he has a day’s worth of shadow on his face. His eyes are dark and dangerous and his hands and feet are huge.
“Excuse me miss, are the lady who called about the broken hot water valve.”
“Yes, I am. My name is Perky Boots and I was trying to take a shower to clean my HOT, SWEATY, and DIRTY titties after a day of baring them on the streets of NYC.”
“I hear that. It’s so hot I almost didn’t put on any pants this morning, but I need them to contain my LONG and HARD dick so it doesn’t scare the local wildlife and small children.”
“Can you help me with my HOT water problem?”
“Sure thing miss. It should only take half an hour.”
The job ends up taking three hours and involves destroying Perky’s bathroom tiles and denting her sink.
“Whelp, that’ll be $700.”
“WHAT!!!. You took 2 1/2 hours longer than you said you would and ended up destroying my bathroom. Do you know how much it’s going to cost to fix it up!”
“Hey, I needed to put in a brand new set of pipes. That stuff isn’t cheap.”
“I want to speak to your supervisor. This is outragous!”
“Look, how about this. Tommorrow I’ll come in and we’ll fix up your tiles and sink at no charge.”
“Fine. When are you coming?”
“Between 8:00am and 5:00pm.”
“Shoot! I’ll have to miss a day of work for this. Horseshoes!!”
Perky ends up spending the rest of her day cleaning up the mess that Mark Ironpipes left in her bathroom. She is not happy
Fin
@HairyForeskin *stands and applauds*
… Did I just get Rule 34’d?
Well, I’m spent!
I think this ranks somewhere between #Gamergate and Germany trying to over turn their ban on Incest in my ranking of causes to care about.
[www.reddit.com]
I’ll go see “Titties: The Movie”.
well done!
So brave
This style of indie film will be ruthlessly mocked in about 5 years. Seriously, it’s going to look as dated as “hacker” movies from the 90’s.
+1
Except for Hackers. That movie is and was incredible.
i’m all for women walking around topless, but they aren’t allowed to get mad if I stare. deal?
No army can stop an idea?
Isn’t that what Hitler said in 1938?
We’re gonna need a lot more beads.
Shoulda called it “Rack Focus.”
From the creators of #FREETHENIPPLE, comes a movie called Free the Nipple, which over-dramatizes and overstates the importance of this niche “movement” because LOOK AT ME LOOK AT ME LOOK AT ME
We’ve moved from “My face is UP HERE!” to “I’m going to wear a mask so you’ll look at my boobs.”
Who says we can’t progress as a society?
and why can’t I just masturbate in public?